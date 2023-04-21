Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2023

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights



Record net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $9.0 million, up 20.6% from the prior quarter and 38.0% from the first quarter of 2022

Record diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 of $1.57, up 20.1% from the prior quarter and 38.7% from the first quarter of 2022

Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $35 million or 2.2% from December 31, 2022

The Company adopted CECL effective as of January 1, 2023 and the “Day 1” impact was an increase of $1.9 million to the allowance for loan losses, a $974 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments and a $2.0 million decrease to retained earnings

The allowance for loan losses was 1.30% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2023 compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $73 thousand, compared to $60 thousand for the prior quarter and $142 thousand for the first quarter of 2022

Core deposits for the quarter declined by just $17 million (or 1%) to $1.5 billion, which was comprised of a $52 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits (40.4% of total deposits) partially offset by a $35 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, which includes fully insured balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS deposit programs. The net decrease in core deposits was impacted by pre-planned and anticipated client transactions (e.g., real estate acquisitions, a significant business acquisition and private placement investments) as well as typical seasonal changes. Furthermore, between March 31, 2023 and April 18, 2023, deposits (excluding brokered deposits and public deposit accounts) increased by $30 million

Total deposits were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $91 million, primarily due to $75 million in brokered deposits shifting to lower costing Federal Home Loan Bank advances

Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 51% of total deposits

As of March 31, 2023, total available liquidity of $1.4 billion (or 173% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts). Total available liquidity is comprised of $311 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.1 billion of unused borrowing capacity

Net interest margin was 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to 5.17% for the prior quarter and 4.65% for the first quarter of 2022

Total cost of funding sources increased to 1.39% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase from 0.86% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits was 1.23% and 0.79% for the respective periods. The spot rate for deposits was 1.32% at March 31, 2023

Tangible book value per share was $26.30 as of March 31, 2023, up from $25.06 at December 31, 2022 as a result of strong earnings, partially offset by the impact of adopting CECL. Tangible book value per share increased 15.4% year-over-year



LA JOLLA, Calif., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported record net income of $9.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $6.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Our Team continues to focus on what we believe is our value proposition – exceptional service and quality relationship building. While the economic and banking environment was chaotic for all banks in the first quarter, we worked tirelessly to ensure our Clients were comfortable and aware of the strength of our balance sheet. We are proud of our deposit retention in the quarter and remain focused on providing banking Solutions that are of high value to our Clients. We continue to see shifts in the deposit base to interest bearing deposits, as we were expecting. Loan demand has slowed across the industry so we are opportunistically lending across all channels and regions at what we feel are reasonable rates of return.”

Sowers added, “Return on average equity for the first quarter was a record high of 24.8% and we improved our efficiency ratio to 48.9%. We remain focused on credit quality, enterprise risk management, strong liquidity on and off the balance sheet and enhancing shareholder value through managing expense and net interest margin.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “The Board is pleased with CalPrivate’s financial performance in the quarter, and we remain optimistic about management’s ability to react to and successfully navigate the Company during these uncertain times.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $22.2 million, a decrease of $428 thousand or 1.9% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.0 million or 29.3% from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase of $2.3 million in interest expense, which resulted from higher funding costs as competitive pressure on deposit rates continued and we carried higher levels of cash liquidity during March that were funded by wholesale borrowings. Partially offsetting this was $1.9 million higher interest income resulting from the increase in average loan balances and higher yield on loans.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.90% compared to 5.17% for the prior quarter and 4.65% in the first quarter of 2022. The 27 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due to higher rates paid on deposits and wholesale borrowings, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.19% for the first quarter of 2023 compared with 5.97% for the prior quarter and the cost of total funding sources was 1.39% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.86% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits was 1.23% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.79% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $73 thousand. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $381 thousand from the prior quarter and compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The change from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher gain on sale of SBA loans and the prior quarter included a $304 thousand impairment related to faster prepayments in the SBA portfolio which resulted in accelerated amortization and valuation adjustments to the SBA servicing asset. The decline in noninterest income from the first quarter of 2022 was due to lower gain on sale of SBA loans. SBA loan sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.1 million with a 11.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $474 thousand, compared with $11.4 million with a 10.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $792 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 11.6%, compared to the prior quarter and compared to $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower variable compensation (accruals for commissions and incentives) related to loan and deposit production as well as a decline in professional services (in particular legal expense) related to the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan for the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for its alleged involvement with the fraud scheme. The efficiency ratio was 48.9% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 55.2% in the prior quarter and 53.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.1 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 25.2% compared to 29.4% in the prior quarter and 29.7% in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was lower mainly due to discrete tax benefits related to exercised stock options.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

