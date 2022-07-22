U.S. markets closed

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
·28 min read
  • PBAM
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $4.4 million, up 2.4% from the same period in the prior year

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.77, up 2.7% from the same period in the prior year

  • Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”), excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, reached $1.4 billion, an increase of $322.9 million or 30.6% year-over-year and $100.8 million or 7.9% over Q1’22

  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew $143.0 million or 23.7% year over year and $22.5 million from the prior quarter to $747.0 million, representing 51.9% of total deposits

  • Net interest margin (ex-PPP loans) of 4.57% compared to 4.14% for Q1’21 and compared to 4.51% for Q1’22

  • Cost of funding sources remained low at 0.20%

  • The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022 was $659 thousand, an increase of $517 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022

  • Allowance for Loan Losses was 1.29% of total loans HFI (ex-PPP loans)

  • Tangible book value per share of $22.68, down $0.12 from Q1’22 related to a mark-to-market adjustment on the securities portfolio

  • Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (“PBAM”) well capitalized Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.51% (preliminary)

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $4.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “CalPrivate’s core franchise continued to organically grow loans and deposits which drove solid growth in net interest income to $18.0 million – our highest level yet. However, given the volatility of the interest rate and credit markets, we experienced a decline in our SBA 7(a) loan sales and the resulting gain on sale income for the quarter.”

Sowers continued, “While global events and the rapidly changing environment have put pressure on the overall financial markets and on our own financial results, our model of providing a concierge experience through our dedicated Teams and our core mission of providing Relationships, Solutions, and Trust continues to resonate and provide a stabilizing force to our Clients. We have been able to organically grow net loans (ex-PPP loans) more than $100 million in Q2’22, representing linked-quarter growth of 7.9%.

While the Federal Reserve raised overnight borrowing costs substantially in the second quarter, given our deep Client Relationships and strong referral network, the Bank was able to grow non-interest bearing deposits by $22.5 million while keeping the overall cost of interest bearing deposits low at 0.25%.”

Domestic events, including high inflation, have unfavorably resulted in increased non-interest expense, including employee compensation and professional services. The decline in SBA gain on sale was both a result of lower 7(a) loan volumes and a softer secondary market, which led to an increased efficiency ratio of 64.9% from 53.6% for Q1’22. While the industry faces significant headwinds, including an increased possibility of a recession, our Bank continues to invest in the infrastructure to become more efficient and to support the growth of our Relationship Teams committed to serving our Clients.

As a continuation of the Company’s investments in innovation to support long-term growth and efficiency, during the second quarter, the Company made additional FinTech investments in BankTech Ventures and the Banktech Consortium Fund, two leading investment management firms focused on providing capital to companies driving innovation in the banking industry and keeping the Company in front of emerging trends.

“The financial earnings power of PBAM remains resilient based on the first half results of 2022. The Company’s ability to organically grow loans attests to the Company’s successful strategy to stay focused on providing a Distinctly Different service. Diluted EPS for the first half of 2022 of $1.91 is up 22.4% from the same period a year ago,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “We are proud of CalPrivate’s achievements and financial performance to date, however, we remain cautious on the overall macro-economy. We must remain vigilant in our credit and risk management practices as we continue to evaluate the possibility of a near-term global recession due to significant geopolitical and economic challenges stemming from high inflation, energy supply constraints, volatile global politics, and the on-going war in Ukraine.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter totaled $18.0 million, representing an increase of $842 thousand or 4.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter was primarily due to increases in organic non-PPP loan balances and higher rates. PPP interest and fee income was $224 thousand in Q2’22, compared to $751 thousand in Q1’22. As of June 30, 2022, only 12 PPP loans with total balances of $2.7 million remained unforgiven by the SBA. Interest expense on deposits increased $83 thousand in Q2’22 vs Q1’22 due to higher deposit totals and an increase in the deposit rates paid to Clients.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for Q2’22 was 4.61% compared to 4.65% for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding PPP-loans, the net interest margin for Q2’22 was 4.57% compared to 4.51% for the first quarter of 2022. The 0.04% decrease in the as reported net interest margin for the second quarter was due to lower loan prepayments and higher cost of deposits. Average portfolio loan yields were 5.37% for Q2’22, compared to 5.51% for Q1’22, including loan prepayment fees. The yield on earning assets for the second quarter was 4.80% for Q2’22 compared with 4.82% for Q1’22 and the cost of funds was 0.20% for Q2’22 compared to 0.19% for Q1’22.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the second quarter was $659 thousand, an increase of $517 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022. While the economy continued to recover in the second quarter, geopolitical events and high inflation have created uncertainty, and this is reflected in our ALLL to total loans HFI (ex-PPP loans) of 1.29%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.4 million for the second quarter, representing a $1.7 million decrease, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to a decrease in SBA loans sales during second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the second quarter were $9.9 million with a 10.5% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $768 thousand, compared with $26.2 million with a 12.9% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $12.6 million for the second quarter representing a $1.7 million, or 16.0% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022. Much of the increase was related to the elevated levels of professional services and other expenses given an active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan related to the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for their alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.

Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment has resulted in pressure on wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers. Related to the strong organic loan growth in the second quarter, the Company also increased its reserve for unfunded commitments by $214 thousand.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $1.6 billion representing an increase of $66.6 million or 4.3% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in assets for the second quarter was due to increases in loans supported by growth in core deposits. Total loans HFI increased to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022 or $94.7 million during the quarter, up 7.4%; excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $100.8 million, up 7.9%. Total deposits were $1.4 billion representing an increase of $69.6 million, or 5.1%, compared to the first quarter. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 51.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2022. Additionally, during the quarter, the mark-to-market fair value net loss on the securities portfolio, which consisted mainly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, increased to -$12.5 million from -$5.6 million from the prior quarter.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $659 thousand to $17.8 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.29% of total loans HFI, excluding PPP loans. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative loss factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve.

As of June 30, 2022, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and Classified assets remained at $11.2 million, compared Q1’22. Total classified assets consisted of 10 loans, of which 6 loans totaling $7.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 45.4%. In addition, all loans that were previously granted payment deferrals related to COVID-19 have resumed their contractual payments.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Company and the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 

Jun 30, 2022 (1)

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Private Bancorp of America

 

 

 

Tier I leverage ratio

8.61%

8.85%

8.42%

Tier I risk-based capital ratio

9.51%

10.31%

10.63%

Total risk-based capital ratio

12.01%

12.94%

13.38%

 

 

 

 

CalPrivate Bank

 

 

 

Tier I leverage ratio

9.58%

9.72%

9.29%

Tier I risk-based capital ratio

10.57%

11.93%

11.73%

Total risk-based capital ratio

11.82%

13.18%

12.98%

(1)   June 30, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary


Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2022, PBAM announced that it had completed its stock repurchase program on April 28, 2022 through the repurchase of 60,000 shares.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Mag Wangsuwana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 348-2145

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

 

June 30, 2021

 

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

15,694

 

 

$

17,099

 

 

$

(1,405

)

-8.2

%

 

$

12,783

 

 

$

2,911

 

22.8

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

 

43,857

 

 

 

40,878

 

 

 

2,979

 

7.3

%

 

 

13,969

 

 

 

29,888

 

214.0

%

Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank

 

29,241

 

 

 

66,038

 

 

 

(36,797

)

-55.7

%

 

 

65,356

 

 

 

(36,115

)

-55.3

%

Total cash and due from banks

 

88,792

 

 

 

124,015

 

 

 

(35,223

)

28.4

%

 

 

92,108

 

 

 

(3,316

)

-3.6

%

Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions

 

6,157

 

 

 

5,817

 

 

 

340

 

5.8

%

 

 

5,760

 

 

 

397

 

6.9

%

Investment securities available for sale

 

113,565

 

 

 

114,382

 

 

 

(817

)

-0.7

%

 

 

88,755

 

 

 

24,810

 

28.0

%

Loan held for sale

 

4,460

 

 

 

1,999

 

 

 

2,461

 

123.1

%

 

 

19,625

 

 

 

(15,165

)

-77.3

%

Total loans held-for-investment

 

1,379,519

 

 

 

1,284,838

 

 

 

94,681

 

7.4

%

 

 

1,164,611

 

 

 

214,908

 

18.5

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(17,776

)

 

 

(17,117

)

 

 

(659

)

3.8

%

 

 

(15,708

)

 

 

(2,068

)

13.2

%

Net loans

 

1,361,743

 

 

 

1,267,721

 

 

 

94,022

 

7.4

%

 

 

1,148,903

 

 

 

212,840

 

