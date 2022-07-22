Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Second Quarter Highlights
Net income for the quarter was $4.4 million, up 2.4% from the same period in the prior year
Diluted earnings per share of $0.77, up 2.7% from the same period in the prior year
Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”), excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, reached $1.4 billion, an increase of $322.9 million or 30.6% year-over-year and $100.8 million or 7.9% over Q1’22
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew $143.0 million or 23.7% year over year and $22.5 million from the prior quarter to $747.0 million, representing 51.9% of total deposits
Net interest margin (ex-PPP loans) of 4.57% compared to 4.14% for Q1’21 and compared to 4.51% for Q1’22
Cost of funding sources remained low at 0.20%
The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022 was $659 thousand, an increase of $517 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022
Allowance for Loan Losses was 1.29% of total loans HFI (ex-PPP loans)
Tangible book value per share of $22.68, down $0.12 from Q1’22 related to a mark-to-market adjustment on the securities portfolio
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (“PBAM”) well capitalized Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.51% (preliminary)
LA JOLLA, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $4.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022.
Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “CalPrivate’s core franchise continued to organically grow loans and deposits which drove solid growth in net interest income to $18.0 million – our highest level yet. However, given the volatility of the interest rate and credit markets, we experienced a decline in our SBA 7(a) loan sales and the resulting gain on sale income for the quarter.”
Sowers continued, “While global events and the rapidly changing environment have put pressure on the overall financial markets and on our own financial results, our model of providing a concierge experience through our dedicated Teams and our core mission of providing Relationships, Solutions, and Trust continues to resonate and provide a stabilizing force to our Clients. We have been able to organically grow net loans (ex-PPP loans) more than $100 million in Q2’22, representing linked-quarter growth of 7.9%.
While the Federal Reserve raised overnight borrowing costs substantially in the second quarter, given our deep Client Relationships and strong referral network, the Bank was able to grow non-interest bearing deposits by $22.5 million while keeping the overall cost of interest bearing deposits low at 0.25%.”
Domestic events, including high inflation, have unfavorably resulted in increased non-interest expense, including employee compensation and professional services. The decline in SBA gain on sale was both a result of lower 7(a) loan volumes and a softer secondary market, which led to an increased efficiency ratio of 64.9% from 53.6% for Q1’22. While the industry faces significant headwinds, including an increased possibility of a recession, our Bank continues to invest in the infrastructure to become more efficient and to support the growth of our Relationship Teams committed to serving our Clients.
As a continuation of the Company’s investments in innovation to support long-term growth and efficiency, during the second quarter, the Company made additional FinTech investments in BankTech Ventures and the Banktech Consortium Fund, two leading investment management firms focused on providing capital to companies driving innovation in the banking industry and keeping the Company in front of emerging trends.
“The financial earnings power of PBAM remains resilient based on the first half results of 2022. The Company’s ability to organically grow loans attests to the Company’s successful strategy to stay focused on providing a Distinctly Different service. Diluted EPS for the first half of 2022 of $1.91 is up 22.4% from the same period a year ago,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.
Isakow added, “We are proud of CalPrivate’s achievements and financial performance to date, however, we remain cautious on the overall macro-economy. We must remain vigilant in our credit and risk management practices as we continue to evaluate the possibility of a near-term global recession due to significant geopolitical and economic challenges stemming from high inflation, energy supply constraints, volatile global politics, and the on-going war in Ukraine.”
