U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,500.80
    +14.34 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,355.17
    +96.56 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,066.63
    +44.82 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.15
    -0.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    +15.40 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.81 (+3.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6120
    +0.0280 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0084 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2370
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,097.89
    +1,648.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,471.99
    +8.63 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.38
    +0.55 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Privai Launches New Spa Salon Concept For The Health, Wellness And Beauty Industry

·3 min read

First Six Locations Will Open in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Region

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privai, the luxury skin and body care line, today announced the expansion of its brand with the debut of Privai | Spa + Salon. Focused on personalized wellness for the whole being, each destination will deliver signature experiences, unsurpassed services, rejuvenating treatments, and results-driven products. Located throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan region, the first two locations to open this year will be Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row) and North Bethesda's Pike & Rose followed by Fairfax Corner, Reston, Gaithersburg and Tyson's Corner early next year.

Privai | Spa + Salon
Privai | Spa + Salon

Privai today announced the expansion of its brand with the debut of Privai | Spa + Salon.

Founded upon the belief that everyone deserves "spa in a bottle" skincare products that provide accessible luxury and rejuvenation, Christina Stratton and Ilana Alberico developed the Privai line following the success of their spa and wellness management company, Innovative Spa Management (ISM SPA). This next evolution of the Privai brand brings their passion about self-care and personalized wellness to life in order to better serve individuals' body, mind, and sense of self.

"We are thrilled to evolve Privai into a personalized lifestyle brand because we are committed to delivering a world-class experience," said Ms. Stratton, co-founder and CEO of Privai. "We want to offer a place that truly realizes individual needs: from spa and body treatments to salon and beauty services. We understand that no two guests are alike, and it is this belief that inspires us to curate unique experiences, one's antidote for respite and recharging."

The new Privai | Spa + Salon locations will be managed by ISM SPA and include a partnership with the co-founders' newest technology innovation, Spa Space, an app which pairs expert licensed providers and stylists to meet customer's needs. In addition, Privai | Spa + Salon locations will open under the guidance of Anne Melby, who has joined ISM SPA as Senior Vice President and will be responsible for overseeing operations for ISM SPA and all Privai | Spa + Salon locations. A highly respected and accomplished industry veteran with over 20 years within the hospitality and wellness sectors, Ms. Melby has held multiple positions with Red Door Spa Holdings, in addition to managing her entrepreneurial venture, Fractional COO Hospitality Spa & Wellness.

For more information, please visit www.privai.com.

About Privai
Privai is a personalized lifestyle brand with a purpose of providing world-class products and experiences, empowered by expertise and passion. Co-founded by Christina Stratton and Ilana Alberico, the entrepreneurs behind Innovative Spa Management (ISM SPA), Privai originated in 2006 as a luxury skin and body care line. In 2021, the brand expanded to a new health, wellness and beauty concept with the belief of wellness for the whole being and purposeful connections that serve the body, mind, and sense of self. Together, Privai Products and Privai | Spa + Salon harmoniously synchronize to enrich the lives of guests and community.

About ISM SPA
ISM SPA is a boutique spa management and wellness design firm that partners with resorts, hotels, day spas, residential properties and retail locations to deliver operational excellence and optimal spa experiences. ISM SPA is dedicated to creating positive lasting relationships with clients, partners and employees by building branded spas that offer unsurpassed service, impactful results, attention to detail, and commitment to continuous improvement. ISM SPA is built on a foundation of expert spa operators and designers in order to effectively integrate a brand concept into intelligent design and world-class service standards, providing the critical management link between the spa brand and its key stakeholders.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/privai-launches-new-spa-salon-concept-for-the-health-wellness-and-beauty-industry-301403344.html

SOURCE Privai

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Informatica Chases Near $9 Billion Valuation in Return to Public Market

    The deal marks a return to the public market for the data-management company, which was taken private in 2015.

  • The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade?

    Artificial intelligence is coming for the $11 trillion doctor industry, and it could change how you and your doctor interact for decades to come

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 and Nasdaq post four-day winning streak as optimism builds for Q3 earnings

    Stocks were mixed on Monday in a choppy session after the S&P 500's best week since July.

  • Stablecoins Could Reshape Short-Term Debt Markets, Fitch Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe rapid growth of stablecoins like Tether is exerting an ever-greater impact on short-term securities markets such as commercial paper, according to Fitch Ratings.In t

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Forecast – The Dollar Edges Higher Following Weak Canadian Housing Starts

    U.S. Yields rise

  • Evergrande Unit Has Remit Funds to Pay Yuan Bond Coupon, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s main onshore unit has paid interest due Tuesday on a yuan bond, Reuters reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe coupon on

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assessed an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York closed 0.2

  • The ‘Risk-Free’ Crypto Trade Is Back In a Big Way

    (Bloomberg) -- The closest thing to a risk-free bet has reemerged in the cryptocurrency market as traders -- awaiting the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund -- bid up the price of futures. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confro

  • Shark Bites: Here's My Best Play on Outer Space

    One approach to growth investing is to identify a theme like cloud computing, genomic biotechnology, financial technology, etc., and then look for the best names within those groups of stocks. There are space tourism stocks such as Virgin Galactic , communications names like AST SpaceMobile , and imaging and data companies like BlackSky Technology . Most of these stocks are early stage and will not see much revenue for a while, but I believe one of the better plays in the group is Redwire Corp. .

  • Analysts See Sharp Upside In AKA Brands Holding

    Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy initiated coverage of AKA Brands Holding Corp (NYSE: AKA) with an Overweight rating and $13 price target, implying a 47% upside. The analyst said that the company's s portfolio of profitable growth brands "is worth a look" given the strong appetite for apparel replenishment into 2022. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, $11 price target, and a 25% upside. The analyst said they are a next-generation digitally native global fas

  • Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -spokesperson

    Xiaomi Corp Chief Executive Lei Jun said the Chinese smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. Zang Ziyuan, a director in Xiaomi's international marketing department, also posted the news on his verified Weibo account. The date marks the next major target for the company's fledgling electric vehicle (EV) division, which Xiaomi formally announced earlier this year.

  • Netflix and Tesla will look to buck the earnings-slowdown trend

    While earnings growth is expected to slow down appreciably for many companies from a record-breaking first half, two prominent companies are projected to put up big numbers this week.

  • Here's How Johnson & Johnson Stock Looks Ahead of Earnings

    Johnson & Johnson is due to report its quarterly earnings figures on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and investors will be ready to pick through the numbers and footnotes. In the updated daily bar chart of JNJ, below, we can see that the shares have been trading around our $159 stop so I will assume that traders took a loss on our June recommendation. The shares are trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line looks like it has stabilized and the 12-day price momentum study shows a pattern of higher lows from September to October for a bullish divergence when compared to the price action.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Stabilize to Kickoff Week

    The markets have gone back and forth during the trading session on Monday in order to show signs of stability. Because of this, it looks as if the market is trying to get its feet underneath it to rally again.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • Analysts See 10% - 50% Upside In Remitly - Read Why

    Analysts initiate coverage on Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) with price targets symbolizing an upside of 10% - 50%. Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $61 PT, representing a 50% upside. The analyst Remitly is a "secular winner" that benefits from increasing digital adoption trends in the remittance space, making it well-positioned to take share in the "fragmented" landscape of cross-border remittances. The company's "sleek" mobile platform and its brand