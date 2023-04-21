U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,924.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,079.00
    +4.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.32
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.70
    -21.40 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0959
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.37
    +0.91 (+5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2385
    -0.0054 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8640
    -0.3540 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,077.67
    -798.78 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.47
    -16.14 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,931.55
    +28.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,564.37
    -93.20 (-0.33%)
     

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2023

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
·28 min read
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Record net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $9.0 million, up 20.6% from the prior quarter and 38.0% from the first quarter of 2022

  • Record diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 of $1.57, up 20.1% from the prior quarter and 38.7% from the first quarter of 2022

  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $35 million or 2.2% from December 31, 2022

  • The Company adopted CECL effective as of January 1, 2023 and the “Day 1” impact was an increase of $1.9 million to the allowance for loan losses, a $974 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments and a $2.0 million decrease to retained earnings

  • The allowance for loan losses was 1.30% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2023 compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL

  • The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $73 thousand, compared to $60 thousand for the prior quarter and $142 thousand for the first quarter of 2022

  • Core deposits for the quarter declined by just $17 million (or 1%) to $1.5 billion, which was comprised of a $52 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits (40.4% of total deposits) partially offset by a $35 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, which includes fully insured balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS deposit programs. The net decrease in core deposits was impacted by pre-planned and anticipated client transactions (e.g., real estate acquisitions, a significant business acquisition and private placement investments) as well as typical seasonal changes. Furthermore, between March 31, 2023 and April 18, 2023, deposits (excluding brokered deposits and public deposit accounts) increased by $30 million

  • Total deposits were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $91 million, primarily due to $75 million in brokered deposits shifting to lower costing Federal Home Loan Bank advances

  • Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 51% of total deposits

  • As of March 31, 2023, total available liquidity of $1.4 billion (or 173% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts). Total available liquidity is comprised of $311 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.1 billion of unused borrowing capacity

  • Net interest margin was 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to 5.17% for the prior quarter and 4.65% for the first quarter of 2022

  • Total cost of funding sources increased to 1.39% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase from 0.86% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits was 1.23% and 0.79% for the respective periods. The spot rate for deposits was 1.32% at March 31, 2023

  • Tangible book value per share was $26.30 as of March 31, 2023, up from $25.06 at December 31, 2022 as a result of strong earnings, partially offset by the impact of adopting CECL. Tangible book value per share increased 15.4% year-over-year

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported record net income of $9.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $6.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Our Team continues to focus on what we believe is our value proposition – exceptional service and quality relationship building. While the economic and banking environment was chaotic for all banks in the first quarter, we worked tirelessly to ensure our Clients were comfortable and aware of the strength of our balance sheet. We are proud of our deposit retention in the quarter and remain focused on providing banking Solutions that are of high value to our Clients. We continue to see shifts in the deposit base to interest bearing deposits, as we were expecting. Loan demand has slowed across the industry so we are opportunistically lending across all channels and regions at what we feel are reasonable rates of return.”

Sowers added, “Return on average equity for the first quarter was a record high of 24.8% and we improved our efficiency ratio to 48.9%. We remain focused on credit quality, enterprise risk management, strong liquidity on and off the balance sheet and enhancing shareholder value through managing expense and net interest margin.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “The Board is pleased with CalPrivate’s financial performance in the quarter, and we remain optimistic about management’s ability to react to and successfully navigate the Company during these uncertain times.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $22.2 million, a decrease of $428 thousand or 1.9% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.0 million or 29.3% from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase of $2.3 million in interest expense, which resulted from higher funding costs as competitive pressure on deposit rates continued and we carried higher levels of cash liquidity during March that were funded by wholesale borrowings. Partially offsetting this was $1.9 million higher interest income resulting from the increase in average loan balances and higher yield on loans.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.90% compared to 5.17% for the prior quarter and 4.65% in the first quarter of 2022. The 27 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due to higher rates paid on deposits and wholesale borrowings, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.19% for the first quarter of 2023 compared with 5.97% for the prior quarter and the cost of total funding sources was 1.39% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.86% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits was 1.23% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.79% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $73 thousand. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $381 thousand from the prior quarter and compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The change from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher gain on sale of SBA loans and the prior quarter included a $304 thousand impairment related to faster prepayments in the SBA portfolio which resulted in accelerated amortization and valuation adjustments to the SBA servicing asset. The decline in noninterest income from the first quarter of 2022 was due to lower gain on sale of SBA loans. SBA loan sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.1 million with a 11.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $474 thousand, compared with $11.4 million with a 10.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $792 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 11.6%, compared to the prior quarter and compared to $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower variable compensation (accruals for commissions and incentives) related to loan and deposit production as well as a decline in professional services (in particular legal expense) related to the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan for the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for its alleged involvement with the fraud scheme. The efficiency ratio was 48.9% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 55.2% in the prior quarter and 53.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.1 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 25.2% compared to 29.4% in the prior quarter and 29.7% in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was lower mainly due to discrete tax benefits related to exercised stock options.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