STATEMENT OF INCOME
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter totaled $18.0 million, representing an increase of $842 thousand or 4.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter was primarily due to increases in organic non-PPP loan balances and higher rates. PPP interest and fee income was $224 thousand in Q2’22, compared to $751 thousand in Q1’22. As of June 30, 2022, only 12 PPP loans with total balances of $2.7 million remained unforgiven by the SBA. Interest expense on deposits increased $83 thousand in Q2’22 vs Q1’22 due to higher deposit totals and an increase in the deposit rates paid to Clients.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for Q2’22 was 4.61% compared to 4.65% for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding PPP-loans, the net interest margin for Q2’22 was 4.57% compared to 4.51% for the first quarter of 2022. The 0.04% decrease in the as reported net interest margin for the second quarter was due to lower loan prepayments and higher cost of deposits. Average portfolio loan yields were 5.37% for Q2’22, compared to 5.51% for Q1’22, including loan prepayment fees. The yield on earning assets for the second quarter was 4.80% for Q2’22 compared with 4.82% for Q1’22 and the cost of funds was 0.20% for Q2’22 compared to 0.19% for Q1’22.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses for the second quarter was $659 thousand, an increase of $517 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022. While the economy continued to recover in the second quarter, geopolitical events and high inflation have created uncertainty, and this is reflected in our ALLL to total loans HFI (ex-PPP loans) of 1.29%.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.4 million for the second quarter, representing a $1.7 million decrease, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to a decrease in SBA loans sales during second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the second quarter were $9.9 million with a 10.5% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $768 thousand, compared with $26.2 million with a 12.9% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $12.6 million for the second quarter representing a $1.7 million, or 16.0% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022. Much of the increase was related to the elevated levels of professional services and other expenses given an active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan related to the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for their alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.
Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment has resulted in pressure on wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers. Related to the strong organic loan growth in the second quarter, the Company also increased its reserve for unfunded commitments by $214 thousand.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Balance Sheet
At June 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $1.6 billion representing an increase of $66.6 million or 4.3% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in assets for the second quarter was due to increases in loans supported by growth in core deposits. Total loans HFI increased to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022 or $94.7 million during the quarter, up 7.4%; excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $100.8 million, up 7.9%. Total deposits were $1.4 billion representing an increase of $69.6 million, or 5.1%, compared to the first quarter. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 51.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2022. Additionally, during the quarter, the mark-to-market fair value net loss on the securities portfolio, which consisted mainly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, increased to -$12.5 million from -$5.6 million from the prior quarter.
Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals
The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $659 thousand to $17.8 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.29% of total loans HFI, excluding PPP loans. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative loss factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve.
