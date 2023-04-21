Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2023
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
Record net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $9.0 million, up 20.6% from the prior quarter and 38.0% from the first quarter of 2022
Record diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 of $1.57, up 20.1% from the prior quarter and 38.7% from the first quarter of 2022
Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $35 million or 2.2% from December 31, 2022
The Company adopted CECL effective as of January 1, 2023 and the “Day 1” impact was an increase of $1.9 million to the allowance for loan losses, a $974 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments and a $2.0 million decrease to retained earnings
The allowance for loan losses was 1.30% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2023 compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL
The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $73 thousand, compared to $60 thousand for the prior quarter and $142 thousand for the first quarter of 2022
Core deposits for the quarter declined by just $17 million (or 1%) to $1.5 billion, which was comprised of a $52 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits (40.4% of total deposits) partially offset by a $35 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, which includes fully insured balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS deposit programs. The net decrease in core deposits was impacted by pre-planned and anticipated client transactions (e.g., real estate acquisitions, a significant business acquisition and private placement investments) as well as typical seasonal changes. Furthermore, between March 31, 2023 and April 18, 2023, deposits (excluding brokered deposits and public deposit accounts) increased by $30 million
Total deposits were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $91 million, primarily due to $75 million in brokered deposits shifting to lower costing Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 51% of total deposits
As of March 31, 2023, total available liquidity of $1.4 billion (or 173% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts). Total available liquidity is comprised of $311 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.1 billion of unused borrowing capacity
Net interest margin was 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to 5.17% for the prior quarter and 4.65% for the first quarter of 2022
Total cost of funding sources increased to 1.39% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase from 0.86% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits was 1.23% and 0.79% for the respective periods. The spot rate for deposits was 1.32% at March 31, 2023
Tangible book value per share was $26.30 as of March 31, 2023, up from $25.06 at December 31, 2022 as a result of strong earnings, partially offset by the impact of adopting CECL. Tangible book value per share increased 15.4% year-over-year
LA JOLLA, Calif., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported record net income of $9.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $6.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Our Team continues to focus on what we believe is our value proposition – exceptional service and quality relationship building. While the economic and banking environment was chaotic for all banks in the first quarter, we worked tirelessly to ensure our Clients were comfortable and aware of the strength of our balance sheet. We are proud of our deposit retention in the quarter and remain focused on providing banking Solutions that are of high value to our Clients. We continue to see shifts in the deposit base to interest bearing deposits, as we were expecting. Loan demand has slowed across the industry so we are opportunistically lending across all channels and regions at what we feel are reasonable rates of return.”
Sowers added, “Return on average equity for the first quarter was a record high of 24.8% and we improved our efficiency ratio to 48.9%. We remain focused on credit quality, enterprise risk management, strong liquidity on and off the balance sheet and enhancing shareholder value through managing expense and net interest margin.”
“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.
Isakow added, “The Board is pleased with CalPrivate’s financial performance in the quarter, and we remain optimistic about management’s ability to react to and successfully navigate the Company during these uncertain times.”
STATEMENT OF INCOME
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $22.2 million, a decrease of $428 thousand or 1.9% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.0 million or 29.3% from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase of $2.3 million in interest expense, which resulted from higher funding costs as competitive pressure on deposit rates continued and we carried higher levels of cash liquidity during March that were funded by wholesale borrowings. Partially offsetting this was $1.9 million higher interest income resulting from the increase in average loan balances and higher yield on loans.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.90% compared to 5.17% for the prior quarter and 4.65% in the first quarter of 2022. The 27 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due to higher rates paid on deposits and wholesale borrowings, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.19% for the first quarter of 2023 compared with 5.97% for the prior quarter and the cost of total funding sources was 1.39% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.86% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits was 1.23% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.79% in the prior quarter.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $73 thousand. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $381 thousand from the prior quarter and compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The change from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher gain on sale of SBA loans and the prior quarter included a $304 thousand impairment related to faster prepayments in the SBA portfolio which resulted in accelerated amortization and valuation adjustments to the SBA servicing asset. The decline in noninterest income from the first quarter of 2022 was due to lower gain on sale of SBA loans. SBA loan sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.1 million with a 11.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $474 thousand, compared with $11.4 million with a 10.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $792 thousand in the prior quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 11.6%, compared to the prior quarter and compared to $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower variable compensation (accruals for commissions and incentives) related to loan and deposit production as well as a decline in professional services (in particular legal expense) related to the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan for the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for its alleged involvement with the fraud scheme. The efficiency ratio was 48.9% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 55.2% in the prior quarter and 53.5% in the first quarter of 2022.