The Company reported total assets of $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, representing an increase of $112 million or 6.0% since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets was primarily due to higher cash balances, which were funded by an increase in wholesale borrowings (Federal Home Loan Bank advances). Loans HFI totaled $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $35 million or 2.2% since December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $91 million since December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $75 million decline in brokered deposits, which shifted to lower costing Federal Home Loan Bank advances at quarter end. Additionally, core deposits declined by $17 million, which was comprised of a $52 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits partially offset by $35 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, which included balances moving into the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs. As of March 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.8 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $14.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.9 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) Accounting Standard and Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted CECL for determining the allowance for credit losses. Upon adoption, we recognized a Day 1 increase of $1.9 million to the allowance for loan losses, a $974 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments and a $2.0 million decrease to retained earnings. This represented an increase of 14% to the overall ACL.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $21.1 million or 1.30% of loans HFI, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics, there were no loan delinquencies as of March 31, 2023 and no net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of March 31, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $14.6 million, down from $15.7 million at December 31, 2022. Total classified assets as of March 31, 2023 consisted of 11 loans, of which 5 loans totaling $8.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 46.5%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.2 million where 3 loans were 75% and 2 loans were 90% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 

March 31, 2023 (1)

Dec 31, 2022

CalPrivate Bank

 

 

Tier I leverage ratio

9.82%

9.52%

Tier I risk-based capital ratio

10.21%

10.10%

Total risk-based capital ratio

11.46%

11.35%

(1)   March 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we in good faith believe the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

13,347

 

 

$

14,495

 

 

$

17,099

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

 

73,420

 

 

 

30,409

 

 

 

40,878

 

Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank

 

125,045

 

 

 

83,738

 

 

 

66,038

 

Total cash and due from banks

 

211,812

 

 

 

128,642

 

 

 

124,015

 

Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions

 

7,661

 

 

 

7,923

 

 

 

5,817

 

Investment securities available for sale

 

103,790

 

 

 

104,652

 

 

 

114,382

 

Loan held for sale

 

465

 

 

 

7,061

 

 

 

1,999

 

Total loans held-for-investment

 

1,623,028

 

 

 

1,588,248

 

 

 

1,284,838

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(21,135

)

 

 

(19,152

)

 

 

(17,117

)

Net loans

 

1,601,893

 

 

 

1,569,096

 

 

 

1,267,721

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

7,020

 

 

 

7,020

 

 

 

4,909

 

Right of use asset

 

2,889

 

 

 

3,265

 

 

 

3,400

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

1,744

 

 

 

1,742

 

 

 

2,813

 

Servicing assets, net

 

3,057

 

 

 

3,007

 

 

 

3,525

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

5,674

 

 

 

5,291

 

 

 

3,453

 

Other assets

 

20,623

 

 

 

17,181

 

 

 

13,448

 

Total assets

$

1,966,628

 

 

$

1,854,880

 

 

$

1,545,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing

$

639,664

 

 

$

691,392

 

 

$

724,469

 

