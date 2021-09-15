U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.75
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,585.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,418.00
    +31.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.90
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.78
    +1.32 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.10
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0120 (+0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3750
    -0.3050 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,410.08
    +846.71 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.67
    +46.93 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,035.13
    +1.07 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Private AI Secures $3.15 Million Seed Round to Streamline Privacy Compliance for Enterprises

·4 min read

Private AI will use the funds on key growth initiatives, including further development of their software platform.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private AI, a developer of privacy-preserving machine learning and natural language processing tools, is pleased to announce that it has secured $3.15 million in seed funding to improve their product offering, expand the team, and accelerate their acquisition of domestic and international customers. The growth financing is led by Microsoft's venture fund M12 and Forum Ventures, following a sixfold revenue increase since January. Private AI's customer base now ranges from startups to multi-billion-dollar companies, including financial institutions and conversational AI companies.

"Companies of all sizes are under pressure to comply with customer data governance regulations and to protect sensitive data. In parallel, business digitization is accelerating, and more customer data unlocks more insights and enhanced AI/ML model training capabilities," said M12 Principal Priyanka Mitra. "We're thrilled to support the world-class team at Private AI as they augment their customers' data redaction and pseudonymization capabilities, improving enterprise security posture without sacrificing business intelligence."

Joining M12 and Forum Ventures in the $3.15 million heavily oversubscribed seed round is pre-seed investor Differential Ventures, along with new investors Shasta Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, and Parliament Angels, a group of early Twilio employees. The startup has also garnered investments from Ajay Agrawal and Chris Hadfield. The new round brings Private AI's funding total to date to $3.45 million.

"This round of funding will help us provide organizations and their developers with world-leading easy-to-integrate tools so they can excel in this post-GDPR world," says Patricia Thaine, CEO of Private AI. "Our partners at M12 and Forum Ventures both have deep expertise in B2B SaaS and developer-focused tools, and their investment and counsel will be key to fuelling our growth."

Private AI was started by Thaine, Pieter Luitjens (CTO), and Professor Gerald Penn (Chief Science Officer). Thaine and Luitjens hold Master's degrees in Computer Science and Engineering, respectively, from the University of Toronto. While experimenting with prototype browser extensions and apps, they realized how susceptible most software and data pipelines were to data leaks or breaches, and how difficult it was to implement adequate privacy safeguards within those workflows. Thus they built a tool to redact sensitive information from text.

What distinguishes Private AI from similar offerings is how easily and securely the company's software can be implemented. It only takes three lines of code and operates as a black box. Customer tests have shown that Private AI's system outperforms those of Amazon and Google by significant margins, and are able to operate directly within their clients' workflows and infrastructure, which prevents sensitive data from ever being shared outside clients' systems. The company's state-of-the-art AI models are able to hit greater than 99% accuracy in identifying and redacting personal data across more than fifty different entities (ex. name, address, blood type, zodiac sign, credit card number, etc.) in seven different languages. The AI system performs particularly well on messy, real-world text, such as emails, chat messages and free-text fields in databases.

"Many software engineering teams don't have strong procedures or processes in place to identify and protect this data," says Thaine. "Instead, companies often rely on ineffective and outdated systems that don't work well on messy, real world data, or simply trust their employee onboarding paperwork commitments to protect them."

But there's a growing interest in rectifying those gaps, particularly with the advent of more stringent data privacy legislation coming into effect around the world, including Bill C-11 in Canada and the CPRA in California.

"From the very first meeting with Patricia, we had complete conviction in the team and their vision. They've built a best-in-class product that ensures enterprises can truly respect and abide by consumers' ever-growing privacy demands – in a cost-effective and simple way," said Jonah Midanik, Managing Partner at Forum Ventures. "We are proud to be on this journey with this team, alongside M12 and other top tier investors."

To learn more about Private AI, visit https://www.private-ai.com.