The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.
Provision for Income Tax Expense
Provision for income tax expense was $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.1 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 25.2% compared to 29.4% in the prior quarter and 29.7% in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was lower mainly due to discrete tax benefits related to exercised stock options.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
The Company reported total assets of $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, representing an increase of $112 million or 6.0% since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets was primarily due to higher cash balances, which were funded by an increase in wholesale borrowings (Federal Home Loan Bank advances). Loans HFI totaled $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $35 million or 2.2% since December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $91 million since December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $75 million decline in brokered deposits, which shifted to lower costing Federal Home Loan Bank advances at quarter end. Additionally, core deposits declined by $17 million, which was comprised of a $52 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits partially offset by $35 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, which included balances moving into the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs. As of March 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.8 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $14.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.9 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.
Adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) Accounting Standard and Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)
On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted CECL for determining the allowance for credit losses. Upon adoption, we recognized a Day 1 increase of $1.9 million to the allowance for loan losses, a $974 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments and a $2.0 million decrease to retained earnings. This represented an increase of 14% to the overall ACL.
Asset Quality
As of March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $21.1 million or 1.30% of loans HFI, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics, there were no loan delinquencies as of March 31, 2023 and no net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.
As of March 31, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $14.6 million, down from $15.7 million at December 31, 2022. Total classified assets as of March 31, 2023 consisted of 11 loans, of which 5 loans totaling $8.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 46.5%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.2 million where 3 loans were 75% and 2 loans were 90% guaranteed by the SBA.
Capital Ratios (1)
The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:
March 31, 2023 (1)
Dec 31, 2022
CalPrivate Bank
Tier I leverage ratio
9.82%
9.52%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
10.21%
10.10%
Total risk-based capital ratio
11.46%
11.35%
(1) March 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.
CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.
Investor Relations Contacts
Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894
Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669
Safe Harbor Paragraph
This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we in good faith believe the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
13,347
$
14,495
$
17,099
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
73,420
30,409
40,878
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
125,045
83,738
66,038
Total cash and due from banks
211,812
128,642
124,015
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
7,661
7,923
5,817
Investment securities available for sale
103,790
104,652
114,382
Loan held for sale
465
7,061
1,999
Total loans held-for-investment
1,623,028
1,588,248
1,284,838
Allowance for loan losses
(21,135
)
(19,152
)
(17,117
)
Net loans
1,601,893
1,569,096
1,267,721
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