As of June 30, 2022, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and Classified assets remained at $11.2 million, compared Q1’22. Total classified assets consisted of 10 loans, of which 6 loans totaling $7.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 45.4%. In addition, all loans that were previously granted payment deferrals related to COVID-19 have resumed their contractual payments.
Capital Ratios (1)
The Company and the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:
Jun 30, 2022 (1)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Private Bancorp of America
Tier I leverage ratio
8.61%
8.85%
8.42%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
9.51%
10.31%
10.63%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.01%
12.94%
13.38%
CalPrivate Bank
Tier I leverage ratio
9.58%
9.72%
9.29%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
10.57%
11.93%
11.73%
Total risk-based capital ratio
11.82%
13.18%
12.98%
(1) June 30, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary
Stock Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2022, PBAM announced that it had completed its stock repurchase program on April 28, 2022 through the repurchase of 60,000 shares.
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Dollar
Percentage
June 30, 2021
Dollar
Percentage
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
15,694
$
17,099
$
(1,405
)
-8.2
%
$
12,783
$
2,911
22.8
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
43,857
40,878
2,979
7.3
%
13,969
29,888
214.0
%
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
29,241
66,038
(36,797
)
-55.7
%
65,356
(36,115
)
-55.3
%
Total cash and due from banks
88,792
124,015
(35,223
)
28.4
%
92,108
(3,316
)
-3.6
%
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
6,157
5,817
340
5.8
%
5,760
397
6.9
%
Investment securities available for sale
113,565
114,382
(817
)
-0.7
%
88,755
24,810
28.0
%
Loan held for sale
4,460
1,999
2,461
123.1
%
19,625
(15,165
)
-77.3
%
Total loans held-for-investment
1,379,519
1,284,838
94,681
7.4
%
1,164,611
214,908
18.5
%
Allowance for loan losses
(17,776
)
(17,117
)
(659
)
3.8
%
(15,708
)
(2,068
)
13.2
%
Net loans
1,361,743
1,267,721
94,022
7.4
%
1,148,903
212,840
18.5
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
7,020
4,909
2,111
43.0
%
4,909
2,111
43.0
%
Right of use asset
3,037
3,400
(363
)
-10.7
%
5,185
(2,148
)
-41.4
%
Premises and equipment, net
2,640
2,813
(173
)
-6.2
%
2,578
62
2.4
%
Servicing assets, net
3,515
3,525
(10
)
-0.3
%
2,123
1,392
65.6
%
Deferred tax asset
9,229
7,032
2,197
31.2
%
7,012
2,217
31.6
%
Accrued interest receivable
3,855
3,453
402
11.6
%
3,501
354
10.1
%
Other assets
8,089
6,416
1,673
26.1
%
2,311
5,778
250.0
%
Total assets
$
1,612,102
$
1,545,482
$
66,620
4.3
%
$
1,382,770
$
229,332
16.6
%
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing
$
747,006
$
724,469
$
22,537
3.1
%
$
603,914
$
143,092
23.7
%
Interest Bearing
693,646
646,545
47,101
7.3
%
601,530
92,116
15.3
%
Total deposits
1,440,652
1,371,014
69,638
5.1
%
1,205,444
235,208
19.5
%
FHLB borrowings
10,000
10,000
-
0.0
%
30,000
(20,000
)
-66.7
%
Other borrowings
17,950
17,948
2
0.0
%
17,943
7
0.0
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
13,305
14,630
(1,325
)
-9.1
%
13,059
246
1.9
%
Total liabilities
1,481,907
1,413,592
68,315
4.8
%
1,266,446
215,461
17.0
%
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock
71,516
70,899
617
0.9
%
70,405
1,111
1.6
%
Additional paid-in capital
3,368
3,602
(234
)
-6.5
%
3,179
189
5.9
%
Retained earnings
64,036
61,424
2,612
4.3
%
42,810
21,226
49.6
%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(8,725
)
(4,035
)
(4,690
)
116.2
%
(70
)
(8,655
)
12364.3
%
Total stockholders’ equity
130,195
131,890
(1,695
)
-1.3
%
116,324
13,871
11.9
%
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,612,102
$
1,545,482
$
66,620
4.3
%
$
1,382,770
$
229,332
16.6
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Dollar change
Percentage change
June 30, 2021
Dollar change
Percentage change
Interest Income
Loans
$
17,931
$
17,246
$
685
4.0
%
$
14,637
$
3,294
22.5
%
Investment securities
571
401
170
42.4
%
351
220
62.7
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
204
134
70
52.2
%
40
164
410.0
%
Total interest income
18,706
17,781
925
5.2
%
15,028
3,678
24.5
%
Interest Expense
Deposits
410
327
83
25.4
%
409
1
0.2
%
Borrowings
313
