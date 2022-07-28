Private 5G Networks Tracker Analysis of Current Deployments
This report analyses the adoption of private 5G networks. It presents the monitoring of private 5G networks worldwide since 2018.
It also analyses the regulation of spectrum allocation for private networks (main initiatives by regulators). The final section presents the key insights of this monitoring.
The attached Excel file also lists the main private 5G networks (non-exhaustive list) with some details around:
Geographical areas
Verticals/applications
Stakeholders
Additional information including KPIs, type of use case, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Technology reminders
Private networks: definition and characteristics
Overview of private mobile networks
Key components of a private mobile network
Cost model for a private wireless network deployment
Transition from 4G to 5G network
Expected technical benefits of 5G
Key 5G enabling technologies for industry solutions
Countries expected to set aside mobile spectrum for private licensing
Main 5G IoT use cases
3. Benchmark analysis
Regional location of industrial and end users deploying private 5G networks
Share of private 5G implementations per country
Number of implementations of private 5G and major verticals
Private 5G applications
Initiative stage of private 5G development
Hardware providers share in private 5G deployments
Focus on manufacturing
