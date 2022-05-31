U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.25
    -18.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,013.00
    -145.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,645.50
    -32.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.70
    -9.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.62
    +3.55 (+3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    -0.0039 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.64
    +0.14 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2606
    -0.0047 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6590
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,529.55
    +912.89 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.35
    +60.85 (+9.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.20
    +13.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Priothera Receives Fast Track Designation for mocravimod in Combination with Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) for Post Remission Therapy of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients

·3 min read

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Priothera, a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of its S1P receptor modulator compound, mocravimod, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation (FTD) for mocravimod in combination with allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) for post remission therapy of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients. FDA's Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new drugs that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening diseases and that demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs.

Priothera is working to initiate the MO-TRANS global Phase 2b/3 study in Europe, US and Japan, to assess the efficacy and safety of mocravimod as an adjunctive and maintenance therapy in adult AML patients undergoing allogeneic HSCT. The MO-TRANS study is expected to start in the second half of 2022 and preliminary data from this study are expected by the end of 2024.

Karen Von Graevenitz, Head of Regulatory Affairs at Priothera, commented: "The Fast Track designation grant for mocravimod in combination with allogeneic HSCT is an important milestone and underlines the significant unmet need in AML patients undergoing HSCT, a serious disease where currently no available therapy exists. The designation means mocravimod will be eligible for expedited review and we will work closely with the US FDA to advance the global Phase 2/3 trial which is due to start in the second half of 2022."  

Florent Gros, Co-Founder and CEO of Priothera, added: "Following being granted orphan drug designations for mocravimod in the US and Europe, we are pleased to have been granted Fast Track designation for this highly promising compound. This important regulatory milestone moves us a step closer to bringing mocravimod to patients with AML and other hematologic malignancies."

About mocravimod

Mocravimod (also known as KRP203), is a synthetic, sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) modulator. This novel investigational drug has been assessed in Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials for safety and tolerability, as well as for efficacy in several autoimmune indications. Promising data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical study in patients with hematological malignancies led Priothera to further develop mocravimod for the treatment of blood cancers.

Mocravimod will be investigated as an adjunctive and maintenance treatment in a Phase 2b/3 study as a potential treatment for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Allogeneic HSCT is the only potentially curative approach for AML patients, but current treatments have unacceptably high mortality and morbidity rates.

Priothera leverages S1PR modulator's unique mode of action to maintain anti-leukemia activity - graft-versus leukemia (GVL) while reducing tissue damage resulting from graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), a consequence of allogeneic HSCT. This novel treatment approach – mocravimod being the only S1PR modulator treating blood cancers – tackles a high unmet medical need and intends to add quality life to patients.

About Priothera

Priothera is leading the way in developing orally applied sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulators for the treatment of hematological malignancies. S1P receptor modulators are known to largely reduce egress of T cells from lymphatic tissues. Not being an immunosuppressant, mocravimod maintains the graft-versus-leukemia (GVL) benefits in patients receiving HSCT while inhibiting graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD).

Priothera was founded in 2020 by an experienced team of drug development experts and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and with a subsidiary in Saint-Louis, France. The Company is backed by international founding investors Fountain Healthcare Partners (Dublin, Ireland), funds managed by Tekla Capital Management, LLC (Boston, Massachusetts), HealthCap (Stockholm, Sweden) and EarlyBird Venture Capital (Berlin, Germany).

For more information please visit: www.priothera.com or follow Priothera on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/priothera/

Contacts

Priothera
Florent Gros, CEO
E: info@priothera.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Frazer Hall
E: priothera@medistrava.com
T: +44 (0) 203 928 6900

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/priothera-receives-fast-track-designation-for-mocravimod-in-combination-with-allogeneic-hematopoietic-stem-cell-transplant-hsct-for-post-remission-therapy-of-acute-myeloid-leukemia-aml-patients-301555934.html

SOURCE Priothera

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best drug stocks to buy now. If you want to see more drug stocks to invest in, click 5 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now. The pharmaceutical industry is thriving globally, and it was given a healthy boost by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts around the world. Two of the […]

  • Taking This Medication for Even a Short Time Spikes Your Dementia Risk

    Your risk of developing dementia is determined by a wide range of factors—some of which you can control, and others you can't. Your family history, for instance, is simply the luck of the draw, and much as you might wish to, you can't change your age. On the other hand, things like your diet, alcohol intake, and medication use are considered modifiable.A new report warns that taking one medication in particular may put you at increased risk of later developing dementia—and that's hardly this dru

  • Patients Reveal Horror Stories About Utah OBGYN Who Allegedly Abused More Than 80 Women

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyJane Doe S.P. was a 19-year-old college student and newly engaged in 2008 when she booked an appointment for a “premarital exam.” Such visits are unique to heavily Mormon Utah, can be similar to a first annual gynecology checkup, and are meant to establish a relationship with an OB-GYN before marriage and having sex for the first time.“I had heard that women go to the doctor before they get married and get birth control,” Jane, who is ide

  • Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak

    Around 17 people have been infected and 12 hospitalised in US, while Canada has recorded 10 infections and four hospitalisations

  • Should You Drink Green Tea Before Bed? We Weigh the Pros and Cons

    Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages on earth: It’s full of flavonoids that can help reduce inflammation, aids in lowering bad cholesterol and can lessen your chances of heart attack or stroke, Harvard...