18.5

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

7,020

 

 

 

4,909

 

 

 

2,111

 

43.0

%

 

 

4,909

 

 

 

2,111

 

43.0

%

Right of use asset

 

3,037

 

 

 

3,400

 

 

 

(363

)

-10.7

%

 

 

5,185

 

 

 

(2,148

)

-41.4

%

Premises and equipment, net

 

2,640

 

 

 

2,813

 

 

 

(173

)

-6.2

%

 

 

2,578

 

 

 

62

 

2.4

%

Servicing assets, net

 

3,515

 

 

 

3,525

 

 

 

(10

)

-0.3

%

 

 

2,123

 

 

 

1,392

 

65.6

%

Deferred tax asset

 

9,229

 

 

 

7,032

 

 

 

2,197

 

31.2

%

 

 

7,012

 

 

 

2,217

 

31.6

%

Accrued interest receivable

 

3,855

 

 

 

3,453

 

 

 

402

 

11.6

%

 

 

3,501

 

 

 

354

 

10.1

%

Other assets

 

8,089

 

 

 

6,416

 

 

 

1,673

 

26.1

%

 

 

2,311

 

 

 

5,778

 

250.0

%

Total assets

$

1,612,102

 

 

$

1,545,482

 

 

$

66,620

 

4.3

%

 

$

1,382,770

 

 

$

229,332

 

16.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing

$

747,006

 

 

$

724,469

 

 

$

22,537

 

3.1

%

 

$

603,914

 

 

$

143,092

 

23.7

%

Interest Bearing

 

693,646

 

 

 

646,545

 

 

 

47,101

 

7.3

%

 

 

601,530

 

 

 

92,116

 

15.3

%

Total deposits

 

1,440,652

 

 

 

1,371,014

 

 

 

69,638

 

5.1

%

 

 

1,205,444

 

 

 

235,208

 

19.5

%

FHLB borrowings

 

10,000

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

-

 

0.0

%

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

(20,000

)

-66.7

%

Other borrowings

 

17,950

 

 

 

17,948

 

 

 

2

 

0.0

%

 

 

17,943

 

 

 

7

 

0.0

%

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

13,305

 

 

 

14,630

 

 

 

(1,325

)

-9.1

%

 

 

13,059

 

 

 

246

 

1.9

%

Total liabilities

 

1,481,907

 

 

 

1,413,592

 

 

 

68,315

 

4.8

%

 

 

1,266,446

 

 

 

215,461

 

17.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

71,516

 

 

 

70,899

 

 

 

617

 

0.9

%

 

 

70,405

 

 

 

1,111

 

1.6

%

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,368

 

 

 

3,602

 

 

 

(234

)

-6.5

%

 

 

3,179

 

 

 

189

 

5.9

%

Retained earnings

 

64,036

 

 

 

61,424

 

 

 

2,612

 

4.3

%

 

 

42,810

 

 

 

21,226

 

49.6

%

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(8,725

)

 

 

(4,035

)

 

 

(4,690

)

116.2

%

 

 

(70

)

 

 

(8,655

)

12364.3

%

Total stockholders’ equity

 

130,195

 

 

 

131,890

 

 

 

(1,695

)

-1.3

%

 

 

116,324

 

 

 

13,871

 

11.9

%

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,612,102

 

 

$

1,545,482

 

 

$

66,620

 

4.3

%

 

$

1,382,770

 

 

$

229,332

 

16.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

Dollar change

Percentage change

 

June 30, 2021

 

Dollar change

Percentage change

Interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

17,931

 

$

17,246

 

$

685

 

4.0

%

 

$

14,637

 

$

3,294

 

22.5

%

Investment securities

 

 

571

 

 

401

 

 

170

 

42.4

%

 

 

351

 

 

220

 

62.7

%

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

 

204

 

 

134

 

 

70

 

52.2

%

 

 

40

 

 

164

 

410.0

%

Total interest income

 

 

18,706

 

 

17,781

 

 

925

 

5.2

%

 

 

15,028

 

 

3,678

 

24.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

410

 

 

327

 

 

83

 

25.4

%

 

 

409

 

 

1

 

0.2

%

Borrowings

 

 

313

 

 

313

 

 

-

 

0.0

%

 

 

1,020

 

 

(707

)

-69.3

%

Total interest expense

 

 

723

 

 

640

 

 

83

 