The Company reported total assets of $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, representing an increase of $112 million or 6.0% since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets was primarily due to higher cash balances, which were funded by an increase in wholesale borrowings (Federal Home Loan Bank advances). Loans HFI totaled $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $35 million or 2.2% since December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $91 million since December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $75 million decline in brokered deposits, which shifted to lower costing Federal Home Loan Bank advances at quarter end. Additionally, core deposits declined by $17 million, which was comprised of a $52 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits partially offset by $35 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, which included balances moving into the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs. As of March 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.8 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $14.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.9 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) Accounting Standard and Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted CECL for determining the allowance for credit losses. Upon adoption, we recognized a Day 1 increase of $1.9 million to the allowance for loan losses, a $974 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments and a $2.0 million decrease to retained earnings. This represented an increase of 14% to the overall ACL.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $21.1 million or 1.30% of loans HFI, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics, there were no loan delinquencies as of March 31, 2023 and no net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of March 31, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $14.6 million, down from $15.7 million at December 31, 2022. Total classified assets as of March 31, 2023 consisted of 11 loans, of which 5 loans totaling $8.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 46.5%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.2 million where 3 loans were 75% and 2 loans were 90% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

March 31, 2023 (1) Dec 31, 2022 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 9.82% 9.52% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.21% 10.10% Total risk-based capital ratio 11.46% 11.35%

(1) March 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.



About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,347 $ 14,495 $ 17,099 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 73,420 30,409 40,878 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 125,045 83,738 66,038 Total cash and due from banks 211,812 128,642 124,015 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 7,661 7,923 5,817 Investment securities available for sale 103,790 104,652 114,382 Loan held for sale 465 7,061 1,999 Total loans held-for-investment 1,623,028 1,588,248 1,284,838 Allowance for loan losses (21,135 ) (19,152 ) (17,117 ) Net loans 1,601,893 1,569,096 1,267,721 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,020 7,020 4,909 Right of use asset 2,889 3,265 3,400 Premises and equipment, net 1,744 1,742 2,813 Servicing assets, net 3,057 3,007 3,525 Accrued interest receivable 5,674 5,291 3,453 Other assets 20,623 17,181 13,448 Total assets $ 1,966,628 $ 1,854,880 $ 1,545,482 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 639,664 $ 691,392 $ 724,469 Interest Bearing 944,102 983,730 646,545 Total deposits 1,583,766 1,675,122 1,371,014 FHLB borrowings 192,000 - 10,000 Other borrowings 17,956 17,954 17,948 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,592 18,480 14,630 Total liabilities 1,814,314 1,711,556 1,413,592 Shareholders' equity Common stock 73,254 72,221 70,899 Additional paid-in capital 3,289 3,353 3,602 Retained earnings 84,751 77,810 61,424 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (8,980 ) (10,060 ) (4,035 ) Total shareholders' equity 152,314 143,324 131,890 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,966,628 $ 1,854,880 $ 1,545,482





