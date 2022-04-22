U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
·23 min read
In this article:
  • PBAM
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $6.5 million, up 41.1% from Q1’21

  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.13, up 40.0% from Q1’21

  • Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”), excluding PPP loans, increased $87.4 million, up 7.4% over Q4’21 to $1.3 billion

  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew $41.9 million from the prior quarter to $724.5 million, representing 52.8% of total deposits

  • Net interest margin of 4.65% compared to 4.44% for Q4’21

  • Cost of funding sources remained flat at 0.19%

  • Allowance for Loan Losses remained strong at 1.33% of total loans HFI

  • Tangible book value per share of $22.80, up $0.54 per share or 2.4% from Q4’21 including a mark-to-market adjustment related to the securities portfolio of -$5.6 million

  • Well capitalized Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.31% (preliminary)

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $6.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Our CalPrivate Franchise generated net interest income of over $17.1 million, net income of $6.5 million, and a return on tangible common equity of 20.2% in the first quarter of 2022. Our results benefited from healthy trends in lending activity as we saw strong loan volumes, which drove solid growth in net interest income.”

Sowers continued, “While we are all facing challenging times and volatile markets caused by global events, our core mission is unwavering, which is to provide Relationships, Solutions, and Trust to our Clients. With that in mind, we were able to grow loans by $87.4 million or 7.4% from Q4’21 and non-interest bearing deposits by $41.9 million or 6.1% from Q4’21, while maintaining an efficiency ratio of 53.62%. Additionally, we were able to assist almost all of our PPP Clients receive forgiveness on their loans resulting in only $8.8 million remaining on our balance sheet. In summary, the year is off to a good start thanks to our dedicated Team committed to serving our Clients.”

“PBAM continues to demonstrate its strength and success based on the first quarter results of 2022. The Company’s strategy to grow relationships and judiciously deploy capital continues to be evidenced by strong earnings and a solid risk profile resulting in first quarter diluted EPS of $1.13, up 40.0% from a year ago,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “CalPrivate continues to grow organically in core markets with our Distinctly Different service model. We remain cautiously optimistic on the economy with an eye on significant geopolitical and economic challenges due to high inflation, supply chain issues, and the on-going war in Ukraine.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter totaled $17.1 million, representing an increase of $452 thousand or 2.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding PPP fees. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily due to increases in organic non-PPP loan balances. PPP interest and fee income was $751 thousand in Q1’22, compared to $1.4 million in Q4’21. Interest expense on deposits decreased $26 thousand in Q1’22 vs Q4’21. The continued decrease in funding costs was due to increases in core non-interest bearing deposits and the decrease of interest bearing deposits.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the first quarter was 4.65% (4.51% excluding PPP loans) compared to 4.44% (4.23% excluding PPP loans) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The 0.21% increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was due to the continued investment strategy and the normalization of cash and due from balances. Average portfolio loan yields were 5.51%, compared to 5.50% for Q4’21, including loan fees. The yield on earning assets for the first quarter was 4.82% compared with 4.62% for the fourth quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter was $142 thousand, a decrease of $692 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While the economy continued to recover in the first quarter, geopolitical events and high inflation have created uncertainty, and this is reflected in our total loan loss provision to total loans HFI of 1.33%, or 1.34% excluding PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.1 million for the first quarter, representing a $1.2 million decrease, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to a decrease in SBA loans sales during the first quarter compared to a record fourth quarter of 2021. SBA loan sales for the first quarter were $26.2 million with a 12.9% trade premium compared with $36.0 million with a 12.9% trade premium in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $10.9 million for the first quarter representing a $1.0 million, or 10.4% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Wage pressures and additional Team hires resulted in higher salary expenses of $821 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, as the Bank continues to grow and has encountered a tight labor market, we have engaged with staffing agencies to provide temporary additional high-quality resources.