Interest Bearing

 

944,102

 

 

 

983,730

 

 

 

646,545

 

Total deposits

 

1,583,766

 

 

 

1,675,122

 

 

 

1,371,014

 

FHLB borrowings

 

192,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

10,000

 

Other borrowings

 

17,956

 

 

 

17,954

 

 

 

17,948

 

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

20,592

 

 

 

18,480

 

 

 

14,630

 

Total liabilities

 

1,814,314

 

 

 

1,711,556

 

 

 

1,413,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

73,254

 

 

 

72,221

 

 

 

70,899

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,289

 

 

 

3,353

 

 

 

3,602

 

Retained earnings

 

84,751

 

 

 

77,810

 

 

 

61,424

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net

 

(8,980

)

 

 

(10,060

)

 

 

(4,035

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

152,314

 

 

 

143,324

 

 

 

131,890

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,966,628

 

 

$

1,854,880

 

 

$

1,545,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

Interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

26,228

 

$

24,717

 

$

17,246

Investment securities

 

 

580

 

 

592

 

 

401

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

 

1,150

 

 

756

 

 

134

Total interest income

 

 

27,958

 

 

26,065

 

 

17,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

4,924

 

 

3,149

 

 

327

Borrowings

 

 

866

 

 

320

 

 

313

Total interest expense

 

 

5,790

 

 

3,469

 

 

640

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

22,168

 

 

22,596

 

 

17,141

Provision for loan losses

 

 

73

 

 

60

 

 

142

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

22,095

 

 

22,536

 

 

16,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

348

 

 

274

 

 

281

Net gain on sale of loans

 

 

474

 

 

792

 

 

2,471

Other noninterest income

 

 

643

 

 

18

 

 

357

Total noninterest income

 

 

1,465

 

 

1,084

 

 

3,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

 

 

8,030

 

 

8,482

 

 

7,313

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

806

 

 

820

 

 

723

Data processing

 

 

944

 

 

942

 

 

653

Professional services

 

 

438

 

 

1,018

 

 

915

Other expenses

 

 

1,339

 

 

1,813

 

 

1,255

Total noninterest expense

 

 

11,557

 

 

13,075

 

 

10,859

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

12,003

 

 

10,545

 

 

9,249

Provision for income taxes

 

 

3,029

 

 

3,102

 

 

2,747

Net income

 

$

8,974

 

$

7,443

 

$

6,502

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

8,923

 

$

7,394

 

$

6,432

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

1.59

 

$

1.33

 

$

1.16

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.57

 

$

1.31

 

$

1.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding

 

 

5,608,193

 

 

5,551,376

 

 

5,568,400

Diluted average shares outstanding

 

 

5,673,394

 

 

5,645,355

 

 

5,672,701


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Average Yield/Rate

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Average Yield/Rate

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Average Yield/Rate

Interest-Earnings Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

$

123,159

 

$

1,150

 

3.79

%

 

$

91,324

 

$

756

 

3.28

%

 

$

116,903

 

$

134

 

0.46

%

Investment securities

 

 

112,694

 

 

580

 

2.06

%

 

 

114,390

 

 

592

 

2.07

%

 

 

109,252

 

 

401

 

1.47

%

Loans, including LHFS

 

 

1,597,236

 

 

26,228

 

6.66

%

 

 

1,527,863

 

 

24,717

 

6.42

%

 

 

1,268,695

 

 

17,246

 

5.51

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

1,833,089

 

 

27,958

 

6.19

%

 

 

1,733,577

 

 

26,065

 

5.97

%

 

 

1,494,850

 

 

17,781

 

4.82

%

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

24,905

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,502

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,857,994

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,759,204

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,516,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

 

 

150,708

 

 

343

 

0.92

%

 

 

141,030

 

 

295

 

0.83

%

 

 

78,557

 

 

16

 

0.08

%

Money market

 

 

621,148

 

 

2,515

 

1.64

%

 

 

597,670

 

 

1,674

 

1.11

%

 

 

498,146

 

