Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
First Quarter Highlights
Net income for the quarter was $6.5 million, up 41.1% from Q1’21
Diluted earnings per share of $1.13, up 40.0% from Q1’21
Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”), excluding PPP loans, increased $87.4 million, up 7.4% over Q4’21 to $1.3 billion
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew $41.9 million from the prior quarter to $724.5 million, representing 52.8% of total deposits
Net interest margin of 4.65% compared to 4.44% for Q4’21
Cost of funding sources remained flat at 0.19%
Allowance for Loan Losses remained strong at 1.33% of total loans HFI
Tangible book value per share of $22.80, up $0.54 per share or 2.4% from Q4’21 including a mark-to-market adjustment related to the securities portfolio of -$5.6 million
Well capitalized Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.31% (preliminary)
LA JOLLA, Calif., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $6.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Our CalPrivate Franchise generated net interest income of over $17.1 million, net income of $6.5 million, and a return on tangible common equity of 20.2% in the first quarter of 2022. Our results benefited from healthy trends in lending activity as we saw strong loan volumes, which drove solid growth in net interest income.”
Sowers continued, “While we are all facing challenging times and volatile markets caused by global events, our core mission is unwavering, which is to provide Relationships, Solutions, and Trust to our Clients. With that in mind, we were able to grow loans by $87.4 million or 7.4% from Q4’21 and non-interest bearing deposits by $41.9 million or 6.1% from Q4’21, while maintaining an efficiency ratio of 53.62%. Additionally, we were able to assist almost all of our PPP Clients receive forgiveness on their loans resulting in only $8.8 million remaining on our balance sheet. In summary, the year is off to a good start thanks to our dedicated Team committed to serving our Clients.”
“PBAM continues to demonstrate its strength and success based on the first quarter results of 2022. The Company’s strategy to grow relationships and judiciously deploy capital continues to be evidenced by strong earnings and a solid risk profile resulting in first quarter diluted EPS of $1.13, up 40.0% from a year ago,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.
Isakow added, “CalPrivate continues to grow organically in core markets with our Distinctly Different service model. We remain cautiously optimistic on the economy with an eye on significant geopolitical and economic challenges due to high inflation, supply chain issues, and the on-going war in Ukraine.”
STATEMENT OF INCOME
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter totaled $17.1 million, representing an increase of $452 thousand or 2.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding PPP fees. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily due to increases in organic non-PPP loan balances. PPP interest and fee income was $751 thousand in Q1’22, compared to $1.4 million in Q4’21. Interest expense on deposits decreased $26 thousand in Q1’22 vs Q4’21. The continued decrease in funding costs was due to increases in core non-interest bearing deposits and the decrease of interest bearing deposits.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the first quarter was 4.65% (4.51% excluding PPP loans) compared to 4.44% (4.23% excluding PPP loans) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The 0.21% increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was due to the continued investment strategy and the normalization of cash and due from balances. Average portfolio loan yields were 5.51%, compared to 5.50% for Q4’21, including loan fees. The yield on earning assets for the first quarter was 4.82% compared with 4.62% for the fourth quarter.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses for the first quarter was $142 thousand, a decrease of $692 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While the economy continued to recover in the first quarter, geopolitical events and high inflation have created uncertainty, and this is reflected in our total loan loss provision to total loans HFI of 1.33%, or 1.34% excluding PPP loans.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $3.1 million for the first quarter, representing a $1.2 million decrease, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to a decrease in SBA loans sales during the first quarter compared to a record fourth quarter of 2021. SBA loan sales for the first quarter were $26.2 million with a 12.9% trade premium compared with $36.0 million with a 12.9% trade premium in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $10.9 million for the first quarter representing a $1.0 million, or 10.4% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Wage pressures and additional Team hires resulted in higher salary expenses of $821 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, as the Bank continues to grow and has encountered a tight labor market, we have engaged with staffing agencies to provide temporary additional high-quality resources.