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Interest Income Loans $ 26,228 $ 24,717 $ 17,246 Investment securities 580 592 401 Deposits in other financial institutions 1,150 756 134 Total interest income 27,958 26,065 17,781 Interest Expense Deposits 4,924 3,149 327 Borrowings 866 320 313 Total interest expense 5,790 3,469 640 Net interest income 22,168 22,596 17,141 Provision for loan losses 73 60 142 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,095 22,536 16,999 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 348 274 281 Net gain on sale of loans 474 792 2,471 Other noninterest income 643 18 357 Total noninterest income 1,465 1,084 3,109 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 8,030 8,482 7,313 Occupancy and equipment 806 820 723 Data processing 944 942 653 Professional services 438 1,018 915 Other expenses 1,339 1,813 1,255 Total noninterest expense 11,557 13,075 10,859 Income before provision for income taxes 12,003 10,545 9,249 Provision for income taxes 3,029 3,102 2,747 Net income $ 8,974 $ 7,443 $ 6,502 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,923 $ 7,394 $ 6,432 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.59 $ 1.33 $ 1.16 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.31 $ 1.13 Average shares outstanding 5,608,193 5,551,376 5,568,400 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,673,394 5,645,355 5,672,701





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 123,159 $ 1,150 3.79 % $ 91,324 $ 756 3.28 % $ 116,903 $ 134 0.46 % Investment securities 112,694 580 2.06 % 114,390 592 2.07 % 109,252 401 1.47 % Loans, including LHFS 1,597,236 26,228 6.66 % 1,527,863 24,717 6.42 % 1,268,695 17,246 5.51 % Total interest-earning assets 1,833,089 27,958 6.19 % 1,733,577 26,065 5.97 % 1,494,850 17,781 4.82 % Noninterest-earning assets 24,905 25,627 21,502 Total Assets $ 1,857,994 $ 1,759,204 $ 1,516,352 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts 150,708 343 0.92 % 141,030 295 0.83 % 78,557 16 0.08 % Money market 621,148 2,515 1.64 % 597,670 1,674 1.11 % 498,146 192 0.16 % Savings deposits 13,912 22 0.64 % 13,444 18 0.53 % 13,523 3 0.09 % Certificates of deposit 169,213 2,044 4.90 % 101,202 1,162 4.56 % 68,525 116 0.69 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 954,981 4,924 2.09 % 853,346 3,149 1.46 % 658,751 327 0.20 % FHLB advances 48,711 594 4.95 % 12,195 112 3.64 % 10,000 41 1.66 % Other borrowings 17,976 272 6.14 % 18,063 208 4.57 % 17,948 272 6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 66,687 866 5.27 % 30,258 320 4.20 % 27,948 313 4.54 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 669,796 - 720,656 - 682,880 - Total Funding Sources 1,691,464 5,790 1.39 % 1,604,260 3,469 0.86 % 1,369,579 640 0.19 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 19,750 13,614 14,301 Shareholders' equity 146,778 141,330 132,472 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,857,992 $ 1,759,204 $ 1,516,352 Net interest income/spread $ 22,168 4.80 % $ 22,596 5.11 % $ 17,141 4.63 % Net interest margin 4.90 % 5.17 % 4.65 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 211,812 $ 128,642 $ 102,173 $ 88,792 $ 124,015 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 7,661 7,923 6,157 6,157 5,817 Investment securities 103,790 104,652 107,332 113,565 114,382 Loans held for sale 465 7,061 7,789 4,460 1,999 Total loans held-for-investment 1,623,028 1,588,248 1,487,098 1,379,519 1,284,838 Allowance for loan losses (21,135 ) (19,152 ) (19,092 ) (17,776 ) (17,117 ) Net loans 1,601,893 1,569,096 1,468,006 1,361,743 1,267,721 Right of use asset 2,889 3,265 2,669 3,037 3,400 Premises and equipment, net 1,744 1,742 2,040 2,640 2,813 Other assets and interest receivable 36,374 32,499 30,735 31,708 25,335 Total assets $ 1,966,628 $ 1,854,880 $ 1,726,901 $ 1,612,102 $ 1,545,482 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 639,664 $ 691,392 $ 763,227 $ 747,006 $ 724,469 Interest Bearing 944,102 983,730 767,371 693,646 646,545 Total Deposits 1,583,766 1,675,122 1,530,598 1,440,652 1,371,014 Borrowings 209,956 17,954 47,952 27,950 27,948 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,592 18,480 13,417 13,305 14,630 Total liabilities 1,814,314 1,711,556 1,591,967 1,481,907 1,413,592 Shareholders' equity Common stock 73,254 72,221 71,671 71,516 70,899 Additional paid-in capital 3,289 3,353 3,568 3,368 3,602 Retained earnings 84,751 77,810 70,386 64,036 61,424 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,980 ) (10,060 ) (10,691 ) (8,725 ) (4,035 ) Total shareholders' equity 152,314 143,324 134,934 130,195 131,890 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,966,628 $ 1,854,880 $ 1,726,901 $ 1,612,102 $ 1,545,482 Book value per common share $ 26.83 $ 25.60 $ 24.12 $ 23.31 $ 23.42 Tangible book value per common share $ 26.30 $ 25.06 $ 23.49 $ 22.68 $ 22.80 Shares outstanding 5,676,017 5,599,025 5,594,380 5,584,465 5,630,993