313
-
0.0
%
1,020
(707
)
-69.3
%
Total interest expense
723
640
83
13.0
%
1,429
(706
)
-49.4
%
Net interest income
17,983
17,141
842
4.9
%
13,599
4,384
32.2
%
Provision for loan losses
659
142
517
364.1
%
1,146
(487
)
-42.5
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
17,324
16,999
325
1.9
%
12,453
4,871
39.1
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
299
281
18
6.4
%
224
57
29.4
%
Net gain on sale of loans
768
2,471
(1,703
)
-68.9
%
1,476
995
-67.0
%
Other noninterest income
375
357
18
5.0
%
171
186
51.2
%
Total noninterest income
1,442
3,109
(1,667
)
-53.6
%
1,871
1,238
-48.6
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
7,374
7,313
61
0.8
%
5,966
1,408
23.6
%
Occupancy and equipment
808
723
85
11.8
%
820
(12
)
-1.5
%
Data processing
824
653
171
26.2
%
690
134
19.4
%
Professional services
1,835
915
920
100.5
%
791
1,044
132.0
%
Other expenses
1,759
1,255
504
40.2
%
891
868
97.4
%
Total noninterest expense
12,600
10,859
1,741
16.0
%
9,158
3,442
37.6
%
Income before provision for income taxes
6,166
9,249
(3,083
)
-33.3
%
6,100
66
1.1
%
Provision for income taxes
1,769
2,747
(978
)
-35.6
%
1,806
(37
)
-2.0
%
Net income
$
4,397
$
6,502
$
(2,105
)
-32.4
%
$
4,294
$
103
2.4
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,347
$
6,432
$
(2,085
)
-32.4
%
$
4,231
$
116
2.7
%
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
0.78
$
1.16
$
(0.37
)
-32.1
%
$
0.76
$
0.02
3.2
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.77
$
1.13
$
(0.36
)
-32.0
%
$
0.75
$
0.02
2.8
%
Average shares outstanding
5,543,065
5,568,400
(25,335
)
-0.5
%
5,536,111
6,954
0.1
%
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,639,282
5,672,701
(33,419
)
-0.6
%
5,622,075
17,207
0.3
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Dollar
Percentage
Interest Income
Loans
$
35,177
$
28,796
$
6,381
22.2
%
Investment securities
972
656
316
48.2
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
339
99
240
242.4
%
Total interest income
36,488
29,551
6,937
23.5
%
Interest Expense
Deposits
737
926
(189
)
-20.4
%
Borrowings
626
2,239
(1,613
)
-72.0
%
Total interest expense
1,363
3,165
(1,802
)
-56.9
%
Net interest income
35,125
26,386
8,739
33.1
%
Provision for loan losses
802
1,446
(644
)
-44.5
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
34,323
24,940
9,383
37.6
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
580
454
126
27.8
%
Net gain on sale of loans
3,239
3,802
(563
)
-14.8
%
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
-
-
N/A
Other noninterest income
732
420
312
74.3
%
Total noninterest income
4,551
4,676
(125
)
-2.7
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
14,687
10,881
3,806
35.0
%
Occupancy and equipment
1,531
1,630
(99
)
-6.1
%
Data processing
1,476
1,326
150
11.3
%
Professional services
2,750
1,441
1,309
90.8
%
Other expenses
2,998
1,654
1,344
81.3
%
Total noninterest expense
23,442
16,932
6,510
38.4
%
Income before provision for income taxes
15,432
12,684
2,748
21.7
%
Provision for income tax
4,517
3,784
733
19.4
%
Net income
$
10,915
$
8,900
$
2,015
22.6
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
10,794
$
8,761
$
2,033
23.2
%
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
1.94
$
1.59
$
0.35
22.0
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.91
$
1.56
$
0.35
22.4
%
Average shares outstanding
5,555,662
5,525,557
30,105
0.5
%
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,652,071
5,601,705
50,366
0.9
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-Earnings Assets
Deposits in other financial institutions
$
100,017
$
205
0.82
%
$
116,903
$
134
0.46
%
$
137,902
$
40
0.12
%
Investment securities
125,550
571
1.82
%
109,252
401
1.47
%
88,132
351
1.59
%
Loans
1,339,095
17,931
5.37
%
1,268,695
17,246
5.51
%
1,125,958
14,637
5.21
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,564,662
18,707
4.80
%
1,494,850
17,781
4.82
%
1,351,992
15,028
4.46
%
Noninterest-earning assets
27,614
21,502
18,217
Total Assets
$
1,592,276
$
1,516,352
$
1,370,209
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
87,682
$
54
0.25
%
$
78,557
$
16
0.08
%
$
65,283
$
12
0.07
%
Money market
492,838
241
0.20
%
498,146
192
0.16
%
424,371
231
0.22
%
Savings deposits
14,216
3
0.01
%
13,523
3
0.09
%
9,229
2
0.09
%
Certificates of deposit
67,184
111
0.66
%
68,525
116
0.69
%
75,537
164
0.87