Professional services and other expenses continue to remain at elevated levels given on-going legal and related expenses associated with the ANI Development, LLC, and Gina Champion-Cain fraud recovery cases. Associated with the expense is an active lawsuit against Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for their alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Balance Sheet
At March 31, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $1.5 billion representing an increase of $28.4 million or 1.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in assets for the quarter was due to increases in loans and investment securities supported by additional growth in core deposits. Total loans HFI increased $60.7 million during the quarter, up 5.0%; excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $87.4 million, up 7.4%. Total deposits were $1.4 billion representing an increase of $25.4 million, or 1.9%, compared to the fourth quarter. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 52.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2022. Additionally, during the quarter, the bank continued to judiciously grow the securities portfolio to $114.4 million, an increase of $12.3 million from the prior quarter.
Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals
The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $142 thousand to $17.1 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.33% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve.
As of March 31, 2022, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and Classified assets totaled $11.2 million, compared to $13.4 million for Q4’21. Total classified assets consisted of 10 loans, of which 4 loans totaling $6.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 48%. In addition, all loans that were previously granted payment deferrals related to COVID-19 have resumed their contractual payments.
Capital Ratios (1)
The Company and the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:
Mar 31, 2022 (1)
Dec 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Private Bancorp of America
Tier I leverage ratio
8.85%
8.42%
8.07%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
10.31%
10.63%
11.35%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.94%
13.38%
14.46%
CalPrivate Bank
Tier I leverage ratio
9.72%
9.29%
9.16%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
11.33%
11.73%
12.88%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.58%
12.98%
14.14%
(1) March 31, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary
Stock Repurchase Program
Since announcing the stock repurchase program in July 2021, the Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. The remaining number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program at March 31, 2022, was 75,000 shares.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Dollar
Percentage
March 31, 2022
Dollar
Percentage
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
17,099
$
12,336
$
4,763
38.6
%
$
8,922
$
8,177
91.6
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
40,878
39,663
1,215
3.1
%
4,187
36,691
876.3
%
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
66,038
97,086
(31,048
)
-32.0
%
151,641
(85,603
)
-56.5
%
Total cash and due from banks
124,015
149,085
(25,070
)
-16.8
%
164,750
(40,735
)
-24.7
%
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
5,817
5,760
57
1.0
%
5,760
57
1.0
%
Investment securities available for sale
114,382
102,065
12,317
12.1
%
81,429
32,953
40.5
%
Loan held for sale
1,999
24,658
(22,659
)
-91.9
%
12,430
(10,431
)
-83.9
%
Total loans held-for-investment
1,284,838
1,224,158
60,680
5.0
%
1,082,000
202,838
18.7
%
Allowance for loan losses
(17,117
)
(16,975
)
(142
)
0.8
%
(14,561
)
(2,556
)
17.6
%
Net loans
1,267,721
1,207,183
60,538
5.0
%
1,067,439
200,282
18.8
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
4,909
4,909
-
0.0
%
4,602
307
6.7
%
