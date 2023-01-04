U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,868.37
    +44.23 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,374.84
    +238.47 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,498.49
    +111.51 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,780.48
    +19.23 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.74
    -3.19 (-4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.00
    +19.90 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0065 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.0880 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0101 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1690
    +1.1860 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,858.40
    +217.38 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.84
    +0.59 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.19
    +31.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

Privacera Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

·3 min read

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, an open-standards based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status in the Data Governance and Security category. This designation recognizes that Privacera has demonstrated proven technology or expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud data and analytics goals.

Privacera
Privacera

Achieving the AWS Data and Analytics Competency differentiates Privacera as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software or consulting services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Modern data analytics requires a comprehensive data security strategy as a key design principle from day one," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO of Privacera. "Achieving this milestone of AWS Data and Analytics Competency status is a testament of our work to help our customers securely discover and access sensitive data, collaborate, and derive insights – all protected through our proven Unified Platform for Data Security and Governance and open standards."

Today, enterprise data teams are increasingly creating heterogeneous data lakes and data meshes on AWS. Privacera's Unified Platform for Data Security and Governance helps these teams further protect sensitive data and enable privacy while reducing time to insights by automating manual governance processes. Simultaneously, organizations will be able to accelerate their migration to the cloud by leveraging Privacera to securely manage data access policies within a single governance platform across diverse on-premises and cloud data sources. This will help streamline data migrations to AWS through increased automation, consistent policy management, and the ability to ensure compliance through an open, consistent, and proven standard.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To learn more about Privacera's Unified Platform for Data Security and Governance, watch this demo. To request a live demo, send us a request.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security, and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as Databricks, Snowflake, Starburst, Dremio and others. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/privacera-achieves-aws-data-and-analytics-competency-status-301713576.html

SOURCE Privacera

Recommended Stories

  • Maxar Wins $35.8M Contract From National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

    Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) has bagged new contract awards worth up to $35.8 million from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). The first award is a one-year period of Performance contract worth up to $22.5 million, with $11.3 million initially funded under NGA's Janus Geography program. Under the second award, worth up to $13.3 million, Maxar will provide NGA's Foundation Program with a modern, enhanced application programming interface (API). The API will be capable o

  • Microsoft building Alexa-style search engine to challenge Google

    Microsoft has sought to revive its ambitions of challenging Google’s search engine dominance in a deal with an artificial intelligence robot backed by Elon Musk.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Microsoft Flexes Cloud Platforms

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Shiba Inu-Themed BONK Tokens Are Yielding Nearly 1,000% for Solana Liquidity Providers

    The memecoin is up over 150% in the past 24 hours and have recorded some of the highest trading volumes on Solana-based decentralized exchanges.

  • Twitter Whistleblower ‘Mudge’ Joins Cybersecurity Firm Rapid7

    (Bloomberg) -- Peiter Zatko, the prominent computer security expert who blew the whistle last year on alleged security problems at Twitter Inc., is joining the cybersecurity firm Rapid7 Inc., the company said Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerZatko, kno

  • Google Helps Smaller Websites Fight Terrorism Linked Content With Latest Tool

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google developed a free moderation tool that smaller websites can use to identify and remove terrorist material. Google developed the tool in collaboration with Google's research and development unit Jigsaw and Tech Against Terrorism, an UN-backed initiative, Financial Times reports. "It is a really labor-intensive thing to even build the algorithms [and] then you need all those human reviewers," Jigsaw CEO Yasmin Green told FT. "[maller websites do no

  • DeFi Protocol Sushi to Shutter Lending Product to Focus on DEX

    The decentralized exchange holds over $390 million in locked tokens as of Tuesday.

  • Hillicon Valley — Cyber concerns to expect in 2023

    Cybersecurity is expected to be a top priority in 2023 as lawmakers step up their efforts to address evolving threats, including ransomware attacks and foreign spyware. Meanwhile, a Facebook whistleblower blasts the social media giant’s civic integrity, and Google has agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement over location tracking. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to…

  • Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?

    A rise in healthcare spending by senior citizens, accretive investments in the R&I business and a solid balance sheet bode well for Ventas (VTR). Meanwhile, stiff competition and higher interest rates are woes.

  • WaFd CEO Brent Beardall stable after surviving fatal plane crash in Utah

    Nathan Ricks, a bank client and Utah businessman, died in the Monday crash. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries. The plane was on its way to the Rose Bowl.

  • China Ban on Cross-Border Brokers Seen Hurting Market Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s order for cross-border brokers to rectify their mainland business will likely erode customer base at Futu Holdings Ltd. and lead to negative market sentiment, analysts said. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsStocks Drop as Tesla, Apple Keep Traders on Edge: Markets WrapChina slammed Futu and Up Fintech Holding Ltd. a

  • Freight Broker C.H. Robinson Ousts CEO Bob Biesterfeld

    The company is searching for a successor amid declining shipping demand in a wavering global economy.

  • Crypto Markets Start Year on Positive Note After Horrendous 2022

    The governance token of the Lido decentralized autonomous organization surged 26% so far in 2023, surpassing bitcoin and ether’s performance. 142 assets of 163 assets in the CoinDesk Market Index are trading higher in the new year.

  • US Federal Reserve, Other Regulators Issue Crypto Warning for Banking System

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve and other regulators issued a crypto warning for the banking system. However, the statement doesn’t extend any new policies about how traditional lenders deal with digital assets. OANDA Senior Market Analyst for The Americas Edward Moya discusses what this means for bitcoin and the broader crypto markets.

  • AMC adds to board as CEO calls for executive pay freeze

    The appointments bring the number of women on the nine-member AMC board to three. Here's how they will help the theater chain recover.

  • Asian Invest-Grade Credit in 'Really Good Place,' HSBC's Major Says

    Steven Major, global head of fixed income research at HSBC Holdings Plc, discusses policies of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, the outlook for bond markets and the opportunities he sees. He speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Goldman Sachs dealmakers see M&A recovery in second half of 2023

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top dealmakers are bullish on a recovery in global mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the second half of 2023 despite a slowdown in economic growth and a weak credit market. As economic forecasts turn gloomier, executives at the Wall Street powerhouse - including Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, who jointly run its global banking and markets division - said they are primed for a recovery when financing markets ease up, potentially as early as the second half of 2023.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and other Chinese stocks are surging

    Alibaba (BABA) and other Chinese stocks rallied at the open on Wednesday amid easing regulatory concerns.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Telecom Stock Outperforms S&P 500?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.