Professional services and other expenses continue to remain at elevated levels given on-going legal and related expenses associated with the ANI Development, LLC, and Gina Champion-Cain fraud recovery cases. Associated with the expense is an active lawsuit against Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for their alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $1.5 billion representing an increase of $28.4 million or 1.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in assets for the quarter was due to increases in loans and investment securities supported by additional growth in core deposits. Total loans HFI increased $60.7 million during the quarter, up 5.0%; excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $87.4 million, up 7.4%. Total deposits were $1.4 billion representing an increase of $25.4 million, or 1.9%, compared to the fourth quarter. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 52.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2022. Additionally, during the quarter, the bank continued to judiciously grow the securities portfolio to $114.4 million, an increase of $12.3 million from the prior quarter.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $142 thousand to $17.1 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.33% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve.

As of March 31, 2022, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and Classified assets totaled $11.2 million, compared to $13.4 million for Q4’21. Total classified assets consisted of 10 loans, of which 4 loans totaling $6.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 48%. In addition, all loans that were previously granted payment deferrals related to COVID-19 have resumed their contractual payments.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Company and the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

Mar 31, 2022 (1)

Dec 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Private Bancorp of America

Tier I leverage ratio

8.85%

8.42%

8.07%

Tier I risk-based capital ratio

10.31%

10.63%

11.35%

Total risk-based capital ratio

12.94%

13.38%

14.46%

CalPrivate Bank

Tier I leverage ratio

9.72%

9.29%

9.16%

Tier I risk-based capital ratio

11.33%

11.73%

12.88%

Total risk-based capital ratio

12.58%

12.98%

14.14%

(1) March 31, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary

Stock Repurchase Program

Since announcing the stock repurchase program in July 2021, the Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. The remaining number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program at March 31, 2022, was 75,000 shares.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Mag Wangsuwana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 348-2145

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

March 31, 2022

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

17,099

$

12,336

$

4,763

38.6

%

$

8,922

$

8,177

91.6

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

40,878

39,663

1,215

3.1

%

4,187

36,691

876.3

%

Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank

66,038

97,086

(31,048

)

-32.0

%

151,641

(85,603

)

-56.5

%

Total cash and due from banks

124,015

149,085

(25,070

)

-16.8

%

164,750

(40,735

)

-24.7

%

Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions

5,817

5,760

57

1.0

%

5,760

57

1.0

%

Investment securities available for sale

114,382

102,065

12,317

12.1

%

81,429

32,953

40.5

%

Loan held for sale

1,999

24,658

(22,659

)

-91.9

%

12,430

(10,431

)

-83.9

%

Total loans held-for-investment

1,284,838

1,224,158

60,680

5.0

%

1,082,000

202,838

18.7

%

Allowance for loan losses

(17,117

)

(16,975

)

(142

)

0.8

%

(14,561

)

(2,556

)

17.6

%

Net loans

1,267,721

1,207,183

60,538

5.0

%

1,067,439

200,282

18.8

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

4,909

4,909

-

0.0

%

4,602

307

6.7

%

Right of use asset

3,400

3,760

(360

)

-9.6

%

5,589

(2,189

)

-39.2

%

Premises and equipment, net

2,813

2,294

519

22.6

%

2,582

231

8.9

%

Servicing assets, net

3,525

3,079

446

14.5

%

1,789

1,736

97.0

%

Deferred tax asset

7,032

7,355

(323

)

-4.4

%

5,982

1,050

17.6

%

Accrued interest receivable

3,453

3,355

98

2.9

%

3,659

(206

)

-5.6

%

Other assets

6,416

3,581

2,835

79.2

%

3,706

2,710

73.1

%

Total assets

$

1,545,482

$

1,517,084

$

28,398

1.9

%

$

1,359,717

$

185,765

13.7

%

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Noninterest bearing

$

724,469

$

682,589

$

41,880

6.1

%

$

579,318

$

145,151

25.1

%

Interest Bearing

646,545

663,074

(16,529

)

-2.5

%

584,341

62,204

10.6

%

Total deposits

1,371,014

1,345,663

25,351

1.9

%

1,163,659

207,355

17.8

%

FHLB borrowings

10,000

10,000

-

0.0

%

50,000

(40,000

)

-80.0

%

Other borrowings

17,948

17,947

1

0.0

%

17,941

7

0.0

%

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

14,630

15,110

(480

)

-3.2

%

16,507

(1,877

)