13.0

%

 

 

1,429

 

 

(706

)

-49.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

17,983

 

 

17,141

 

 

842

 

4.9

%

 

 

13,599

 

 

4,384

 

32.2

%

Provision for loan losses

 

 

659

 

 

142

 

 

517

 

364.1

%

 

 

1,146

 

 

(487

)

-42.5

%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

17,324

 

 

16,999

 

 

325

 

1.9

%

 

 

12,453

 

 

4,871

 

39.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

299

 

 

281

 

 

18

 

6.4

%

 

 

224

 

 

57

 

29.4

%

Net gain on sale of loans

 

 

768

 

 

2,471

 

 

(1,703

)

-68.9

%

 

 

1,476

 

 

995

 

-67.0

%

Other noninterest income

 

 

375

 

 

357

 

 

18

 

5.0

%

 

 

171

 

 

186

 

51.2

%

Total noninterest income

 

 

1,442

 

 

3,109

 

 

(1,667

)

-53.6

%

 

 

1,871

 

 

1,238

 

-48.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salary and employee benefits

 

 

7,374

 

 

7,313

 

 

61

 

0.8

%

 

 

5,966

 

 

1,408

 

23.6

%

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

808

 

 

723

 

 

85

 

11.8

%

 

 

820

 

 

(12

)

-1.5

%

Data processing

 

 

824

 

 

653

 

 

171

 

26.2

%

 

 

690

 

 

134

 

19.4

%

Professional services

 

 

1,835

 

 

915

 

 

920

 

100.5

%

 

 

791

 

 

1,044

 

132.0

%

Other expenses

 

 

1,759

 

 

1,255

 

 

504

 

40.2

%

 

 

891

 

 

868

 

97.4

%

Total noninterest expense

 

 

12,600

 

 

10,859

 

 

1,741

 

16.0

%

 

 

9,158

 

 

3,442

 

37.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

6,166

 

 

9,249

 

 

(3,083

)

-33.3

%

 

 

6,100

 

 

66

 

1.1

%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

1,769

 

 

2,747

 

 

(978

)

-35.6

%

 

 

1,806

 

 

(37

)

-2.0

%

Net income

 

$

4,397

 

$

6,502

 

$

(2,105

)

-32.4

%

 

$

4,294

 

$

103

 

2.4

%

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

4,347

 

$

6,432

 

$

(2,085

)

-32.4

%

 

$

4,231

 

$

116

 

2.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.78

 

$

1.16

 

$

(0.37

)

-32.1

%

 

$

0.76

 

$

0.02

 

3.2

%

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.77

 

$

1.13

 

$

(0.36

)

-32.0

%

 

$

0.75

 

$

0.02

 

2.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding

 

 

5,543,065

 

 

5,568,400

 

 

(25,335

)

-0.5

%

 

 

5,536,111

 

 

6,954

 

0.1

%

Diluted average shares outstanding

 

 

5,639,282

 

 

5,672,701

 

 

(33,419

)

-0.6

%

 

 

5,622,075

 

 

17,207

 

0.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

Interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

35,177

 

$

28,796

 

$

6,381

 

22.2

%

Investment securities

 

 

972

 

 

656

 

 

316

 

48.2

%

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

 

339

 

 

99

 

 

240

 

242.4

%

Total interest income

 

 

36,488

 

 

29,551

 

 

6,937

 

23.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

737

 

 

926

 

 

(189

)

-20.4

%

Borrowings

 

 

626

 

 

2,239

 

 

(1,613

)

-72.0

%

Total interest expense

 

 

1,363

 

 

3,165

 

 

(1,802

)

-56.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

35,125

 

 

26,386

 

 

8,739

 

33.1

%

Provision for loan losses

 

 

802

 

 

1,446

 

 

(644

)

-44.5

%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

34,323

 

 

24,940

 

 

9,383

 

37.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

580

 

 

454

 

 

126

 

27.8

%

Net gain on sale of loans

 

 

3,239

 

 

3,802

 

 

(563

)

-14.8

%

Gain on sale of investment securities

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

N/A

Other noninterest income

 

 

732

 

 

420

 

 

312

 

74.3

%

Total noninterest income

 

 

4,551

 

 

4,676

 

 

(125

)

-2.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salary and employee benefits

 

 

14,687

 

 

10,881

 

 

3,806

 