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
661,920
409
0.25
%
658,751
327
0.20
%
574,420
409
0.29
%
FHLB advances
10,000
42
1.64
%
10,000
41
1.66
%
41,153
748
7.29
%
Other borrowings
17,948
272
6.06
%
17,948
272
6.06
%
17,942
272
6.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
27,948
314
4.49
%
27,948
313
4.54
%
59,095
1,020
6.92
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
757,728
682,880
609,932
Total Funding Sources
1,447,596
723
0.20
%
1,369,579
640
0.19
%
1,243,447
1,429
0.46
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
11,891
14,301
11,881
Shareholders’ equity
132,789
132,472
114,881
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
1,592,276
$
1,516,352
$
1,370,209
Net interest income/spread
$
17,984
4.60
%
$
17,141
4.63
%
$
13,599
4.00
%
Net interest margin
4.61
%
4.65
%
4.03
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-Earnings Assets:
Deposits in other financial institutions
$
108,413
$
339
0.63
%
$
187,826
$
99
0.11
%
Investment securities
117,447
972
1.67
%
73,759
656
1.79
%
Loans
1,304,089
35,177
5.44
%
1,085,617
28,796
5.35
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,529,949
36,488
4.81
%
1,347,202
29,551
4.42
%
Noninterest-earning assets
24,572
19,368
Total Assets
$
1,554,521
$
1,366,570
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
83,145
$
68
0.16
%
$
61,682
$
24
0.08
%
Money market
495,478
433
0.18
%
427,877
466
0.22
%
Savings deposits
13,872
7
0.10
%
8,999
5
0.11
%
Certificates of deposit
67,851
227
0.67
%
87,960
431
0.99
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
660,346
735
0.22
%
586,518
926
0.32
%
FHLB advances
10,000
83
1.67
%
57,017
1,696
6.00
%
Other borrowings
17,949
544
6.11
%
17,941
545
6.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
27,949
627
4.52
%
74,958
2,239
6.03
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
720,504
578,652
Total Funding Sources
1,408,799
1,362
0.19
%
1,240,128
3,165
0.51
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
13,084
13,845
Shareholders’ equity
132,638
112,597
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
1,554,521
$
1,366,570
Net interest income/spread
$
35,126
4.61
%
$
26,386
3.91
%
Net interest margin
4.63
%
3.95
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
88,792
$
124,015
$
149,085
$
138,553
$
92,108
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
6,157
5,817
5,760
5,760
5,760
Investment securities
113,565
114,382
102,065
93,099
88,755
Loans held for sale
4,460
1,999
24,658
35,448
19,625
Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans)
1,376,801
1,276,043
1,188,634
1,117,983
1,053,938
SBA PPP loans
2,718
8,795
35,524
74,152
110,673
Allowance for loan losses
(17,776
)
(17,117
)
(16,975
)
(16,141
)
(15,708
)
Net loans
1,361,743
1,267,721
1,207,183
1,175,994
1,148,903
Right of use asset
3,037
3,400
3,760
4,115
5,185
Premises and equipment, net
2,640
2,813
2,294
2,459
2,578
Other assets and interest receivable
31,708
25,335
22,279
19,254
19,856
Total assets
$
1,612,102
$
1,545,482
$
1,517,084
$
1,474,682
$
1,382,770
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest Bearing
$
747,006
$
724,469
$
682,589
$
646,233
$
603,914
Interest Bearing
693,646
646,545
663,074
667,012
601,530
Total Deposits
1,440,652
1,371,014
1,345,663
1,313,245
1,205,444
Borrowings
27,950
27,948
27,947
27,945
47,943
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
13,305
14,630
15,110
11,613
13,059
Total liabilities
1,481,907
1,413,592
1,388,720
1,352,803
1,266,446
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock
71,516
70,899
70,850
70,470
70,405
Additional paid-in capital
3,368
3,602
3,343
3,465
3,179
Retained earnings
64,036
61,424
54,922
47,845
42,810
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(8,725
)
(4,035
)
(751
)
99
(70
)
Total shareholders’ equity
130,195
131,890
128,364
121,879
116,324
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,612,102
$
1,545,482
$
1,517,084
$
1,474,682
$
1,382,770
Book value per common share
$
23.31
$
23.42
$
22.81
$
21.70
$
20.71
Tangible book value per common share
$
22.68
$
22.80
$
22.26
$
21.27
$
20.33
Shares outstanding
5,584,465
5,630,993
5,627,735
5,617,273
5,617,020
Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.61
%
8.85
%
8.42
%
8.19
%
8.36
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
9.51
%
10.31
%
10.63
%
10.64
%
10.74