-11.4

%

Total liabilities

1,413,592

1,388,720

24,872

1.8

%

1,248,107

165,485

13.3

%

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

70,899

70,850

49

0.1

%

70,053

846

1.2

%

Additional paid-in capital

3,602

3,343

259

7.7

%

3,317

285

8.6

%

Retained earnings

61,424

54,922

6,502

11.8

%

38,510

22,914

59.5

%

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,035

)

(751

)

(3,284

)

437.3

%

(270

)

(3,765

)

1394.4

%

Total stockholders' equity

131,890

128,364

3,526

2.7

%

111,610

20,280

18.2

%

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,545,482

$

1,517,084

$

28,398

1.9

%

$

1,359,717

$

185,765

13.7

%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

March 31, 2021

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

Interest Income

Loans

$

17,246

$

16,941

$

305

1.8

%

$

14,159

$

3,087

21.8

%

Investment securities

401

352

49

13.9

%

306

95

31.0

%

Deposits in other financial institutions

134

63

71

112.7

%

58

76

131.0

%

Total interest income

17,781

17,356

425

2.4

%

14,523

3,258

22.4

%

Interest Expense

Deposits

327

353

(26

)

-7.4

%

517

(190

)

-36.8

%

Borrowings

313

314

(1

)

-0.3

%

1,220

(907

)

-74.3

%

Total interest expense

640

667

(27

)

-4.0

%

1,737

(1,097

)

-63.2

%

Net interest income

17,141

16,689

452

2.7

%

12,786

4,355

34.1

%

Provision for loan losses

142

834

(692

)

-83.0

%

300

(158

)

-52.7

%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

16,999

15,855

1,144

7.2

%

12,486

4,513

36.1

%

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

281

254

27

10.6

%

224

57

25.4

%

Net gain on sale of loans

2,471

3,670

(1,199

)

-32.7

%

1,476

995

67.4

%

Other noninterest income

357

341

16

4.7

%

171

186

108.8

%

Total noninterest income

3,109

4,265

(1,156

)

-27.1

%

1,871

1,238

66.2

%

Noninterest expense:

Salary and employee benefits

7,313

6,492

821

12.6

%

4,915

2,398

48.8

%

Occupancy and equipment

723

741

(18

)

-2.4

%

810

(87

)

-10.7

%

Data processing

653

703

(50

)

-7.1

%

635

18

2.8

%

Professional services

915

843

72

8.5

%

650

265

40.8

%

Other expenses

1,255

1,060

195

18.4

%

763

492

64.5

%

Total noninterest expense

10,859

9,839

1,020

10.4

%

7,773

3,086

39.7

%

Income before provision for income taxes

9,249

10,281

(1,032

)

-10.0

%

6,584

2,665

40.5

%

Provision for income taxes

2,747

2,986

(239

)

-8.0

%

1,977

770

38.9

%

Net income

$

6,502

$

7,295

$

(793

)

-10.9

%

$

4,607

$

1,895

41.1

%

Net income available to common shareholders

$

6,432

$

7,204

$

(772

)

-10.7

%

$

4,529

$

1,903

42.0

%

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

$

1.16

$

1.30

$

(0.14

)

-11.1

%

$

0.82

$

0.34

40.9

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.13

$

1.28

$

(0.15

)

