Privacera's Data Access Governance Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Privacera to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

FREMONT, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, a cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger, announced today that its data access governance solution is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Privacera customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure with streamlined deployment and management.

The cloud data governance & security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Privacera empowers enterprises building data platforms in the cloud to balance data governance and security with data access, discovery, and analytics. Often described as “Apache Ranger in the Cloud”, Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to make as much data as possible available to the business for analytics while ensuring it is used ethically & in compliance with privacy regulations (PRNewsfoto/Privacera)

Privacera works with Microsoft to help enterprises globally accelerate secure data migration to public cloud services like Azure while remaining compliant with stringent industry and privacy regulations, such as GDPR, LGPD, CCPA, HIPAA, and more.

"Enterprises using cloud services like Microsoft Azure must ensure their sensitive data is protected from unauthorized use in order to derive valuable analytics safely, while maintaining their customers' trust and meeting stringent privacy regulations," said Don Bosco Durai, CTO and Co-Founder at Privacera. "Privacera alleviates the risks associated with moving, storing, and accessing sensitive cloud data by automating access control policies, encrypting and masking data whether in motion or at rest, and providing comprehensive auditing and reporting for full visibility of who accesses data and for what purposes. With Privacera's availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we are making it even easier for Azure users to get the most value from their data without compromising privacy or compliance."

The Privacera Platform, built from the open-source Apache Ranger platform into multi-cloud environments, easily integrates and supports all major cloud service providers to: discover and classify sensitive data; apply fine-grained access controls; protect data via encryption, masking, and anonymization; and enable consistent policies across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures– all from a centralized user interface. Using Privacera on Azure enables joint customers to:

Story continues

Extend their Apache Ranger infrastructure in Azure HDInsight to all components in Azure infrastructure stack, including Azure Data Lake Storage, Power BI Embedded, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Azure Databricks

Control data access down to file-, row-, and column-levels across Azure cloud services from a single pane

Simplify security and policy management with federated authentication across Azure cloud services

Automate data compliance processes via workflows for RTBF, GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA to ensure consistent privacy management across Azure cloud services

To achieve Microsoft commercial marketplace readiness, Privacera demonstrated proven customer success and expertise in cloud data privacy and joins a distinguished group of global software vendors selected to drive Microsoft joint sales and support go-to-market initiatives. Privacera will continue to work together with Microsoft to expand the accessibility of the Privacera Platform, as well as its fully-managed SaaS offering PrivaceraCloud, to enable secure data democratization and reduce operational burdens on data infrastructure teams globally.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Privacera to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To learn how the Privacera Platform, deployed on Azure, can secure and maximize the power of your data, visit our website.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger and Apache Atlas, Privacera balances cloud data access with governance and security. Often described as "Apache Ranger in the Cloud," Privacera provides a centralized data access governance platform extending Ranger's capabilities beyond traditional Big Data environments to cloud-native services and leading analytics platforms such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Snowflake, and Databricks. Privacera enables data democratization without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera offices are located in Fremont, California, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.privacera.com or follow at @privacera.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/privaceras-data-access-governance-platform-now-available-in-the-microsoft-azure-marketplace-301253672.html

SOURCE Privacera