35.0

%

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

1,531

 

 

1,630

 

 

(99

)

-6.1

%

Data processing

 

 

1,476

 

 

1,326

 

 

150

 

11.3

%

Professional services

 

 

2,750

 

 

1,441

 

 

1,309

 

90.8

%

Other expenses

 

 

2,998

 

 

1,654

 

 

1,344

 

81.3

%

Total noninterest expense

 

 

23,442

 

 

16,932

 

 

6,510

 

38.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

15,432

 

 

12,684

 

 

2,748

 

21.7

%

Provision for income tax

 

 

4,517

 

 

3,784

 

 

733

 

19.4

%

Net income

 

$

10,915

 

$

8,900

 

$

2,015

 

22.6

%

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

10,794

 

$

8,761

 

$

2,033

 

23.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

1.94

 

$

1.59

 

$

0.35

 

22.0

%

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.91

 

$

1.56

 

$

0.35

 

22.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding

 

 

5,555,662

 

 

5,525,557

 

 

30,105

 

0.5

%

Diluted average shares outstanding

 

 

5,652,071

 

 

5,601,705

 

 

50,366

 

0.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

 

 

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

Interest-Earnings Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

$

100,017

 

$

205

 

0.82

%

 

$

116,903

 

$

134

 

0.46

%

 

$

137,902

 

$

40

 

0.12

%

Investment securities

 

 

125,550

 

 

571

 

1.82

%

 

 

109,252

 

 

401

 

1.47

%

 

 

88,132

 

 

351

 

1.59

%

Loans

 

 

1,339,095

 

 

17,931

 

5.37

%

 

 

1,268,695

 

 

17,246

 

5.51

%

 

 

1,125,958

 

 

14,637

 

5.21

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

1,564,662

 

 

18,707

 

4.80

%

 

 

1,494,850

 

 

17,781

 

4.82

%

 

 

1,351,992

 

 

15,028

 

4.46

%

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

27,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,217

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,592,276

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,516,352

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,370,209

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

 

$

87,682

 

$

54

 

0.25

%

 

$

78,557

 

$

16

 

0.08

%

 

$

65,283

 

$

12

 

0.07

%

Money market

 

 

492,838

 

 

241

 

0.20

%

 

 

498,146

 

 

192

 

0.16

%

 

 

424,371

 

 

231

 

0.22

%

Savings deposits

 

 

14,216

 

 

3

 

0.01

%

 

 

13,523

 

 

3

 

0.09

%

 

 

9,229

 

 

2

 

0.09

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

67,184

 

 

111

 

0.66

%

 

 

68,525

 

 

116

 

0.69

%

 

 

75,537

 

 

164

 

0.87

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

661,920

 

 

409

 

0.25

%

 

 

658,751

 

 

327

 

0.20

%

 

 

574,420

 

 

409

 

0.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FHLB advances

 

 

10,000

 

 

42

 

1.64

%

 

 

10,000

 

 

41

 

1.66

%

 

 

41,153

 

 

748

 

7.29

%

Other borrowings

 

 

17,948

 

 

272

 

6.06

%

 

 

17,948

 

 

272

 

6.06

%

 

 

17,942

 

 

272

 

6.06

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

27,948

 

 

314

 

4.49

%

 

 

27,948

 

 

313

 

4.54

%

 

 

59,095

 

 

1,020

 

6.92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

757,728

 

 

 

 

 

 

682,880

 

 

 

 

 

 

609,932

 

 

 

 

Total Funding Sources

 

 

1,447,596

 

 

723

 

0.20

%

 

 

1,369,579

 

 

640

 

0.19

%

 

 

1,243,447

 

 

1,429

 

0.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

11,891

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,301

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,881

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

132,789

 

 

 

 

 

 

132,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

114,881

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

1,592,276

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,516,352

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,370,209

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income/spread

 

 

 

$

17,984

 

4.60

%

 

 

 

$

17,141

 

4.63

%

 

 

 

$

13,599

 

4.00

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

4.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.65

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

Interest-Earnings Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

$

108,413

 

$

339

 

0.63

%

 

$

187,826

 

$

99

 

0.11

%

Investment securities

 

 

117,447

 

 

972

 

1.67

%

 

 

73,759

 

 

656

 

1.79

%

Loans

 

 

1,304,089

 

 

35,177

 

5.44

%

 

 

1,085,617

 

 

