Prison-Phone Firm ViaPath in Talks to Refinance $1.4 Billion of Debt

(Bloomberg) -- ViaPath Technologies, a company that provides phone services to prisoners, hired Texas Capital Bank to help it refinance about $1.4 billion of debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The American Securities-backed business has been exploring several avenues to handle debt maturing in 2025 and beyond, including asking existing lenders for an extension, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. Private credit firms have also been approached for as much as $1 billion of debt, they said.

Some new lenders have been hesitant to offer money as the regulatory risk and perceived social impact of investing in businesses that profit off prisoners and their families has been called into question, according to the people. ViaPath’s competitor, Aventiv Technologies, which is owned by Tom Gores’ Platinum Equity, also struggled to refinance its debt, forcing it to reach a tentative deal with lenders that calls for the company to sell itself next year.

ViaPath was said to hold talks last year to go public through a merger with Tristar Acquisition I Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company, Bloomberg previously reported.

“ViaPath is committed to breaking the cycle of incarceration through transformative technology and services,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Affordable and accessible communication as well as education and reintegration services are all critical parts of the solution.”

American Securities declined to comment, while a representative for Texas Capital Bank didn’t respond to requests for comment. 9fin first reported some of the details of the financing.

Some other prison-related businesses have been able to refinance their debt in the bond markets recently, despite environmental, social and governance concerns typically narrowing the pool for investors for such companies. This week, private prison operator GEO Group sold about $1.73 billion of bonds and loans to refinance its debt. Peer CoreCivic Inc., meanwhile, boosted the size of its bond deal and ended up borrowing $500 million as it looks to extend maturities.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company was known as Global Tel*Link before it was rebranded two years ago. In 2018, it issued $940 million of first-lien debt. Its $475 million second-lien loan issued in the same year is priced at 10 percentage points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

