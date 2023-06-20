The Prisoner Wine Company has wine club memberships with up to 20% off bottles of vino

The Prisoner Wine Company has three membership options to help you save on the most delicious bottles of wine all year long.

Summer is for sipping and if you're looking for an easy, smooth wine for your next backyard soiree, consider The Prisoner Wine Company. Since launching two decades ago with complex red blends, Prisoner has grown to include a huge collection of innovative red and white wine blends. The latest launch is an exclusive variety that only has 300 cases available. Even better, you can sign up for a wine club membership today to save up to 20% on top-rated wine. We can certainly toast to that!

The newest release from The Prisoner Wine Company is a balanced white wine made from hand-picked Chardonnay and Muscat grapes from the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley. If you’re looking for a refreshing sip with notes of pear and apple, this 8% ABV white wine from The Prisoner Wine Company is an exclusive summer treat with just 300 cases available.

What are the wine club options?

3 Bottle Line Up: You’ll receive four shipments of wine per year with three bottles of your choice per shipment and a flat rate $15 shipping. You’ll get 15% off all wines, 50% off two food and wine pairings per year and 10% off all merchandise. Enjoy priority access to wineries and special invitations to local and national events on behalf of The Prisoner Wine.

6 Bottle Line Up: Club members will receive all of the same benefits as the 3 Bottle Line Up but you’ll receive six bottles per shipment and enjoy free shipping on all member shipments.

The Fringe: The Fringe members receive four, 12-bottle shipments of wine per year and one special three-bottle delivery in January. Other benefits include 20% off all wines, four complimentary food and wine pairings per year, 10% off merchandise, free ground shipping and exclusive access to new wines and invitations to special events.

If you're looking to refine your wine palate, a wine club membership could be the answer. Sign up for one of The Prisoner Wine Company's clubs today to start saving on sophisticated bottles of vino.