7,020
7,020
4,909
Right of use asset
2,889
3,265
3,400
Premises and equipment, net
1,744
1,742
2,813
Servicing assets, net
3,057
3,007
3,525
Accrued interest receivable
5,674
5,291
3,453
Other assets
20,623
17,181
13,448
Total assets
$
1,966,628
$
1,854,880
$
1,545,482
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing
$
639,664
$
691,392
$
724,469
Interest Bearing
944,102
983,730
646,545
Total deposits
1,583,766
1,675,122
1,371,014
FHLB borrowings
192,000
-
10,000
Other borrowings
17,956
17,954
17,948
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
20,592
18,480
14,630
Total liabilities
1,814,314
1,711,556
1,413,592
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
73,254
72,221
70,899
Additional paid-in capital
3,289
3,353
3,602
Retained earnings
84,751
77,810
61,424
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
(8,980
)
(10,060
)
(4,035
)
Total shareholders' equity
152,314
143,324
131,890
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,966,628
$
1,854,880
$
1,545,482
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Interest Income
Loans
$
26,228
$
24,717
$
17,246
Investment securities
580
592
401
Deposits in other financial institutions
1,150
756
134
Total interest income
27,958
26,065
17,781
Interest Expense
Deposits
4,924
3,149
327
Borrowings
866
320
313
Total interest expense
5,790
3,469
640
Net interest income
22,168
22,596
17,141
Provision for loan losses
73
60
142
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,095
22,536
16,999
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
348
274
281
Net gain on sale of loans
474
792
2,471
Other noninterest income
643
18
357
Total noninterest income
1,465
1,084
3,109
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
8,030
8,482
7,313
Occupancy and equipment
806
820
723
Data processing
944
942
653
Professional services
438
1,018
915
Other expenses
1,339
1,813
1,255
Total noninterest expense
11,557
13,075
10,859
Income before provision for income taxes
12,003
10,545
9,249
Provision for income taxes
3,029
3,102
2,747
Net income
$
8,974
$
7,443
$
6,502
Net income available to common shareholders
$
8,923
$
7,394
$
6,432
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
1.59
$
1.33
$
1.16
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.57
$
1.31
$
1.13
Average shares outstanding
5,608,193
5,551,376
5,568,400
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,673,394
5,645,355
5,672,701
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets
Deposits in other financial institutions
$
123,159
$
1,150
3.79
%
$
91,324
$
756
3.28
%
$
116,903
$
134
0.46
%
Investment securities
112,694
580
2.06
%
114,390
592
2.07
%
109,252
401
1.47
%
Loans, including LHFS
1,597,236
26,228
6.66
%
1,527,863
24,717
6.42
%
1,268,695
17,246
5.51
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,833,089
27,958
6.19
%
1,733,577
26,065
5.97
%
1,494,850
17,781
4.82
%
Noninterest-earning assets
24,905
25,627
21,502
Total Assets
$
1,857,994
$
1,759,204
$
1,516,352
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
150,708
343
0.92
%
141,030
295
0.83
%
78,557
16
0.08
%
Money market
621,148
2,515
1.64
%
597,670
1,674
1.11
%
498,146
192
0.16
%
Savings deposits
13,912
22
0.64
%
13,444
18
0.53
%
13,523
3
0.09
%
Certificates of deposit
169,213
2,044
4.90
%
101,202
1,162
4.56
%
68,525
116
0.69
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
954,981
4,924
2.09
%
853,346
3,149
1.46
%
658,751
327
0.20
%
FHLB advances
48,711
594
4.95
%
12,195
112
3.64
%
10,000
41
1.66
%
Other borrowings
17,976
272
6.14
%
18,063
208
4.57
%
17,948
272
6.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
66,687
866
5.27
%
30,258
320
4.20
%
27,948
313
4.54
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
669,796
-
720,656
-
682,880
-
Total Funding Sources
1,691,464
5,790
1.39
%
1,604,260
3,469
0.86
%
1,369,579
640
0.19
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
19,750
13,614
14,301
Shareholders' equity
146,778
141,330
132,472
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,857,992
$
1,759,204
$
1,516,352
Net interest income/spread
$
22,168
4.80
%
$
22,596
5.11
%
$
17,141
4.63
%
Net interest margin
4.90
%
5.17
%
4.65
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
