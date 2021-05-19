Priority Architectural Graphics Acquires VKK Signmakers in Redwood City

Bay Area Signage Leader Continues on Path to Growth Expanding into Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Architectural Graphics, San Francisco’s leader in architectural graphics and signage has acquired Redwood City based VKK Signmakers effective May 1st, 2021. The acquisition builds on the company’s growth strategy, allowing it to expand both its production capabilities and client reach with life sciences, healthcare and technology enterprises located between San Francisco and San Jose.



Founded in 1989, VKK Signmakers has been a well-respected designer, manufacturer and installer of high-quality commercial signage for numerous successful Silicon Valley leaders including Gilead, Intel, eBay, PayPal, Adobe, Facebook, Google, Yahoo and Stanford University, among others. The company’s product line encompasses a diverse portfolio of high-quality signage products including identification, code, monument, wayfinding, large-format graphics and art installations similar to that of Priority Graphics.

The acquisition of VKK will enable Priority to expand into new segments in technology and healthcare, enlarge its geographic footprint into the South Bay and add a 10,000 Redwood City production facility to its new 8,000 square foot location in San Francisco.

VKK Signmakers CEO, Dan Kitzmiller, commented:

“I’m so excited for the future of VKK with this acquisition of our company by Priority Architectural Graphics. Juliana and I have been respected colleagues for over two decades and I can’t think of a more complimentary and synergistic partner to help lead VKK forward. Our strong portfolio of client projects in the private sector, in healthcare, tech and pharma, is the perfect complement to Priority’s strength in the public sector. Bringing these two teams of signage experts together will be a win-win for clients in both the North and South Bay.”

In 2020, Priority Architectural Graphics celebrated the company’s 25th anniversary and was also honored by the San Francisco Business Times on its Fast100 List as one of the fastest growing private companies in the Bay Area.

“Despite the challenges to all businesses posed by the pandemic, the acquisition of VKK Signmakers is for us at Priority Graphics, a true “silver lining”. The management team and artisans at VKK are outstanding signage professionals known throughout the Peninsula for their collaborative approach, strong attention to client service and excellence in workmanship, fit and finish, and signage quality. I couldn’t be prouder to welcome the VKK team to our team at Priority and continue to build on VKK’s success in the South Bay.”

In 2021, Priority Graphics will continue pursuing signage projects for several high-profile commercial developments including those at San Francisco International Airport, Pier 70, Mission Rock, Treasure Island, the Flower Mart and 5M.

About Priority Architectural Graphics

Founded in 1995, Priority Architectural Graphics is San Francisco’s leader in exterior and interior architectural signage and graphics. With over 500 clients spanning across the public and private sector in housing, government, transportation, education, healthcare and retail, Priority Architectural Graphics streamlines the design, production and installation process for signage, saving construction companies valuable time and money, reducing project delays and meeting critical project approval deadlines. The team at Priority leverages their deep experience and strong relationships with certification agencies and union installers to overdeliver for its clients and continues a strong tradition of innovation in both sign fabrication techniques and client-company real-time collaboration. In 2018, Priority Graphics was recognized by State Senator Scott Wiener as San Francisco’s awardee for California Small Business Day 2018. In 2020, Priority Architectural Graphics was also honored by the San Francisco Business Times on its Fast100 List as one of the fastest growing private companies in the Bay Area. In April 2021, Priority Architectural Graphics was awarded "Minority Enterprise Business of the Year" by ASIAN Inc.

