U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,300.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,198.50
    -7.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.40
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.01
    +1.58 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6740
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,420.85
    +205.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.98
    +1.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,733.20
    -524.05 (-1.85%)
     

New privacy bill would put major limits on targeted advertising

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

A new bill seeks to dramatically reshape the online advertising landscape to the detriment of companies like Facebook, Google and data brokers that leverage deep stores of personal information to make money from targeted ads.

The bill, the Banning Surveillance Advertising Act, introduced by Reps. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) in the House and Cory Booker (D-NJ) in the Senate, would dramatically limit the ways that tech companies serve ads to their users, banning the use of personal data altogether.

Any targeting based on "protected class information, such as race, gender, and religion, and personal data purchased from data brokers" would be off-limits were the bill to pass. Platforms could still target ads based on general location data at the city or state level and "contextual advertising" based on the content a user is interacting with would still be allowed.

The bill would empower the FTC and state attorneys general to enforce violations, with fines of up to $5,000 per incident for knowing violations.

"The 'surveillance advertising' business model is premised on the unseemly collection and hoarding of personal data to enable ad targeting," Rep. Eshoo said. "This pernicious practice allows online platforms to chase user engagement at great cost to our society, and it fuels disinformation, discrimination, voter suppression, privacy abuses, and so many other harms."

Sen. Booker called the targeted advertising model "predatory and invasive," stressing how the practice exacerbates misinformation and extremism on social media platforms.

Privacy-minded companies including search engine maker DuckDuckGo and Proton, creator of ProtonMail, backed the legislation along with organizations including the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), the Anti-Defamation League, Accountable Tech and Common Sense Media.

View this document on Scribd

Data brokers track everywhere you go, but their days may be numbered

The SAFE TECH Act offers Section 230 reform, but the law’s defenders warn of major side effects

Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • Key Iraq-Turkey Oil Pipeline Knocked Out By Explosion

    (Bloomberg) -- A key crude pipeline from Iraq to a Turkish port on the Mediterranean Sea was knocked out by an explosion on Tuesday, adding pressure to already tight oil markets and sending prices higher. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketCovid-19

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • Activision’s Embattled CEO Is Already Complicating Microsoft’s Acquisition

    The confusion around Kotick's future role adds one more unknown to a merger that is sure to get significant scrutiny in the months to come.

  • Enbridge strikes another gas pipeline deal in Brownsville with Houston LNG developer

    Developer Texas LNG Brownsville LLC aims to make a final investment decision on the South Texas export project this year.

  • Dwindling OPEC+ Spare Capacity Sets Oil Up for Sizzling Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- As they strain to restore oil production, OPEC and its allies are being left with a diminishing buffer of spare supplies -- potentially setting up crude prices for a sizzling summer.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketCovid-19 Infecte

  • ASML Q4 earnings seen up 12%, eyes on Berlin fire impact

    ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, is expected to report a 12% increase in quarterly net profit on Wednesday and update customers on whether a fire at its factory in Berlin could affect production plans. Analysts are expecting ASML, Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, to report fourth quarter net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data. ASML is trying to expand production as its customers - which include TSMC, Samsung Intel - invest heavily in new capacity to try to ease a global semiconductor shortage.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 Top Growth Stocks for January

    Investors interested in buying quality growth stocks in January should consider Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). It may surprise you to learn that Adobe is more valuable than any company on that "Tier 2" list, even though Adobe's stock price is down 25% from its all-time high. Adobe is the undisputed industry leader in digital media software for individuals, students, and businesses of all sizes.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketCovid-19 Infec

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Activision Blizzard continues to remove employees amid misconduct allegations

    But CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly tried to keep a lid on the exact figures.

  • Biden Working With Oil-Producing Nations as Prices Surge to 2014 High

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply rises to meet demand, according to the White House, as prices surge to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Tick

  • Oil prices surge to seven-year high after Abu Dhabi drone strike

    Oil prices climbed to their highest level since 2014 on Tuesday after a drone attack on production facilities in the United Arab Emirates raised fears of supply chain disruption.

  • Metaverse, NFTs and Cryptos Are the Next Big Thing for Retail Giant – Walmart

    Walmart has filed several trademark applications, one of which is “Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb” and “Verse to Home” for the shopping category.

  • Activision is clearing out problematic staff before Microsoft’s $70 billion takeover

    Microsoft said it will buy Activision for $70 billion as the video game giant seeks to address sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Microsoft deal to deliver $390 million payday for Activision's embattled CEO

    Activision Blizzard Inc's Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has gone from defending his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination claims at the video game maker to preparing to walk away with a windfall of at least $390 million. The 58-year-old executive stands to receive the payday after clinching a deal on Tuesday to sell Activision to Microsoft Corp for $68.7 billion, but the vast majority will come from the 3.95 million Activision shares he owns, regulatory filings show. He will miss out on a change of control payment because he doesn't own any unvested equities, which is uncommon for public company CEOs.