 

192

 

0.16

%

Savings deposits

 

 

13,912

 

 

22

 

0.64

%

 

 

13,444

 

 

18

 

0.53

%

 

 

13,523

 

 

3

 

0.09

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

169,213

 

 

2,044

 

4.90

%

 

 

101,202

 

 

1,162

 

4.56

%

 

 

68,525

 

 

116

 

0.69

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

954,981

 

 

4,924

 

2.09

%

 

 

853,346

 

 

3,149

 

1.46

%

 

 

658,751

 

 

327

 

0.20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FHLB advances

 

 

48,711

 

 

594

 

4.95

%

 

 

12,195

 

 

112

 

3.64

%

 

 

10,000

 

 

41

 

1.66

%

Other borrowings

 

 

17,976

 

 

272

 

6.14

%

 

 

18,063

 

 

208

 

4.57

%

 

 

17,948

 

 

272

 

6.06

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

66,687

 

 

866

 

5.27

%

 

 

30,258

 

 

320

 

4.20

%

 

 

27,948

 

 

313

 

4.54

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

669,796

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

720,656

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

682,880

 

 

-

 

 

Total Funding Sources

 

 

1,691,464

 

 

5,790

 

1.39

%

 

 

1,604,260

 

 

3,469

 

0.86

%

 

 

1,369,579

 

 

640

 

0.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

19,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,301

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

146,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

141,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

132,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

$

1,857,992

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,759,204

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,516,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income/spread

 

 

 

$

22,168

 

4.80

%

 

 

 

$

22,596

 

5.11

%

 

 

 

$

17,141

 

4.63

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

4.90

%

 

 

 

 

 

5.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.65

%


 

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

 

Condensed Balance Sheets

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Mar 31, 2023

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

211,812

 

 

$

128,642

 

 

$

102,173

 

 

$

88,792

 

 

$

124,015

 

Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions

 

7,661

 

 

 

7,923

 

 

 

6,157

 

 

 

6,157

 

 

 

5,817

 

Investment securities

 

103,790

 

 

 

104,652

 

 

 

107,332

 

 

 

113,565

 

 

 

114,382

 

Loans held for sale

 

465

 

 

 

7,061

 

 

 

7,789

 

 

 

4,460

 

 

 

1,999

 

Total loans held-for-investment

 

1,623,028

 

 

 

1,588,248

 

 

 

1,487,098

 

 

 

1,379,519

 

 

 

1,284,838

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(21,135

)

 

 

(19,152

)

 

 

(19,092

)

 

 

(17,776

)

 

 

(17,117

)

Net loans

 

1,601,893

 

 

 

1,569,096

 

 

 

1,468,006

 

 

 

1,361,743

 

 

 

1,267,721

 

Right of use asset

 

2,889

 

 

 

3,265

 

 

 

2,669

 

 

 

3,037

 

 

 

3,400

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

1,744

 

 

 

1,742

 

 

 

2,040

 

 

 

2,640

 

 

 

2,813

 

Other assets and interest receivable

 

36,374

 

 

 

32,499

 

 

 

30,735

 

 

 

31,708

 

 

 

25,335

 

Total assets

$

1,966,628

 

 

$

1,854,880

 

 

$

1,726,901

 

 

$

1,612,102

 

 

$

1,545,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Bearing

$

639,664

 

 

$

691,392

 

 

$

763,227

 

 

$

747,006

 

 

$

724,469

 

Interest Bearing

 

944,102

 

 

 

983,730

 

 

 

767,371

 

 

 

693,646

 

 

 

646,545

 

Total Deposits

 

1,583,766

 

 

 

1,675,122

 

 

 

1,530,598

 

 

 

1,440,652

 

 

 

1,371,014

 

Borrowings

 

209,956

 

 

 

17,954

 

 

 

47,952

 

 

 

27,950

 

 

 

27,948

 

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

20,592

 

 

 

18,480

 

 

 

13,417

 

 

 

13,305

 

 

 

14,630

 

Total liabilities

 