ABOUT PRIVATE AI:

Private AI is developing privacy-preserving machine learning and natural language processing tools. The company envisions a future in which private, secure, and seamless data analysis enhances creative software development. Designed for developers, the company's software can be deployed in any workflow—on-prem, web, or mobile—with just a few lines of code, so users can quickly add privacy protection to their data pipelines. To learn more, visit https://www.private-ai.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Gill, MAG PR at 318935@email4pr.com, 781-929-5620

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-ai-secures-3-15-million-seed-round-to-streamline-privacy-compliance-for-enterprises-301377343.html

SOURCE Private AI

Recommended Stories

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of last year's biggest coronavirus vaccine hopefuls. The U.S. government invested $1.6 billion in the company's development program last summer. And the shares soared 2,700%, well outperforming those of today's vaccine leaders Moderna and Pfizer.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Went On Sale

    Without fail, investors start getting anxious when the stock market hits all-time highs, like it is right now. This isn't necessarily true -- stock valuations should be considered in context on an individual basis -- but nonetheless this anxiety is prevalent. In fact, high-quality businesses like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are all down sharply over the past few months.

  • 4 Penny Stocks Retail Investors Can't Stop Buying

    Although retail investors have been investing side-by-side with Wall Street investment banks for more than a century, they've truly asserted themselves as a force to be reckoned with this year. When retail investors collectively pile into (or out of) a stock, it tends to move. A penny stock is a company whose shares trade below $5.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Down 55% From Its High, Is This Hypergrowth Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and software company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 55% from their all-time high last December. Similar to other companies that have gone public via special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) or de-SPAC in the past year, ChargePoint is part of a class of stocks that have dramatically underperformed the S&P 500's 20% year-to-date gain. Although it's a hypergrowth company in an attractive industry, there's an argument to be made that ChargePoint's stock price got a little ahead of itself.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    If you're considering an investment in the newly famous coronavirus vaccine developer BioNTech, (NASDAQ: BNTX) you're right to wonder if the window of opportunity is still open. On the other hand, BioNTech's decline is far from guaranteed, and it's being supported by a handful of different trends, not to mention probable future developments. The biggest reason why it might be too late to buy BioNTech stock is that the market may have already fully and accurately accounted for its expected vaccine income over the next few years in its stock price.

  • Goldman to Buy GreenSky for $2.24 Billion in Loan Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to buy GreenSky Inc. for about $2.24 billion, adding to its Marcus consumer-banking platform a company that offers payment plans to customers with home-improvement projects or health-care needs.The New York-based bank will pay 0.03 share of its common stock for each share of Atlanta-based GreenSky, which works out to about $12.11 a share, according to a statement Wednesday. That’s 56% higher than its $7.77 closing price Tuesday. Consumers, especiall

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in September

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is one of my all-time favorite healthcare stocks, and it's one I write about frequently. Regardless of what the naysayers might think about Teladoc, I still firmly believe that it has significant runway left to explore as it expands its footprint in the highly lucrative digital healthcare space. It's no secret that CEO of ARK Invest Cathie Wood loves a bargain, and Teladoc remains the second largest holding in her ARK Innovation ETF, an actively managed fund that has generated gains more than four times those of the S&P 500 over the past five years.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Affirm Stock?

    Shares of Affirm are up more than 50% over the past month. Here is why Affirm is the talk of Wall Street.

  • Cathie Wood Sells $66 Million of Tesla Shares, Adds Robinhood

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold $66 million of Tesla Inc. shares Tuesday and picked up more Robinhood Markets Inc. as the retail broker’s dismal stock market performance continues.Ark Investment Management LLC funds sold almost 89,000 shares in Tesla and added more than 236,000 of Robinhood, according to the firm’s daily trading update. They’ve added about 390,000 Robinhood shares so far this month.Shares in the online brokerage, which became a household name as cooped-up

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’ as equities suffer another mid-month stumble

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;