-11.4

%

$

0.81

$

0.32

40.0

%

Average shares outstanding

5,568,400

5,547,422

20,978

0.4

%

5,514,887

53,513

1.0

%

Diluted average shares outstanding

5,672,701

5,638,186

34,515

0.6

%

5,579,477

93,224

1.7

%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Interest-Earnings Assets

Deposits in other financial institutions

$

116,903

$

134

0.46

%

$

171,279

$

63

0.15

%

$

227,393

$

58

0.10

%

Investment securities

109,252

401

1.47

%

96,722

351

1.45

%

59,227

306

2.07

%

Loans

1,268,695

17,246

5.51

%

1,222,234

16,942

5.50

%

1,044,828

14,159

5.50

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,494,850

17,781

4.82

%

1,490,235

17,356

4.62

%

1,331,448

14,523

4.42

%

Noninterest-earning assets

21,502

24,348

31,439

Total Assets

$

1,516,352

$

1,514,583

$

1,362,887

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

78,557

$

16

0.08

%

$

74,158

$

14

0.07

%

$

58,042

$

12

0.08

%

Money market

498,146

192

0.16

%

504,171

202

0.16

%

431,423

235

0.22

%

Savings deposits

13,523

3

0.09

%

10,602

3

0.11

%

8,766

2

0.09

%

Certificates of deposit

68,525

116

0.69

%

68,408

134

0.78

%

100,521

268

1.08

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

658,751

327

0.20

%

657,339

353

0.21

%

598,752

517

0.35

%

FHLB advances

10,000

41

1.66

%

10,000

42

1.67

%

73,056

948

5.26

%

Other borrowings

17,948

272

6.06

%

17,945

272

6.06

%

17,940

272

6.06

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

27,948

313

4.54

%

27,945

314

4.46

%

90,996

1,220

5.44

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

682,880

689,438

547,024

Total Funding Sources

1,369,579

640

0.19

%

1,374,722

667

0.19

%

1,236,772

1,737

0.57

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

14,301

12,474

15,831

Shareholders' equity

132,472

127,387

110,284

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

1,516,352

$

1,514,583

$

1,362,887

Net interest income/spread

$

17,141

4.63

%

$

16,689

4.43

%

$

12,786

3.85

%

Net interest margin

4.65

%

4.44

%

3.89

%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

124,015

$

149,085

$

138,553

$

92,108

$

164,750

Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions

5,817

5,760

5,760

5,760

5,760

Investment securities

114,382

102,065

93,099

88,755

81,429

Loans held for sale

1,999

24,658

35,448

19,625

12,430

Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans)

1,276,043

1,188,634

1,117,983

1,053,938

948,260

SBA PPP loans

8,795

35,524

74,152

110,673

133,740

Allowance for loan losses

(17,117

)

(16,975

)

(16,141

)

(15,708

)

(14,561

)

Net loans

1,267,721

1,207,183

1,175,994

1,148,903

1,067,439

Right of use asset

3,400

3,760

4,115

5,185

5,589

Premises and equipment, net

2,813

2,294

2,459

2,578

2,582

Other assets and interest receivable

25,335

22,279

19,254

19,856

19,738

Total assets

$

1,545,482

$

1,517,084

$

1,474,682

$

1,382,770

$

1,359,717

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Noninterest Bearing

$

724,469

$

682,589

$

646,233

$

603,914

$

579,318

Interest Bearing

646,545

663,074

667,012

601,530

584,341

Total Deposits

1,371,014

1,345,663

1,313,245

1,205,444

1,163,659

Borrowings

27,948

27,947

27,945

47,943

67,941

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

14,630

15,110

11,613

13,059

16,507

Total liabilities

1,413,592

1,388,720

1,352,803

1,266,446

1,248,107

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

70,899

70,850

70,470

70,405

70,053

Additional paid-in capital

3,602

3,343

3,465

3,179

3,317

Retained earnings

61,424

54,922

47,845

42,810

38,510

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,035

)

(751

)

99

(70

)

(270

)

