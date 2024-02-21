Pritzker Renews $400 Million Fund to Lure Companies to Illinois
(Bloomberg) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is renewing a $400 million fund aimed at attracting businesses to the state as part of his annual budget.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Tech Up in Late Hours on Nvidia’s Bullish Outlook: Markets Wrap
Nvidia Surges After AI Sales Boom Shows No Signs of Letting Up
China Tightens Grip on Stocks With Net Sale Ban at Open, Close
Biden Touts $1.2 Billion in Student Loan Relief With Eye to 2024
The so-called “closing fund,” first created last year, will be maintained, with any unused sums from the previous period to be re-appropriated, according to budget documents released on Wednesday. The incentives are for businesses to relocate, expand or remain in the state.
American states are battling to lure companies in industries such as clean energy and manufacturing. States including Texas and Michigan having deeper pockets than Illinois, but Pritzker last year still used the fund to help bring a $2 billion gigafactory by Chinese battery maker Gotion High-tech Co.
Illinois has been trying to position itself as a hub for new technologies from quantum computing to life sciences and electric vehicle manufacturing. About a year ago, the state created a task force, known as Innovate Illinois, aimed at luring federal funding.
Wednesday’s announcement was part of Pritzker’s $52.7 billion state budget that raises levies on sports betting and extends caps on corporate tax deductions.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How Bad Movie Dubbing Led to the Fake Biden Campaign Robocalls
Gene Therapy Makers Struggle to Find Patients for Miracle Cures
US Citizens Become Collateral Damage in Global Sanctions Fight
Pursuing ‘American Dynamism,’ Andreessen Horowitz Ups Its Game in DC
The Dangers of Relying on the US to Power the Global Economy
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.