%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio
9.51
%
10.31
%
10.63
%
10.64
%
10.74
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.01
%
12.94
%
13.38
%
13.48
%
13.68
%
Tangible equity / tangible assets
8.46
%
8.66
%
8.35
%
8.12
%
8.28
%
1 Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2022
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Interest income
$
18,706
$
17,781
$
17,356
$
16,458
$
15,028
Interest expense
723
640
667
741
1,429
Net interest income
17,983
17,141
16,689
15,717
13,599
Provision for loan losses
659
142
834
433
1,146
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
17,324
16,999
15,855
15,284
12,453
Noninterest income
1,442
3,109
4,265
2,389
2,805
Salary and employee benefits
7,374
7,313
6,492
6,595
5,966
Occupancy and equipment
808
723
741
1,484
820
Data processing
824
653
703
799
690
Professional services
1,835
915
843
552
791
Other expenses
1,759
1,255
1,060
1,034
891
Total noninterest expense
12,600
10,859
9,839
10,464
9,158
Income before provision for income taxes
6,166
9,249
10,281
7,209
6,100
Income taxes
1,769
2,747
2,986
2,158
1,806
Net income
$
4,397
$
6,502
$
7,295
$
5,051
$
4,294
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,347
$
6,432
$
7,204
$
4,984
$
4,231
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
0.78
$
1.16
$
1.30
$
0.90
$
0.76
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.77
$
1.13
$
1.28
$
0.89
$
0.75
Average shares outstanding
5,543,065
5,568,400
5,547,422
5,543,403
5,536,111
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,639,282
5,672,701
5,638,186
5,629,900
5,622,075
Performance Ratios
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
ROAA
1.12
%
1.74
%
1.91
%
1.39
%
1.26
%
ROAE
13.43
%
19.91
%
22.72
%
16.61
%
14.99
%
ROTE
13.62
%
20.20
%
23.07
%
16.88
%
15.25
%
Net interest margin
4.61
%
4.65
%
4.44
%
4.39
%
4.03
%
Net interest spread
4.60
%
4.63
%
4.43
%
4.38
%
4.00
%
Efficiency ratio
64.86
%
53.62
%
46.96
%
57.79
%
55.83
%
Noninterest expense / average assets
3.21
%
2.90
%
2.58
%
2.88
%
2.68
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
Selected Quarterly Average Balances
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Total assets
$
1,592,276
$
1,516,352
$
1,514,583
$
1,442,278
$
1,370,209
Earning assets
$
1,564,662
$
1,494,850
$
1,490,235
$
1,420,970
$
1,351,992
Total loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,339,095
$
1,268,695
$
1,222,234
$
1,185,865
$
1,125,958
Total deposits
$
1,419,648
$
1,341,631
$
1,346,777
$
1,276,349
$
1,184,352
Total equity
$
132,789
$
132,472
$
127,387
$
120,618
$
114,881
Loan Balances by Type
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Real estate - investor owned
$
390,628
$
350,152
$
324,167
$
307,469
$
293,461
Real estate - owner occupied
359,270
371,840
339,081
329,985
313,579
Real estate - multifamily
121,693
105,964
97,285
82,460
72,790
Real estate - single family
94,212
89,630
86,399
81,239
90,223
Commercial business
359,692
307,421
294,944
274,708
244,493
SBA PPP loans
2,718
8,795
35,524
74,152
110,673
Land and construction
44,856
44,856
39,702
34,996
32,413
Consumer
6,450
6,180
7,049
7,126
6,979
Total loans held for investment
$
1,379,519
$
1,284,838
$
1,224,151
$
1,192,135
$
1,164,611
Deposits by Type
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Non interest bearing DDA
$
747,006
$
724,469
$
682,589
$
646,233
$
603,914
Interest bearing DDA
93,405
75,904
81,788
68,056
70,320
Savings & MMA
533,145
503,552
513,070
530,782
463,165
Retail CD
3,387
3,384
5,281
5,633
5,827
Jumbo CD
63,709
63,705
62,935
62,541
62,218
Total deposits
$
1,440,652
$
1,371,014
$
1,345,663
$
1,313,245
$
1,205,444
Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Total loans held-for-investment
$
1,379,519
$
1,284,838
$
1,224,151
$
1,192,135
$
1,164,611
30-89 day past due loans
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
200
$
-
90+ day past due loans
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,453
$
1,453
$
1,510
$
1,494
$
1,540
NPAs / Assets
0.09
%
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.11
%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
Net quarterly charge-offs
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI
1.29
%
1.33
%
1.39
%
1.35
%
1.35
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
1223.40
%
1178.05
%
1124.11
%
1080.39
%
1020.00
%