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Interest income $ 27,958 $ 26,065 $ 21,978 $ 18,706 $ 17,781 Interest expense 5,790 3,469 1,375 723 640 Net interest income 22,168 22,596 20,603 17,983 17,141 Provision for loan losses 73 60 1,316 659 142 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,095 22,536 19,287 17,324 16,999 Noninterest income 1,465 1,084 1,405 1,442 3,109 Compensation and employee benefits 8,030 8,482 7,261 7,374 7,313 Occupancy and equipment 806 820 756 808 723 Data processing 944 942 993 824 653 Professional services 438 1,018 1,493 1,835 915 Other expenses 1,339 1,813 1,224 1,759 1,239 Total noninterest expense 11,557 13,075 11,727 12,600 10,843 Income before provision for income taxes 12,003 10,545 8,965 6,166 9,265 Income taxes 3,029 3,102 2,614 1,769 2,747 Net income $ 8,974 $ 7,443 $ 6,351 $ 4,397 $ 6,518 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,923 $ 7,394 $ 6,306 $ 4,347 $ 6,448 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.59 $ 1.33 $ 1.14 $ 0.78 $ 1.16 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.31 $ 1.12 $ 0.77 $ 1.14 Average shares outstanding 5,608,193 5,551,376 5,549,480 5,543,065 5,568,400 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,673,394 5,645,355 5,640,841 5,639,282 5,672,701 Performance Ratios Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 ROAA 1.96 % 1.68 % 1.51 % 1.11 % 1.74 % ROAE 24.80 % 20.89 % 17.41 % 13.28 % 19.95 % ROATCE(1) 25.32 % 21.41 % 17.84 % 13.64 % 20.48 % Net interest margin 4.90 % 5.17 % 4.99 % 4.61 % 4.65 % Net interest spread 4.80 % 5.11 % 4.96 % 4.60 % 4.63 % Efficiency ratio(1) 48.90 % 55.22 % 53.29 % 64.86 % 53.55 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.52 % 2.95 % 2.79 % 2.95 % 2.90 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. (Unaudited) Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Total assets $ 1,857,994 $ 1,759,204 $ 1,665,491 $ 1,592,276 $ 1,516,352 Earning assets $ 1,833,089 $ 1,733,577 $ 1,638,026 $ 1,564,662 $ 1,494,850 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,597,236 $ 1,527,863 $ 1,438,489 $ 1,339,095 $ 1,268,695 Total deposits $ 1,624,777 $ 1,574,002 $ 1,482,739 $ 1,419,648 $ 1,341,631 Total shareholders' equity $ 146,778 $ 141,330 $ 144,727 $ 132,789 $ 132,472 Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Real estate - investor owned $ 472,315 $ 476,404 $ 403,950 $ 390,628 $ 350,152 Real estate - owner occupied 418,788 394,365 382,689 359,270 371,840 Real estate - multifamily 141,783 130,901 136,841 121,693 105,964 Real estate - single family 121,760 118,502 107,728 94,212 89,630 Commercial business 401,277 405,919 394,369 362,410 316,216 Land and construction 64,571 56,153 55,418 44,856 44,856 Consumer 2,534 6,004 6,103 6,450 6,180 Total loans held for investment $ 1,623,028 $ 1,588,248 $ 1,487,098 $ 1,379,519 $ 1,284,838 Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 639,664 $ 691,392 $ 763,227 $ 747,006 $ 724,469 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 99,988 109,130 95,677 93,405 75,904 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 637,031 614,991 576,395 518,139 488,547 Time deposits, excluding brokered 77,052 54,887 56,341 67,096 67,089 Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,453,735 1,470,400 1,491,640 1,425,646 1,356,009 Total brokered deposits 130,031 204,722 38,958 15,006 15,005 Total deposits $ 1,583,766 $ 1,675,122 $ 1,530,598 $ 1,440,652 $ 1,371,014