Right of use asset
3,400
3,760
(360
)
-9.6
%
5,589
(2,189
)
-39.2
%
Premises and equipment, net
2,813
2,294
519
22.6
%
2,582
231
8.9
%
Servicing assets, net
3,525
3,079
446
14.5
%
1,789
1,736
97.0
%
Deferred tax asset
7,032
7,355
(323
)
-4.4
%
5,982
1,050
17.6
%
Accrued interest receivable
3,453
3,355
98
2.9
%
3,659
(206
)
-5.6
%
Other assets
6,416
3,581
2,835
79.2
%
3,706
2,710
73.1
%
Total assets
$
1,545,482
$
1,517,084
$
28,398
1.9
%
$
1,359,717
$
185,765
13.7
%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing
$
724,469
$
682,589
$
41,880
6.1
%
$
579,318
$
145,151
25.1
%
Interest Bearing
646,545
663,074
(16,529
)
-2.5
%
584,341
62,204
10.6
%
Total deposits
1,371,014
1,345,663
25,351
1.9
%
1,163,659
207,355
17.8
%
FHLB borrowings
10,000
10,000
-
0.0
%
50,000
(40,000
)
-80.0
%
Other borrowings
17,948
17,947
1
0.0
%
17,941
7
0.0
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
14,630
15,110
(480
)
-3.2
%
16,507
(1,877
)
-11.4
%
Total liabilities
1,413,592
1,388,720
24,872
1.8
%
1,248,107
165,485
13.3
%
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
70,899
70,850
49
0.1
%
70,053
846
1.2
%
Additional paid-in capital
3,602
3,343
259
7.7
%
3,317
285
8.6
%
Retained earnings
61,424
54,922
6,502
11.8
%
38,510
22,914
59.5
%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(4,035
)
(751
)
(3,284
)
437.3
%
(270
)
(3,765
)
1394.4
%
Total stockholders' equity
131,890
128,364
3,526
2.7
%
111,610
20,280
18.2
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,545,482
$
1,517,084
$
28,398
1.9
%
$
1,359,717
$
185,765
13.7
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Dollar
Percentage
March 31, 2021
Dollar
Percentage
Interest Income
Loans
$
17,246
$
16,941
$
305
1.8
%
$
14,159
$
3,087
21.8
%
Investment securities
401
352
49
13.9
%
306
95
31.0
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
134
63
71
112.7
%
58
76
131.0
%
Total interest income
17,781
17,356
425
2.4
%
14,523
3,258
22.4
%
Interest Expense
Deposits
327
353
(26
)
-7.4
%
517
(190
)
-36.8
%
Borrowings
313
314
(1
)
-0.3
%
1,220
(907
)
-74.3
%
Total interest expense
640
667
(27
)
-4.0
%
1,737
(1,097
)
-63.2
%
Net interest income
17,141
16,689
452
2.7
%
12,786
4,355
34.1
%
Provision for loan losses
142
834
(692
)
-83.0
%
300
(158
)
-52.7
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
16,999
15,855
1,144
7.2
%
12,486
4,513
36.1
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
281
254
27
10.6
%
224
57
25.4
%
Net gain on sale of loans
2,471
3,670
(1,199
)
-32.7
%
1,476
995
67.4
%
Other noninterest income
357
341
16
4.7
%
171
186
108.8
%
Total noninterest income
3,109
4,265
(1,156
)
-27.1
%
1,871
1,238
66.2
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
7,313
6,492
821
12.6
%
4,915
2,398
48.8
%
Occupancy and equipment
723
741
(18
)
-2.4
%
810
(87
)
-10.7
%
Data processing
653
703
(50
)
-7.1
%
635
18
2.8
%
Professional services
915
843
72
8.5
%
650
265
40.8
%
Other expenses
1,255
1,060
195
18.4
%
763
492
64.5
%
Total noninterest expense
10,859
9,839
1,020
10.4
%
7,773
3,086
39.7
%
Income before provision for income taxes
9,249
10,281
(1,032
)
-10.0
%
6,584
2,665
40.5
%
Provision for income taxes
2,747
2,986
(239
)
-8.0
%
1,977
770
38.9
%
Net income
$
6,502
$
7,295
$
(793
)
-10.9
%
$
4,607
$
1,895
41.1
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
6,432
$
7,204
$
(772
)
-10.7
%
$
4,529
$
1,903
42.0
%
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
1.16
$
1.30
$
(0.14
)
-11.1
%
$
0.82
$
0.34
40.9
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.13
$
1.28
$
(0.15
)
-11.4
%
$
0.81
$
0.32
40.0
%
Average shares outstanding
5,568,400
5,547,422
20,978
0.4
%
5,514,887
53,513
1.0
%
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,672,701
5,638,186
34,515
0.6
%
5,579,477
93,224
1.7
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-Earnings Assets
Deposits in other financial institutions
$
116,903
$
134
0.46
%
$
171,279
$
63
0.15
%
$
227,393
$
58
0.10
%