Total shareholders' equity

131,890

128,364

121,879

116,324

111,610

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,545,482

$

1,517,084

$

1,474,682

$

1,382,770

$

1,359,717

Book value per common share

$

23.42

$

22.81

$

21.70

$

20.71

$

19.87

Tangible book value per common share

$

22.80

$

22.26

$

21.27

$

20.33

$

19.55

Shares outstanding

5,630,993

5,627,735

5,617,273

5,617,020

5,618,324

Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.85

%

8.42

%

8.19

%

8.36

%

8.07

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.31

%

10.63

%

10.64

%

10.74

%

11.35

%

Common equity Tier 1 ratio

10.31

%

10.63

%

10.64

%

10.74

%

11.35

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

12.94

%

13.38

%

13.48

%

13.68

%

14.46

%

Tangible equity / tangible assets

8.66

%

8.35

%

8.12

%

8.28

%

8.09

%

1 Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2022


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Interest income

$

17,781

$

17,356

$

16,458

$

15,028

$

14,523

Interest expense

640

667

741

1,429

1,737

Net interest income

17,141

16,689

15,717

13,599

12,786

Provision for loan losses

142

834

433

1,146

300

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

16,999

15,855

15,284

12,453

12,486

Noninterest income

3,109

4,265

2,389

2,805

1,871

Salary and employee benefits

7,313

6,492

6,595

5,966

4,915

Occupancy and equipment

723

741

1,484

820

810

Data processing

653

703

799

690

635

Professional services

915

843

552

791

650

Other expenses

1,255

1,060

1,034

891

763

Total noninterest expense

10,859

9,839

10,464

9,158

7,773

Income before provision for income taxes

9,249

10,281

7,209

6,100

6,584

Income taxes

2,747

2,986

2,158

1,806

1,977

Net income

$

6,502

$

7,295

$

5,051

$

4,294

$

4,607

Net income available to common shareholders

$

6,432

$

7,204

$

4,984

$

4,231

$

4,529

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

$

1.16

$

1.30

$

0.90

$

0.76

$

0.82

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.13

$

1.28

$

0.89

$

0.75

$

0.81

Average shares outstanding

5,568,400

5,547,422

5,543,403

5,536,111

5,514,887

Diluted average shares outstanding

5,672,701

5,638,186

5,629,900

5,622,075

5,579,477

Performance Ratios

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

ROAA

1.74

%

1.91

%

1.39

%

1.26

%

1.37

%

ROAE

19.91

%

22.72

%

16.61

%

14.99

%

16.94

%

ROTE

20.20

%

23.07

%

16.88

%

15.25

%

17.19

%

Net interest margin

4.65

%

4.44

%

4.39

%

4.03

%

3.89

%

Net interest spread

4.63

%

4.43

%

4.38

%

4.00

%

3.85

%

Efficiency ratio

53.62

%

46.96

%

57.79

%

55.83

%

53.03

%

Noninterest expense / average assets

2.90

%

2.58

%

2.88

%

2.68

%

2.31

%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Selected Quarterly Average Balances

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Total assets

$

1,516,352

$

1,514,583

$

1,442,278

$

1,370,209

$

1,362,887

Earning assets

$

1,494,850

$

1,490,235

$

1,420,970

$

1,351,992

$

1,331,448

Total loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,268,695

$

1,222,234

$

1,185,865

$

1,125,958

$

1,044,828

Total deposits

$

1,341,631

$

1,346,777

$

1,276,349

$

1,184,352

$

1,145,776

Total equity

$

132,472

$

127,387

$

120,618

$

114,881

$

110,284

Loan Balances by Type

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Real estate - investor owned

$

350,152

$

324,167

$

307,469

$

293,461

$

247,928

Real estate - owner occupied

371,840

339,081

329,985

313,579

284,494

Real estate - multifamily

105,964

97,285

82,460

72,790

75,361

Real estate - single family

89,630

86,399

81,239

90,223

75,353

Commercial business

307,421

294,944

274,708

244,493

227,635

SBA PPP loans

8,795

35,524

74,152

110,673

133,740

Land and construction

44,856

39,702

34,996

32,413

30,103

Consumer

6,180

7,049

7,126

6,979

7,386

Total loans held for investment

$

1,284,838

$

1,224,151

$

1,192,135

$

1,164,611

$

1,082,000

Deposits by Type

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Non interest bearing DDA

$

724,469

$

682,589

$

646,233

$

603,914

$

579,318

Interest bearing DDA

75,904

81,788

68,056

70,320

59,399

Savings & MMA

503,552

513,070

530,782

463,165

423,957

Retail CD

3,384

5,281

5,633

5,827

5,855

Jumbo CD

63,705

62,935

62,541

62,218

95,130

Total deposits

$

1,371,014

$

1,345,663

$

1,313,245

$

1,205,444

$

1,163,659

Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Total loans held-for-investment

$

1,284,838

$

1,224,151

$

1,192,135

$

1,164,611

$

1,082,000

30-89 day past due loans

$

-

$

-

$

200

$

-

$

-

90+ day past due loans

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,453

$

1,510

$

1,494

$

1,540

$

1,609

NPAs / Assets

0.09

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.12

%

NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO

0.11

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.13

%

0.15

%

Net quarterly charge-offs

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI

1.33

%

1.39

%

1.35

%

1.35

%

1.35

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

1178.05

%

1124.11

%

1080.39

%

1020.00

%

904.97

%