211,812
$
128,642
$
102,173
$
88,792
$
124,015
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
7,661
7,923
6,157
6,157
5,817
Investment securities
103,790
104,652
107,332
113,565
114,382
Loans held for sale
465
7,061
7,789
4,460
1,999
Total loans held-for-investment
1,623,028
1,588,248
1,487,098
1,379,519
1,284,838
Allowance for loan losses
(21,135
)
(19,152
)
(19,092
)
(17,776
)
(17,117
)
Net loans
1,601,893
1,569,096
1,468,006
1,361,743
1,267,721
Right of use asset
2,889
3,265
2,669
3,037
3,400
Premises and equipment, net
1,744
1,742
2,040
2,640
2,813
Other assets and interest receivable
36,374
32,499
30,735
31,708
25,335
Total assets
$
1,966,628
$
1,854,880
$
1,726,901
$
1,612,102
$
1,545,482
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest Bearing
$
639,664
$
691,392
$
763,227
$
747,006
$
724,469
Interest Bearing
944,102
983,730
767,371
693,646
646,545
Total Deposits
1,583,766
1,675,122
1,530,598
1,440,652
1,371,014
Borrowings
209,956
17,954
47,952
27,950
27,948
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
20,592
18,480
13,417
13,305
14,630
Total liabilities
1,814,314
1,711,556
1,591,967
1,481,907
1,413,592
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
73,254
72,221
71,671
71,516
70,899
Additional paid-in capital
3,289
3,353
3,568
3,368
3,602
Retained earnings
84,751
77,810
70,386
64,036
61,424
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(8,980
)
(10,060
)
(10,691
)
(8,725
)
(4,035
)
Total shareholders' equity
152,314
143,324
134,934
130,195
131,890
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,966,628
$
1,854,880
$
1,726,901
$
1,612,102
$
1,545,482
Book value per common share
$
26.83
$
25.60
$
24.12
$
23.31
$
23.42
Tangible book value per common share
$
26.30
$
25.06
$
23.49
$
22.68
$
22.80
Shares outstanding
5,676,017
5,599,025
5,594,380
5,584,465
5,630,993
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Interest income
$
27,958
$
26,065
$
21,978
$
18,706
$
17,781
Interest expense
5,790
3,469
1,375
723
640
Net interest income
22,168
22,596
20,603
17,983
17,141
Provision for loan losses
73
60
1,316
659
142
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,095
22,536
19,287
17,324
16,999
Noninterest income
1,465
1,084
1,405
1,442
3,109
Compensation and employee benefits
8,030
8,482
7,261
7,374
7,313
Occupancy and equipment
806
820
756
808
723
Data processing
944
942
993
824
653
Professional services
438
1,018
1,493
1,835
915
Other expenses
1,339
1,813
1,224
1,759
1,239
Total noninterest expense
11,557
13,075
11,727
12,600
10,843
Income before provision for income taxes
12,003
10,545
8,965
6,166
9,265
Income taxes
3,029
3,102
2,614
1,769
2,747
Net income
$
8,974
$
7,443
$
6,351
$
4,397
$
6,518
Net income available to common shareholders
$
8,923
$
7,394
$
6,306
$
4,347
$
6,448
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
1.59
$
1.33
$
1.14
$
0.78
$
1.16
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.57
$
1.31
$
1.12
$
0.77
$
1.14
Average shares outstanding
5,608,193
5,551,376
5,549,480
5,543,065
5,568,400
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,673,394
5,645,355
5,640,841
5,639,282
5,672,701
Performance Ratios
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
ROAA
1.96
%
1.68
%
1.51
%
1.11
%
1.74
%
ROAE
24.80
%
20.89
%
17.41
%
13.28
%
19.95
%
ROATCE(1)
25.32
%
21.41
%
17.84
%
13.64
%
20.48
%
Net interest margin
4.90
%
5.17
%
4.99
%
4.61
%
4.65
%
Net interest spread
4.80
%
5.11
%
4.96
%
4.60
%
4.63
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
48.90
%
55.22
%
53.29
%
64.86
%
53.55
%
Noninterest expense / average assets
2.52
%
2.95
%
2.79
%
2.95
%
2.90
%
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
Selected Quarterly Average Balances
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Total assets
$
1,857,994
$
1,759,204
$
1,665,491
$
1,592,276
$
1,516,352
Earning assets
$
1,833,089
$
1,733,577
$
1,638,026
$
1,564,662
$
1,494,850
Total loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,597,236
$
1,527,863
$
1,438,489
$
1,339,095
$
1,268,695
Total deposits
$
1,624,777
$
1,574,002
$
1,482,739
$
1,419,648
$
1,341,631
Total shareholders' equity
$
146,778
$
141,330
$
144,727
$
132,789
$
132,472
Loan Balances by Type
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Real estate - investor owned