Investment securities
109,252
401
1.47
%
96,722
351
1.45
%
59,227
306
2.07
%
Loans
1,268,695
17,246
5.51
%
1,222,234
16,942
5.50
%
1,044,828
14,159
5.50
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,494,850
17,781
4.82
%
1,490,235
17,356
4.62
%
1,331,448
14,523
4.42
%
Noninterest-earning assets
21,502
24,348
31,439
Total Assets
$
1,516,352
$
1,514,583
$
1,362,887
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
78,557
$
16
0.08
%
$
74,158
$
14
0.07
%
$
58,042
$
12
0.08
%
Money market
498,146
192
0.16
%
504,171
202
0.16
%
431,423
235
0.22
%
Savings deposits
13,523
3
0.09
%
10,602
3
0.11
%
8,766
2
0.09
%
Certificates of deposit
68,525
116
0.69
%
68,408
134
0.78
%
100,521
268
1.08
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
658,751
327
0.20
%
657,339
353
0.21
%
598,752
517
0.35
%
FHLB advances
10,000
41
1.66
%
10,000
42
1.67
%
73,056
948
5.26
%
Other borrowings
17,948
272
6.06
%
17,945
272
6.06
%
17,940
272
6.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
27,948
313
4.54
%
27,945
314
4.46
%
90,996
1,220
5.44
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
682,880
689,438
547,024
Total Funding Sources
1,369,579
640
0.19
%
1,374,722
667
0.19
%
1,236,772
1,737
0.57
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
14,301
12,474
15,831
Shareholders' equity
132,472
127,387
110,284
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,516,352
$
1,514,583
$
1,362,887
Net interest income/spread
$
17,141
4.63
%
$
16,689
4.43
%
$
12,786
3.85
%
Net interest margin
4.65
%
4.44
%
3.89
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
124,015
$
149,085
$
138,553
$
92,108
$
164,750
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
5,817
5,760
5,760
5,760
5,760
Investment securities
114,382
102,065
93,099
88,755
81,429
Loans held for sale
1,999
24,658
35,448
19,625
12,430
Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans)
1,276,043
1,188,634
1,117,983
1,053,938
948,260
SBA PPP loans
8,795
35,524
74,152
110,673
133,740
Allowance for loan losses
(17,117
)
(16,975
)
(16,141
)
(15,708
)
(14,561
)
Net loans
1,267,721
1,207,183
1,175,994
1,148,903
1,067,439
Right of use asset
3,400
3,760
4,115
5,185
5,589
Premises and equipment, net
2,813
2,294
2,459
2,578
2,582
Other assets and interest receivable
25,335
22,279
19,254
19,856
19,738
Total assets
$
1,545,482
$
1,517,084
$
1,474,682
$
1,382,770
$
1,359,717
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest Bearing
$
724,469
$
682,589
$
646,233
$
603,914
$
579,318
Interest Bearing
646,545
663,074
667,012
601,530
584,341
Total Deposits
1,371,014
1,345,663
1,313,245
1,205,444
1,163,659
Borrowings
27,948
27,947
27,945
47,943
67,941
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
14,630
15,110
11,613
13,059
16,507
Total liabilities
1,413,592
1,388,720
1,352,803
1,266,446
1,248,107
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
70,899
70,850
70,470
70,405
70,053
Additional paid-in capital
3,602
3,343
3,465
3,179
3,317
Retained earnings
61,424
54,922
47,845
42,810
38,510
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(4,035
)
(751
)
99
(70
)
(270
)
Total shareholders' equity
131,890
128,364
121,879
116,324
111,610
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,545,482
$
1,517,084
$
1,474,682
$
1,382,770
$
1,359,717
Book value per common share
$
23.42
$
22.81
$
21.70
$
20.71
$
19.87
Tangible book value per common share
$
22.80
$
22.26
$
21.27
$
20.33
$
19.55
Shares outstanding
5,630,993
5,627,735
5,617,273
5,617,020
5,618,324
Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.85
%
8.42
%
8.19
%
8.36
%
8.07
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.31
%
10.63
%
10.64
%
10.74
%
11.35
%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio
10.31
%
10.63
%
10.64
%
10.74
%
11.35
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.94
%
13.38
%
13.48
%
13.68
%
14.46
%
Tangible equity / tangible assets
8.66
%
8.35
%
8.12
%
8.28
%
8.09
%
1 Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2022
