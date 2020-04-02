Privacy-focused Brave browser added 1M new users in March

Privacy-focused internet browser Brave added 1 million new users in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That number brings the browser’s monthly active users (MAU) to 13.5 million and daily active users (DAU) to 4.3 million, Brave CEO Brendan Eich tweeted today.

“We will work on getting ratio smaller by meeting all your Chrome user daily-driver needs. Sync v2 for all data types + wallet/ledger too,” said Eich, who also co-founded the Mozilla project.

Brave was founded in 2015 and continues to add users at a rapid pace. Just last week, Brave partnered with Binance to let users trade cryptocurrencies without leaving the browser.

Brave also offers blockchain functionality and compensates content creators, users, and advertisers in its native Basic Attention Token (BAT) for viewing online ads. In 2017, Brave raised about $35 million under 30 seconds via a sale of its ethereum-based BAT tokens.