1,814,314

 

 

 

1,711,556

 

 

 

1,591,967

 

 

 

1,481,907

 

 

 

1,413,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

73,254

 

 

 

72,221

 

 

 

71,671

 

 

 

71,516

 

 

 

70,899

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,289

 

 

 

3,353

 

 

 

3,568

 

 

 

3,368

 

 

 

3,602

 

Retained earnings

 

84,751

 

 

 

77,810

 

 

 

70,386

 

 

 

64,036

 

 

 

61,424

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(8,980

)

 

 

(10,060

)

 

 

(10,691

)

 

 

(8,725

)

 

 

(4,035

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

152,314

 

 

 

143,324

 

 

 

134,934

 

 

 

130,195

 

 

 

131,890

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,966,628

 

 

$

1,854,880

 

 

$

1,726,901

 

 

$

1,612,102

 

 

$

1,545,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

26.83

 

 

$

25.60

 

 

$

24.12

 

 

$

23.31

 

 

$

23.42

 

Tangible book value per common share

$

26.30

 

 

$

25.06

 

 

$

23.49

 

 

$

22.68

 

 

$

22.80

 

Shares outstanding

 

5,676,017

 

 

 

5,599,025

 

 

 

5,594,380

 

 

 

5,584,465

 

 

 

5,630,993

 


 

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

 

Condensed Statements of Income

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

For the three months ended

 

Mar 31, 2023

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

Interest income

$

27,958

 

 

$

26,065

 

 

$

21,978

 

 

$

18,706

 

 

$

17,781

 

Interest expense

 

5,790

 

 

 

3,469

 

 

 

1,375

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

640

 

Net interest income

 

22,168

 

 

 

22,596

 

 

 

20,603

 

 

 

17,983

 

 

 

17,141

 

Provision for loan losses

 

73

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

1,316

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

142

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

22,095

 

 

 

22,536

 

 

 

19,287

 

 

 

17,324

 

 

 

16,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

 

1,465

 

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

1,405

 

 

 

1,442

 

 

 

3,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

 

8,030

 

 

 

8,482

 

 

 

7,261

 

 

 

7,374

 

 

 

7,313

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

806

 

 

 

820

 

 

 

756

 

 

 

808

 

 

 

723

 

Data processing

 

944

 

 

 

942

 

 

 

993

 

 

 

824

 

 

 

653

 

Professional services

 

438

 

 

 

1,018

 

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

1,835

 

 

 

915

 

Other expenses

 

1,339

 

 

 

1,813

 

 

 

1,224

 

 

 

1,759

 

 

 

1,239

 

Total noninterest expense

 

11,557

 

 

 

13,075

 

 

 

11,727

 

 

 

12,600

 

 

 

10,843

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

12,003

 

 

 

10,545

 

 

 

8,965

 

 

 

6,166

 

 

 

9,265

 

Income taxes

 

3,029

 

 

 

3,102

 

 

 

2,614

 

 

 

1,769

 

 

 

2,747

 

Net income

$

8,974

 

 

$

7,443

 

 

$

6,351

 

 

$

4,397

 

 

$

6,518

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

8,923

 

 

$

7,394

 

 

$

6,306

 

 

$

4,347

 

 

$

6,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.59

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.16

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.57

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding

 

5,608,193

 

 

 

5,551,376

 

 

 

5,549,480

 

 

 

5,543,065

 

 

 

5,568,400

 

Diluted average shares outstanding

 

5,673,394

 

 

 

5,645,355

 

 

 

5,640,841

 

 

 

5,639,282

 

 

 

5,672,701

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios

 

Mar 31, 2023

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

ROAA

 

1.96

%

 

 

1.68

%

 

 

1.51

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.74

%

ROAE

 

24.80

%

 

 

20.89

%

 

 

17.41

%

 

 

13.28

%

 

 

19.95

%

ROATCE(1)

 

25.32

%

 

 

21.41

%

 

 

17.84

%

 

 

13.64

%

 

 

20.48

%

Net interest margin

 