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Interest income
$
17,781
$
17,356
$
16,458
$
15,028
$
14,523
Interest expense
640
667
741
1,429
1,737
Net interest income
17,141
16,689
15,717
13,599
12,786
Provision for loan losses
142
834
433
1,146
300
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
16,999
15,855
15,284
12,453
12,486
Noninterest income
3,109
4,265
2,389
2,805
1,871
Salary and employee benefits
7,313
6,492
6,595
5,966
4,915
Occupancy and equipment
723
741
1,484
820
810
Data processing
653
703
799
690
635
Professional services
915
843
552
791
650
Other expenses
1,255
1,060
1,034
891
763
Total noninterest expense
10,859
9,839
10,464
9,158
7,773
Income before provision for income taxes
9,249
10,281
7,209
6,100
6,584
Income taxes
2,747
2,986
2,158
1,806
1,977
Net income
$
6,502
$
7,295
$
5,051
$
4,294
$
4,607
Net income available to common shareholders
$
6,432
$
7,204
$
4,984
$
4,231
$
4,529
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
1.16
$
1.30
$
0.90
$
0.76
$
0.82
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.13
$
1.28
$
0.89
$
0.75
$
0.81
Average shares outstanding
5,568,400
5,547,422
5,543,403
5,536,111
5,514,887
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,672,701
5,638,186
5,629,900
5,622,075
5,579,477
Performance Ratios
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
ROAA
1.74
%
1.91
%
1.39
%
1.26
%
1.37
%
ROAE
19.91
%
22.72
%
16.61
%
14.99
%
16.94
%
ROTE
20.20
%
23.07
%
16.88
%
15.25
%
17.19
%
Net interest margin
4.65
%
4.44
%
4.39
%
4.03
%
3.89
%
Net interest spread
4.63
%
4.43
%
4.38
%
4.00
%
3.85
%
Efficiency ratio
53.62
%
46.96
%
57.79
%
55.83
%
53.03
%
Noninterest expense / average assets
2.90
%
2.58
%
2.88
%
2.68
%
2.31
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
Selected Quarterly Average Balances
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Total assets
$
1,516,352
$
1,514,583
$
1,442,278
$
1,370,209
$
1,362,887
Earning assets
$
1,494,850
$
1,490,235
$
1,420,970
$
1,351,992
$
1,331,448
Total loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,268,695
$
1,222,234
$
1,185,865
$
1,125,958
$
1,044,828
Total deposits
$
1,341,631
$
1,346,777
$
1,276,349
$
1,184,352
$
1,145,776
Total equity
$
132,472
$
127,387
$
120,618
$
114,881
$
110,284
Loan Balances by Type
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Real estate - investor owned
$
350,152
$
324,167
$
307,469
$
293,461
$
247,928
Real estate - owner occupied
371,840
339,081
329,985
313,579
284,494
Real estate - multifamily
105,964
97,285
82,460
72,790
75,361
Real estate - single family
89,630
86,399
81,239
90,223
75,353
Commercial business
307,421
294,944
274,708
244,493
227,635
SBA PPP loans
8,795
35,524
74,152
110,673
133,740
Land and construction
44,856
39,702
34,996
32,413
30,103
Consumer
6,180
7,049
7,126
6,979
7,386
Total loans held for investment
$
1,284,838
$
1,224,151
$
1,192,135
$
1,164,611
$
1,082,000
Deposits by Type
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Non interest bearing DDA
$
724,469
$
682,589
$
646,233
$
603,914
$
579,318
Interest bearing DDA
75,904
81,788
68,056
70,320
59,399
Savings & MMA
503,552
513,070
530,782
463,165
423,957
Retail CD
3,384
5,281
5,633
5,827
5,855
Jumbo CD
63,705
62,935
62,541
62,218
95,130
Total deposits
$
1,371,014
$
1,345,663
$
1,313,245
$
1,205,444
$
1,163,659
Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Total loans held-for-investment
$
1,284,838
$
1,224,151
$
1,192,135
$
1,164,611
$
1,082,000
30-89 day past due loans
$
-
$
-
$
200
$
-
$
-
90+ day past due loans
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,453
$
1,510
$
1,494
$
1,540
$
1,609
NPAs / Assets
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
Net quarterly charge-offs
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI
1.33
%
1.39
%
1.35
%
1.35
%
1.35
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
1178.05
%
1124.11
%
1080.39
%
1020.00
%
904.97
%