28,796

 

5.35

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

1,529,949

 

 

36,488

 

4.81

%

 

 

1,347,202

 

 

29,551

 

4.42

%

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

24,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,368

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,554,521

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,366,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

 

$

83,145

 

$

68

 

0.16

%

 

$

61,682

 

$

24

 

0.08

%

Money market

 

 

495,478

 

 

433

 

0.18

%

 

 

427,877

 

 

466

 

0.22

%

Savings deposits

 

 

13,872

 

 

7

 

0.10

%

 

 

8,999

 

 

5

 

0.11

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

67,851

 

 

227

 

0.67

%

 

 

87,960

 

 

431

 

0.99

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

660,346

 

 

735

 

0.22

%

 

 

586,518

 

 

926

 

0.32

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FHLB advances

 

 

10,000

 

 

83

 

1.67

%

 

 

57,017

 

 

1,696

 

6.00

%

Other borrowings

 

 

17,949

 

 

544

 

6.11

%

 

 

17,941

 

 

545

 

6.06

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

27,949

 

 

627

 

4.52

%

 

 

74,958

 

 

2,239

 

6.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

720,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

578,652

 

 

 

 

Total Funding Sources

 

 

1,408,799

 

 

1,362

 

0.19

%

 

 

1,240,128

 

 

3,165

 

0.51

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

13,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,845

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

132,638

 

 

 

 

 

 

112,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

1,554,521

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,366,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income/spread

 

 

 

$

35,126

 

4.61

%

 

 

 

$

26,386

 

3.91

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

4.63

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.95

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

 

Condensed Balance Sheets

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

Jun 30, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

88,792

 

 

$

124,015

 

 

$

149,085

 

 

$

138,553

 

 

$

92,108

 

Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions

 

6,157

 

 

 

5,817

 

 

 

5,760

 

 

 

5,760

 

 

 

5,760

 

Investment securities

 

113,565

 

 

 

114,382

 

 

 

102,065

 

 

 

93,099

 

 

 

88,755

 

Loans held for sale

 

4,460

 

 

 

1,999

 

 

 

24,658

 

 

 

35,448

 

 

 

19,625

 

Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans)

 

1,376,801

 

 

 

1,276,043

 

 

 

1,188,634

 

 

 

1,117,983

 

 

 

1,053,938

 

SBA PPP loans

 

2,718

 

 

 

8,795

 

 

 

35,524

 

 

 

74,152

 

 

 

110,673

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(17,776

)

 

 

(17,117

)

 

 

(16,975

)

 

 

(16,141

)

 

 

(15,708

)

Net loans

 

1,361,743

 

 

 

1,267,721

 

 

 

1,207,183

 

 

 

1,175,994

 

 

 

1,148,903

 

Right of use asset

 

3,037

 

 

 

3,400

 

 

 

3,760

 

 

 

4,115

 

 

 

5,185

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

2,640

 

 

 

2,813

 

 

 

2,294

 

 

 

2,459

 

 

 

2,578

 

Other assets and interest receivable

 

31,708

 

 

 

25,335

 

 

 

22,279

 

 

 

19,254

 

 

 

19,856

 

Total assets

$

1,612,102

 

 

$

1,545,482

 

 

$

1,517,084

 

 

$

1,474,682

 

 

$

1,382,770

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Bearing

$

747,006

 

 

$

724,469

 

 

$

682,589

 

 

$

646,233

 

 

$

603,914

 

Interest Bearing

 

693,646

 

 

 

646,545

 

 

 

663,074

 

 

 

667,012

 

 

 

601,530

 

Total Deposits

 

1,440,652

 

 

 

1,371,014

 

 

 

1,345,663

 

 

 

1,313,245

 

 

 

1,205,444

 

Borrowings

 

27,950

 

 

 

27,948

 

 

 

27,947

 

 

 

27,945

 

 

 

47,943

 

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

13,305

 

 

 

14,630

 

 

 

15,110

 

 

 

11,613

 

 

 

13,059

 

Total liabilities

 

1,481,907

 

 

 

1,413,592

 

 

 

1,388,720

 

 

 

1,352,803

 

 

 

1,266,446

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

71,516

 

 

 

70,899

 

 

 

70,850

 

 

 

70,470

 

 

 

70,405

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,368

 

 

 

3,602

 

 

 

3,343

 

 

 

3,465

 

