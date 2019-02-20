Privacy activists say online ad industry knowingly violated GDPR

Twitter More

Privacy advocates claim that an organization that represents the online ad industry knew they would be violating privacy laws, but did so anyway, in an updated complaint filed against the group as well as Google.

On Tuesday, the group filed new evidence with data protection authorities in the UK and Ireland against Google and the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB), the industry association that creates standards and guidelines for online ad practices.

The new filing includes documents which allegedly show that the IAB knew its ad system would be illegal under the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, a law that protects personal data and privacy for individuals within the European Union. Read more...