4.90

%

 

 

5.17

%

 

 

4.99

%

 

 

4.61

%

 

 

4.65

%

Net interest spread

 

4.80

%

 

 

5.11

%

 

 

4.96

%

 

 

4.60

%

 

 

4.63

%

Efficiency ratio(1)

 

48.90

%

 

 

55.22

%

 

 

53.29

%

 

 

64.86

%

 

 

53.55

%

Noninterest expense / average assets

 

2.52

%

 

 

2.95

%

 

 

2.79

%

 

 

2.95

%

 

 

2.90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

 

 

 

 

 

 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Quarterly Average Balances

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

For the three months ended

 

Mar 31, 2023

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

Total assets

$

1,857,994

 

$

1,759,204

 

$

1,665,491

 

$

1,592,276

 

$

1,516,352

Earning assets

$

1,833,089

 

$

1,733,577

 

$

1,638,026

 

$

1,564,662

 

$

1,494,850

Total loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,597,236

 

$

1,527,863

 

$

1,438,489

 

$

1,339,095

 

$

1,268,695

Total deposits

$

1,624,777

 

$

1,574,002

 

$

1,482,739

 

$

1,419,648

 

$

1,341,631

Total shareholders' equity

$

146,778

 

$

141,330

 

$

144,727

 

$

132,789

 

$

132,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan Balances by Type

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Mar 31, 2023

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

Real estate - investor owned

$

472,315

 

$

476,404

 

$

403,950

 

$

390,628

 

$

350,152

Real estate - owner occupied

 

418,788

 

 

394,365

 

 

382,689

 

 

359,270

 

 

371,840

Real estate - multifamily

 

141,783

 

 

130,901

 

 

136,841

 

 

121,693

 

 

105,964

Real estate - single family

 

121,760

 

 

118,502

 

 

107,728

 

 

94,212

 

 

89,630

Commercial business

 

401,277

 

 

405,919

 

 

394,369

 

 

362,410

 

 

316,216

Land and construction

 

64,571

 

 

56,153

 

 

55,418

 

 

44,856

 

 

44,856

Consumer

 

2,534

 

 

6,004

 

 

6,103

 

 

6,450

 

 

6,180

Total loans held for investment

$

1,623,028

 

$

1,588,248

 

$

1,487,098

 

$

1,379,519

 

$

1,284,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits by Type

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Mar 31, 2023

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

639,664

 

$

691,392

 

$

763,227

 

$

747,006

 

$

724,469

Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered

 

99,988

 

 

109,130

 

 

95,677

 

 

93,405

 

 

75,904

Savings & MMA, excluding brokered

 

637,031

 

 

614,991

 

 

576,395

 

 

518,139

 

 

488,547

Time deposits, excluding brokered

 

77,052

 

 

54,887

 

 

56,341

 

 

67,096

 

 

67,089

Total deposits, excluding brokered

 

1,453,735

 

 

1,470,400

 

 

1,491,640

 

 

1,425,646

 

 

1,356,009

Total brokered deposits

 

130,031

 

 

204,722

 

 

38,958

 

 

15,006

 

 

15,005

Total deposits

$

1,583,766

 

$

1,675,122

 

$

1,530,598

 

$

1,440,652

 

$

1,371,014

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

For the three months ended

 

Mar 31, 2023

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

Allowance for loan losses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning balance

$

19,152

 

 

$

19,092

 

 

$

17,776

 

 

$

17,117

 

 

$

16,975

 

Impact of CECL adoption

 

1,910

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Provision for loan losses

 

73

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

1,316

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

142

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Ending balance

 

21,135

 

 

 

19,152

 

 

 

19,092

 

 

 

17,776

 

 

 

17,117

 

Reserve for unfunded commitments(1)

 

2,802

 

 

 

1,718

 

 

 

1,674

 

 

 

1,635

 

 

 

1,421

 

Total allowance for credit losses

$

23,937

 

 

$

20,870

 

 

$

20,766

 

 

$

19,411

 

 