 

 

3,179

 

Retained earnings

 

64,036

 

 

 

61,424

 

 

 

54,922

 

 

 

47,845

 

 

 

42,810

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(8,725

)

 

 

(4,035

)

 

 

(751

)

 

 

99

 

 

 

(70

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

130,195

 

 

 

131,890

 

 

 

128,364

 

 

 

121,879

 

 

 

116,324

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,612,102

 

 

$

1,545,482

 

 

$

1,517,084

 

 

$

1,474,682

 

 

$

1,382,770

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

23.31

 

 

$

23.42

 

 

$

22.81

 

 

$

21.70

 

 

$

20.71

 

Tangible book value per common share

$

22.68

 

 

$

22.80

 

 

$

22.26

 

 

$

21.27

 

 

$

20.33

 

Shares outstanding

 

5,584,465

 

 

 

5,630,993

 

 

 

5,627,735

 

 

 

5,617,273

 

 

 

5,617,020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

Jun 30, 2021

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

8.61

%

 

 

8.85

%

 

 

8.42

%

 

 

8.19

%

 

 

8.36

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

9.51

%

 

 

10.31

%

 

 

10.63

%

 

 

10.64

%

 

 

10.74

%

Common equity Tier 1 ratio

 

9.51

%

 

 

10.31

%

 

 

10.63

%

 

 

10.64

%

 

 

10.74

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

12.01

%

 

 

12.94

%

 

 

13.38

%

 

 

13.48

%

 

 

13.68

%

Tangible equity / tangible assets

 

8.46

%

 

 

8.66

%

 

 

8.35

%

 

 

8.12

%

 

 

8.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

 

Condensed Statements of Income

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

Jun 30, 2021

Interest income

$

18,706

 

 

$

17,781

 

 

$

17,356

 

 

$

16,458

 

 

$

15,028

 

Interest expense

 

723

 

 

 

640

 

 

 

667

 

 

 

741

 

 

 

1,429

 

Net interest income

 

17,983

 

 

 

17,141

 

 

 

16,689

 

 

 

15,717

 

 

 

13,599

 

Provision for loan losses

 

659

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

834

 

 

 

433

 

 

 

1,146

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

17,324

 

 

 

16,999

 

 

 

15,855

 

 

 

15,284

 

 

 

12,453

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

 

1,442

 

 

 

3,109

 

 

 

4,265

 

 

 

2,389

 

 

 

2,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salary and employee benefits

 

7,374

 

 

 

7,313

 

 

 

6,492

 

 

 

6,595

 

 

 

5,966

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

808

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

741

 

 

 

1,484

 

 

 

820

 

Data processing

 

824

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

703

 

 

 

799

 

 

 

690

 

Professional services

 

1,835

 

 

 

915

 

 

 

843

 

 

 

552

 

 

 

791

 

Other expenses

 

1,759

 

 

 

1,255

 

 

 

1,060

 

 

 

1,034

 

 

 

891

 

Total noninterest expense

 

12,600

 

 

 

10,859

 

 

 

9,839

 

 

 

10,464

 

 

 

9,158

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

6,166

 

 

 

9,249

 

 

 

10,281

 

 

 

7,209

 

 

 

6,100

 

Income taxes

 

1,769

 

 

 

2,747

 

 

 

2,986

 

 

 

2,158

 

 

 

1,806

 

Net income

$

4,397

 

 

$

6,502

 

 

$

7,295

 

 

$

5,051

 

 

$

4,294

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,347

 

 

$

6,432

 

 

$

7,204

 

 

$

4,984

 

 

$

4,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.76

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.77

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

$

1.28

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding

 

5,543,065

 

 

 

5,568,400

 

 

 

5,547,422

 

 

 

5,543,403

 

 

 

5,536,111

 

Diluted average shares outstanding

 

5,639,282

 

 

 

5,672,701

 

 

 

5,638,186

 

 

 

5,629,900

 

 

 

5,622,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

Jun 30, 2021

ROAA

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.74

%

 

 

1.91

%

 

 

1.39

%

 

 

1.26

%

ROAE

 

13.43

%

 

 

19.91

%

 

 

22.72

%

 

 

16.61

%

 

 

14.99

%

ROTE

 

13.62

%

 

 

20.20

%

 

 

23.07

%

 

 

16.88

%

 

 

15.25

%

Net interest margin

 

