Prison management systems market size to increase by USD 350.64 million: North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prison Management Systems Market by Deployment, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% and register an incremental growth of USD 350.64 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global prison management systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. North America will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the increasing US prison population.
Company Profiles
The prison management systems market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Biometrica Systems Inc: The company offers prison management systems such as Composite Intelligence Databases or CID.
Black Creek Integrated Systems Corp: The company offers prison management systems like SallyPort Jail Management System.
Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers prison management systems and related services such as Cisco Connected Justice.
Eagle Advantage Solutions Inc: The company offers prison management systems such as EagleAdvantage RMS.
Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd: The company offers prison management systems such as Huawei eSight ICT Unified Management Systems.
International Business Machines Corp.
M2SYS Technology
Montgomery Technology Inc.
Motorola Solutions Inc.
NEC Corp.
PTS Solutions Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Serco Group Plc
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as innovative upgrades to the software. However, the high implementation and maintenance cost is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Market Segmentation
By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this prison management systems market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the prison management systems market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the prison management systems market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the prison management systems market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of prison management systems market vendors
Prison Management Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
161
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 350.64 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key countries
US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Axis Communications AB, Beacon Software Solutions Inc., Biometrica Systems Inc., Black Creek Integrated Systems Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Eagle Advantage Solutions Inc., eFORCE Software, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., M2SYS Technology, Montgomery Technology Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., PTS Solutions Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Serco Group Plc, Sun Ridge Systems Inc., Synergy International Systems, Thales Group, and Tyler Technologies Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2023
Market outlook: Forecast for 2022 - 2027
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
MEA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Cisco Systems Inc.
Eagle Advantage Solutions Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
M2SYS Technology
Montgomery Technology Inc.
Motorola Solutions Inc.
Serco Group Plc
Sun Ridge Systems Inc.
Syscon Justice Systems
Tyler Technologies Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