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. (Unaudited) Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 19,152 $ 19,092 $ 17,776 $ 17,117 $ 16,975 Impact of CECL adoption 1,910 - - - - Provision for loan losses 73 60 1,316 659 142 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - - - - - Ending balance 21,135 19,152 19,092 17,776 17,117 Reserve for unfunded commitments(1) 2,802 1,718 1,674 1,635 1,421 Total allowance for credit losses $ 23,937 $ 20,870 $ 20,766 $ 19,411 $ 18,538 (1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023. Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,623,028 $ 1,588,248 $ 1,487,098 $ 1,379,519 $ 1,284,838 Allowance for loan losses $ (21,135 ) $ (19,152 ) $ (19,092 ) $ (17,776 ) $ (17,117 ) 30-89 day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - 90+ day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans $ 4,384 $ 3,880 $ 4,593 $ 1,453 $ 1,453 NPAs / Assets 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.09 % 0.09 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.27 % 0.24 % 0.31 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Net quarterly charge-offs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.30 % 1.21 % 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.33 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 482.09 % 493.61 % 415.68 % 1223.40 % 1,178.05 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. (Unaudited) The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 11,557 $ 13,075 $ 11,727 $ 12,600 $ 10,843 Net interest income 22,168 22,596 20,603 17,983 17,141 Noninterest income 1,465 1,084 1,405 1,442 3,109 Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,633 23,680 22,008 19,425 20,250 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 48.90 % 55.22 % 53.29 % 64.86 % 53.55 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 22,168 $ 22,596 $ 20,603 $ 17,983 $ 17,141 Noninterest income 1,465 1,084 1,405 1,442 3,109 Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,633 23,680 22,008 19,425 20,250 Less: Noninterest expense 11,557 13,075 11,727 12,600 10,843 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 12,076 $ 10,605 $ 10,281 $ 6,825 $ 9,407 Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 8,974 $ 7,443 $ 6,351 $ 4,397 $ 6,518 Average assets 1,857,994 1,759,204 1,665,491 1,592,276 1,516,352 Average shareholders' equity 146,778 141,330 144,727 132,789 132,472 Less: Average intangible assets 3,026 3,385 3,599 3,490 3,379 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 143,752 137,945 141,128 129,299 129,093 Return on average assets 1.96 % 1.68 % 1.51 % 1.11 % 1.74 % Return on average equity 24.80 % 20.89 % 17.41 % 13.28 % 19.74 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 25.32 % 21.41 % 17.85 % 13.64 % 20.25 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 152,314 143,324 134,934 130,195 131,890 Less: Total intangible assets 3,057 3,007 3,502 3,515 3,525 Total tangible equity 149,257 140,317 131,432 126,680 128,365 Shares outstanding 5,676,017 5,599,025 5,594,380 5,584,465 5,630,993 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 26.30 $ 25.06 $ 23.49 $ 22.68 $ 22.80