$

18,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Mar 31, 2023

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

Total loans held-for-investment

$

1,623,028

 

 

$

1,588,248

 

 

$

1,487,098

 

 

$

1,379,519

 

 

$

1,284,838

 

Allowance for loan losses

$

(21,135

)

 

$

(19,152

)

 

$

(19,092

)

 

$

(17,776

)

 

$

(17,117

)

30-89 day past due loans

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

90+ day past due loans

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Nonaccrual loans

$

4,384

 

 

$

3,880

 

 

$

4,593

 

 

$

1,453

 

 

$

1,453

 

NPAs / Assets

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.21

%

 

 

0.27

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.09

%

NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO

 

0.27

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.31

%

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.11

%

Net quarterly charge-offs

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI

 

1.30

%

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

1.33

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

 

482.09

%

 

 

493.61

%

 

 

415.68

%

 

 

1223.40

%

 

 

1,178.05

%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

Mar 31, 2023

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

Efficiency Ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

$

11,557

 

 

$

13,075

 

 

$

11,727

 

 

$

12,600

 

 

$

10,843

 

Net interest income

 

22,168

 

 

 

22,596

 

 

 

20,603

 

 

 

17,983

 

 

 

17,141

 

Noninterest income

 

1,465

 

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

1,405

 

 

 

1,442

 

 

 

3,109

 

Total net interest income and noninterest income

 

23,633

 

 

 

23,680

 

 

 

22,008

 

 

 

19,425

 

 

 

20,250

 

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

 

48.90

%

 

 

55.22

%

 

 

53.29

%

 

 

64.86

%

 

 

53.55

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax pre-provision net revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

22,168

 

 

$

22,596

 

 

$

20,603

 

 

$

17,983

 

 

$

17,141

 

Noninterest income

 

1,465

 

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

1,405

 

 

 

1,442

 

 

 

3,109

 

Total net interest income and noninterest income

 

23,633

 

 

 

23,680

 

 

 

22,008

 

 

 

19,425

 

 

 

20,250

 

Less: Noninterest expense

 

11,557

 

 

 

13,075

 

 

 

11,727

 

 

 

12,600

 

 

 

10,843

 

Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)

$

12,076

 

 

$

10,605

 

 

$

10,281

 

 

$

6,825

 

 

$

9,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

8,974

 

 

$

7,443

 

 

$

6,351

 

 

$

4,397

 

 

$

6,518

 

Average assets

 

1,857,994

 

 

 

1,759,204

 

 

 

1,665,491

 

 

 

1,592,276

 

 

 

1,516,352

 

Average shareholders' equity

 

146,778

 

 

 

141,330

 

 

 

144,727

 

 

 

132,789

 

 

 

132,472

 

Less: Average intangible assets

 

3,026

 

 

 

3,385

 

 

 

3,599

 

 

 

3,490

 

 

 

3,379

 

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

 

143,752

 

 

 

137,945

 

 

 

141,128

 

 

 

129,299

 

 

 

129,093

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.96

%

 

 

1.68

%

 

 

1.51

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.74

%

Return on average equity

 

24.80

%

 

 

20.89

%

 

 

17.41

%

 

 

13.28

%

 

 

19.74

%

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

 

25.32

%

 

 

21.41

%

 

 

17.85

%

 

 

13.64

%

 

 

20.25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity

 

152,314

 

 

 

143,324

 

 

 

134,934

 

 

 

130,195

 

 

 

131,890

 

Less: Total intangible assets

 

3,057

 

 

 

3,007

 

 

 

3,502

 

 

 

3,515

 

 

 

3,525

 

Total tangible equity

 

149,257

 

 

 

140,317

 

 

 

131,432

 

 

 

126,680

 

 

 

128,365

 

Shares outstanding

 

5,676,017

 

 

 

5,599,025

 

 

 

5,594,380

 

 

 

5,584,465

 

 

 

5,630,993

 

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

26.30

 

 

$

25.06

 

 

$

23.49

 

 

$

22.68

 

 

$

22.80

 