$
472,315
$
476,404
$
403,950
$
390,628
$
350,152
Real estate - owner occupied
418,788
394,365
382,689
359,270
371,840
Real estate - multifamily
141,783
130,901
136,841
121,693
105,964
Real estate - single family
121,760
118,502
107,728
94,212
89,630
Commercial business
401,277
405,919
394,369
362,410
316,216
Land and construction
64,571
56,153
55,418
44,856
44,856
Consumer
2,534
6,004
6,103
6,450
6,180
Total loans held for investment
$
1,623,028
$
1,588,248
$
1,487,098
$
1,379,519
$
1,284,838
Deposits by Type
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$
639,664
$
691,392
$
763,227
$
747,006
$
724,469
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered
99,988
109,130
95,677
93,405
75,904
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered
637,031
614,991
576,395
518,139
488,547
Time deposits, excluding brokered
77,052
54,887
56,341
67,096
67,089
Total deposits, excluding brokered
1,453,735
1,470,400
1,491,640
1,425,646
1,356,009
Total brokered deposits
130,031
204,722
38,958
15,006
15,005
Total deposits
$
1,583,766
$
1,675,122
$
1,530,598
$
1,440,652
$
1,371,014
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning balance
$
19,152
$
19,092
$
17,776
$
17,117
$
16,975
Impact of CECL adoption
1,910
-
-
-
-
Provision for loan losses
73
60
1,316
659
142
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
-
-
-
-
-
Ending balance
21,135
19,152
19,092
17,776
17,117
Reserve for unfunded commitments(1)
2,802
1,718
1,674
1,635
1,421
Total allowance for credit losses
$
23,937
$
20,870
$
20,766
$
19,411
$
18,538
(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.
Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Total loans held-for-investment
$
1,623,028
$
1,588,248
$
1,487,098
$
1,379,519
$
1,284,838
Allowance for loan losses
$
(21,135
)
$
(19,152
)
$
(19,092
)
$
(17,776
)
$
(17,117
)
30-89 day past due loans
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
90+ day past due loans
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonaccrual loans
$
4,384
$
3,880
$
4,593
$
1,453
$
1,453
NPAs / Assets
0.22
%
0.21
%
0.27
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO
0.27
%
0.24
%
0.31
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
Net quarterly charge-offs
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI
1.30
%
1.21
%
1.28
%
1.29
%
1.33
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
482.09
%
493.61
%
415.68
%
1223.40
%
1,178.05
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest expense
$
11,557
$
13,075
$
11,727
$
12,600
$
10,843
Net interest income
22,168
22,596
20,603
17,983
17,141
Noninterest income
1,465
1,084
1,405
1,442
3,109
Total net interest income and noninterest income
23,633
23,680
22,008
19,425
20,250
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
48.90
%
55.22
%
53.29
%
64.86
%
53.55
%
Pretax pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income
$
22,168
$
22,596
$
20,603
$
17,983
$
17,141
Noninterest income
1,465
1,084
1,405
1,442
3,109
Total net interest income and noninterest income
23,633
23,680
22,008
19,425
20,250
Less: Noninterest expense
11,557
13,075
11,727
12,600
10,843
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
12,076
$
10,605
$
10,281
$
6,825
$
9,407
Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity
Net income
$
8,974
$
7,443
$
6,351
$
4,397
$
6,518
Average assets
1,857,994
1,759,204
1,665,491
1,592,276
1,516,352
Average shareholders' equity
146,778
141,330
144,727
132,789
132,472
Less: Average intangible assets
3,026
3,385
3,599
3,490
3,379
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
143,752
137,945
141,128
129,299
129,093
Return on average assets
1.96
%
1.68
%
1.51
%
1.11
%
1.74
%
Return on average equity
24.80
%
20.89
%
17.41
%
13.28
%
19.74
%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
25.32
%
21.41
%
17.85
%
13.64
%
20.25
%
Tangible book value per share
Total equity
152,314
143,324
134,934
130,195
131,890
Less: Total intangible assets
3,057
3,007
3,502
3,515
3,525
Total tangible equity
149,257
140,317
131,432
126,680
128,365
Shares outstanding
5,676,017
5,599,025
5,594,380
5,584,465
5,630,993
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
26.30
$
25.06
$
23.49
$
22.68
$
22.80