4.61

%

 

 

4.65

%

 

 

4.44

%

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

4.03

%

Net interest spread

 

4.60

%

 

 

4.63

%

 

 

4.43

%

 

 

4.38

%

 

 

4.00

%

Efficiency ratio

 

64.86

%

 

 

53.62

%

 

 

46.96

%

 

 

57.79

%

 

 

55.83

%

Noninterest expense / average assets

 

3.21

%

 

 

2.90

%

 

 

2.58

%

 

 

2.88

%

 

 

2.68

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

 

(Unaudited)

 

Selected Quarterly Average Balances

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

Jun 30, 2021

Total assets

$

1,592,276

 

 

$

1,516,352

 

 

$

1,514,583

 

 

$

1,442,278

 

 

$

1,370,209

 

Earning assets

$

1,564,662

 

 

$

1,494,850

 

 

$

1,490,235

 

 

$

1,420,970

 

 

$

1,351,992

 

Total loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,339,095

 

 

$

1,268,695

 

 

$

1,222,234

 

 

$

1,185,865

 

 

$

1,125,958

 

Total deposits

$

1,419,648

 

 

$

1,341,631

 

 

$

1,346,777

 

 

$

1,276,349

 

 

$

1,184,352

 

Total equity

$

132,789

 

 

$

132,472

 

 

$

127,387

 

 

$

120,618

 

 

$

114,881

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan Balances by Type

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

Jun 30, 2021

Real estate - investor owned

$

390,628

 

 

$

350,152

 

 

$

324,167

 

 

$

307,469

 

 

$

293,461

 

Real estate - owner occupied

 

359,270

 

 

 

371,840

 

 

 

339,081

 

 

 

329,985

 

 

 

313,579

 

Real estate - multifamily

 

121,693

 

 

 

105,964

 

 

 

97,285

 

 

 

82,460

 

 

 

72,790

 

Real estate - single family

 

94,212

 

 

 

89,630

 

 

 

86,399

 

 

 

81,239

 

 

 

90,223

 

Commercial business

 

359,692

 

 

 

307,421

 

 

 

294,944

 

 

 

274,708

 

 

 

244,493

 

SBA PPP loans

 

2,718

 

 

 

8,795

 

 

 

35,524

 

 

 

74,152

 

 

 

110,673

 

Land and construction

 

44,856

 

 

 

44,856

 

 

 

39,702

 

 

 

34,996

 

 

 

32,413

 

Consumer

 

6,450

 

 

 

6,180

 

 

 

7,049

 

 

 

7,126

 

 

 

6,979

 

Total loans held for investment

$

1,379,519

 

 

$

1,284,838

 

 

$

1,224,151

 

 

$

1,192,135

 

 

$

1,164,611

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits by Type

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

Jun 30, 2021

Non interest bearing DDA

$

747,006

 

 

$

724,469

 

 

$

682,589

 

 

$

646,233

 

 

$

603,914

 

Interest bearing DDA

 

93,405

 

 

 

75,904

 

 

 

81,788

 

 

 

68,056

 

 

 

70,320

 

Savings & MMA

 

533,145

 

 

 

503,552

 

 

 

513,070

 

 

 

530,782

 

 

 

463,165

 

Retail CD

 

3,387

 

 

 

3,384

 

 

 

5,281

 

 

 

5,633

 

 

 

5,827

 

Jumbo CD

 

63,709

 

 

 

63,705

 

 

 

62,935

 

 

 

62,541

 

 

 

62,218

 

Total deposits

$

1,440,652

 

 

$

1,371,014

 

 

$

1,345,663

 

 

$

1,313,245

 

 

$

1,205,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

Jun 30, 2021

Total loans held-for-investment

$

1,379,519

 

 

$

1,284,838

 

 

$

1,224,151

 

 

$

1,192,135

 

 

$

1,164,611

 

30-89 day past due loans

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

200

 

 

$

-

 

90+ day past due loans

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,453

 

 

$

1,453

 

 

$

1,510

 

 

$

1,494

 

 

$

1,540

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NPAs / Assets

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.11

%

NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.13

%

Net quarterly charge-offs

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI

 

1.29

%

 

 

1.33

%

 

 

1.39

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.35

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

 

1223.40

%

 

 

1178.05

%

 

 

1124.11

%

 

 

1080.39

%

 

 

1020.00

%