  • Everyday Habits That Age You Faster, According to Science

    A study from Harvard indicates that "higher intakes of fruit and vegetables were associated with lower mortality"—so have your 5 a day to live longer. But how can you look younger doing so? Rather than chase the Fountain of Youth, simply avoid the Pitfalls of Aging. "You can't change what you were dealt with genetically but you can take control of other factors which will help to stay looking younger," says Dr. Eugene D. Elliott of MemorialCare. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health o

  • Subtle Signs Your Cholesterol is Too High

    Cholesterol is vital to many crucial processes in the human body, and managing cholesterol levels is important for overall health. "Cholesterol is a fat-like, waxy substance that helps your body make cell membranes, many hormones, and vitamin D," says Seth Shay Martin, M.D., M.H.S. "The cholesterol in your blood comes from two sources: the foods you eat and your liver. Your liver makes all the cholesterol your body needs. Cholesterol and other fats are carried in your bloodstream as spherical pa

  • WHO: 650 children diagnosed with severe hepatitis since April

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said that 650 cases of severe hepatitis have been reported in 33 countries between April 5 and May 26, noting its latest assessment is that the disease poses a “moderate” global risk. The organization added that 99 additional cases were pending classification. Of the 650 cases, 58 percent…

  • Healthy Habits That Are Proven To Make You Look Younger

    While there's no magic trick or pill that can make you look younger, there are several healthy habits that can help maintain a youthful appearance if done consistently. Small daily habits can absolutely give you a younger look and Dr. Steve Hruby, a Doctor of Chiropractic and founder at Kaizen Progressive Health reminds us, "Aging is a normal and wonderful part of life. We grow smarter, more experienced, and more distinct as individuals as we age, and we believe this is something to be proud of.

  • Organic Strawberries Recalled After Being Potentially Linked to Hepatitis A Outbreak

    The brands include FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries

  • The #1 Best Fruit For a Sharper Brain, New Research Says

    You probably know that the foods you eat can have an impact on your brain over time. In fact, some foods can actually impair your memory and increase your risk of neurodegenerative disorders, while others can help stave off cognitive decline.Now, a new study finds that eating cranberries could help keep you sharp as you age.In the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers examined a group of 60 adults ages 50-80 for a period of 12 weeks, supplementing some of their diet

  • Already Had COVID? 55% of Patients Still Have These Symptoms After

    COVID-19 has left an enduring mark on American life. Several months into the pandemic, it was clear that it wasn't going away anytime soon. More than two years later, COVID is something we have to learn to live with, experts say. One aspect millions of people are learning to live with: Long-lasting symptoms. Estimates of how many people suffer from "long COVID" vary. One study found it may be larger than previously thought. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • The Worst Sweeteners for Abdominal Fat, Say Experts

    For those with a sweet tooth, adding some sweeteners to your drinks or food may be a normal part of your everyday diet. They help coffee taste less bitter and food taste less bland. In some cases, it's harmless. There are even some sweeteners that can help your health. However, in other instances, sweeteners can be dangerous for your body.You need to watch what kind of sweeteners you use, because some may contain more harmful chemicals than others. Trying to watch your weight? It's also benefici

  • Baby-Formula Shortage Worsened by Drop in Breast-Feeding Rates

    Covid-19 restrictions and pandemic disruptions caused a shift in the way parents feed their babies, according to health experts.

  • Novavax hopes FDA go-ahead will boost lagging US vaccinations

    Federal regulators appear poised to finally authorize a COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax in the coming weeks, a move that the company hopes can help improve the lagging U.S. vaccination effort. But winning over even a small number of eligible people who haven’t yet been vaccinated could be a difficult task. It’s not clear how much…

  • Hepatitis A outbreak could be tied to organic strawberries, FDA says. What to know

    You should toss strawberries sold under certain brand names, officials warn.

  • U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

    Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.

  • CDC warns of COVID "rebound" after taking Paxlovid, says drug still beneficial

    Rebound symptoms have been reported to occur two to eight days after a patient initially recovers.

  • Russia dismisses speculation over Vladimir Putin’s health

    Russia’s foreign minister on Monday denied speculation that Vladimir Putin was ill, saying the country’s president was entirely healthy.

  • US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

    U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. In a joint weekend statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada said illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada occurred after people consumed FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries. The agencies said the strawberries were purchased between March 5 and April 25.