Priority Pass Adds 183 New Lounges and Experiences In 2021

Leading airport lounge and experiences programme adds 134 new premium lounges and 49 new experiences to network in 2021

Reveals it has at least one experience covering 95% of all international flights, from the 100 busiest airports globally

Priority Pass drives premium travel experiences by giving Members access to even more dining, sleep, and spa offerings in airports worldwide

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Priority Pass, the world's leading airport lounge and experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson, has announced it has added a total of 183 airport lounges and experiences to its global network in 2021. The latest additions mean that Priority Pass has at least one experience covering 95% of all international flights from the top 100 airports*, with new additions in airports worldwide, including the US, Russia and China. The brand has also focused on making more premium experiences accessible for its Members, by adding further dining, sleep and spa offerings to its network as well as recently announcing a partnership with CarTrawler.

Aspire Lounge, Perth, Australia, part of the Priority Pass network of airport lounges

Priority Pass has partnered with CarTrawler

Growing The Premium Lounges Network

As part of its dedication to growing its premium lounge network, Priority Pass added 134 new premium lounges in 2021, each designed to be a luxurious oasis for travellers pre-flight. As part of this, through its sister company, Airport Dimensions, Priority Pass Members were also given access to a new lounge concept in partnership with VIP Ambaar Lounge brand. The exciting, new, premium 'Ambaar Club' launched at Viracopos International Airport (VCP) and has since been rolled out to two further airports in Brazil this year with more to come.

Separately, as previously announced in June 2021, a relationship with JP Morgan Chase will give Priority Pass Members access to lounges within the brand new, premium airport lounge 'Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club'. Three lounges are already in development at Hong Kong International, Boston Logan and New York La Guardia airports.

Adding New Airport Experiences

As part of its commitment to expanding the range of options available for Members beyond airport lounges, Priority Pass introduced 49 new experiences in 2021. These include: Sleeping Pods at airports including Moscow Sheremetyevo, New York La Guardia and Bahrain International; nine new spas, featured in destinations such as Istanbul, Lagos and Dallas; and even a brand new gaming experience at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Further premium dining experiences were added, where guests can dine on delicious local cuisines and, in some cases, enjoy the scenery nearby with expansive window views.

Be Relax also joined the Priority Pass network, offering Members the opportunity for a relaxing spa experience before or after their flight. With numerous locations across the US and around the world, Be Relax offers a large range of wellness services, including chair massages, loungers, and aromatherapy. Priority Pass Members can visit Be Relax locations at San Diego International Airport (SAN), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne Airport (DTW), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Dallas International Airport (DFW), and New York Airport (JFK and La Guardia), with more locations coming soon to the network.

Providing New and Exciting Services

As well as expanding its airport experiences, Priority Pass added a range of new Travel Services to its app, allowing Members access to more things to enhance their overall travel experience, including a global partnership with CarTrawler. The partnership gives all Members access to competitively priced car rental and airport transfers through CarTrawler's network of over 2,200 vehicle partners across 50,000 locations worldwide. The partnership is a result of Priority Pass' desire to constantly evolve its propositions in accordance with travellers' evolving needs and wants, and joins COVID-19 travel testing and Duty-Free Shopping services.

Rebuilding traveller confidence

Priority Pass launched a number of innovations last year to help rebuild traveller confidence and welcome passengers back safely. During the pandemic, the company launched a groundbreaking new 'Ready 2 Order' food and beverage system in recognition of the challenges traditional Food & Beverage (F&B) models in lounges faced as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. The solution meant a number of lounges were able to protect the provision of F&B for guests, whilst ensuring all Members and lounge staff could stay safe via a contactless ordering process. To date, over 143,000 orders have been placed via the app and in November, following this incredible response, Priority Pass announced it was expanding its Ready 2 Order footprint from 16 lounges to 46, with a view to be up and running throughout 2022.

Priority Pass Members were also offered COVID-19 travel testing discounts on both PCR and Antigen tests for arrivals and departure to help make taking to the skies again more accessible.

"2021 has been a massive year for Priority Pass," said Christopher Evans, Joint CEO, Collinson. "Not only have we expanded the network into more locations, but we've expanded with a whole host of new experiences and services. One of our key goals this year was to bring more premium, digitally-enabled travel experiences to our Members, to help them feel a bit of luxury and boost their confidence while travelling during what has been a difficult time. Our aim has always been to enhance the experience of getting from A to B and make access to these benefits more seamless. I am delighted with the incredible range and quality of the additional lounges, experiences and partners that our customers now have access to.

"As we move into 2022, thanks to innovations like COVID-19 travel testing, the roll out of vaccines and increased health and safety measures across the industry, we can expect confidence in travel to return. And our lounges will be ready and waiting to welcome passengers when they take to the skies again."

"It's no secret that the travel recovery in Asia Pacific is taking longer than other parts of the world; however, it will come, and we're pleased to already be seeing progress in certain markets in our region. We remain committed to furthering our global aim of achieving the safe return to travel through a range of initiatives, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) Foundation's 'Go Give One' campaign; which sees Collinson partner together with WHO to help ensure everyone, no matter their location in the world, has access to COVID-19 vaccinations. Our desire to support and elevate the experience of those who wish to travel today and, in the future, has also remained steadfast, reflected through a range of investments and new partnerships across Asia Pacific in 2021. These include new lounges and experiences in key markets such as China, Australia and Malaysia through partnerships with leading brands including THAI Airways, Sama-Sama Hotels Group and marhaba. We look forward to announcing additional enhancements and partnerships throughout the region in the coming weeks, in support of both domestic travel within Asia Pacific markets, and our region's continued re-opening to international travel," added Todd Handcock, President, Asia Pacific, Collinson.

*Airport ranking based on 2019 flight numbers

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the original and market-leading airport experiences programme operated by Collinson. It provides discerning frequent travellers access to over 1300 lounges and airport experiences in over 650 airports across 148 countries, including a growing number of airport dining and spa offerings worldwide that can be accessed in the same way as lounges. Using the Priority Pass app for iOS and Android, members can quickly and easily discover locations welcoming Priority Pass, instantly check their visit entitlement, and use their Digital Membership Card to access airport lounges and experiences.

About Collinson

Collinson is a global leader in the provision of travel experiences including airport lounge access and medical and security assistance and travel medical services. Collinson's traveller experiences include the world's leading airport lounge and experiences programme, Priority Pass, as well as travel insurance, identity assistance, flight delay, international health and travel risk management solutions.

Collinson has over 2,000 employees operating out of 17 locations globally, all working to deliver a broad range of travel experiences that ensure the safety, welfare and comfort of 55 million people as they travel for business and leisure around the world. Its travel medical and security assistance business unit has more than 55 years' experience in the delivery of international medical assistance and emergency care, including the handling of pandemics such as Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus. Last year alone, Collinson responded to over 95,000 emergency calls, managed over 40,000 medical cases and conducted over 3,000 aero-medical evacuations across the 170 countries it serves. We work with clients including American Express, Cathay Pacific, CBA, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa.

