Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Third Quarter Highlights
Net income for the quarter was $5.1 million, compared to $4.3 million for Q2’21
Diluted earnings per share of $0.89, compared to $0.75 for Q2’21
Net interest margin of 4.39%, compared to 4.03% for Q2’21
Cost of funding sources was 0.22%, compared to 0.46% for Q2’21
Gross loans increased $43.3 million during the quarter, up 3.7%; excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased $79.8 million, up 7.4%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew $42.3 million to $646.2 million, representing 49.2% of total deposits
Proactively decreased corporate real estate footprint resulting in a pre-tax impairment charge of $670 thousand, which will result in future cost savings
Tangible book value per share of $21.27, up $0.94 per share or 4.6% from Q2’21
Well capitalized Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.64% (preliminary)
LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2021, was $13.9 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million or $1.16 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.
Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Despite the global pandemic that continues to weigh on our Clients and the economy, our third quarter results demonstrate the progress we have made executing on our core business plan while continuing to provide Distinctly Different superior levels of service to our Clients. Our Team, including new hires, continues to focus on financial performance and the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise in our core markets. The third quarter reflected strong organic loan production and continued gain on sale of SBA loans. We are pleased with the financial results and have tremendous confidence in our Team and their ability to execute on behalf of our Clients and Stakeholders.”
Sowers continued, “We continue to make progress in improving our operating leverage while strategically adding resources and technology to scale and grow our market share. We are excited about the implementation of new technologies including the nCino Bank Operating System that we expect will drive efficiencies. We are also funding fintech companies focusing on services and solutions for community banks through our investment in JAM FINTOP Banktech, LP.”
“PBAM’s third quarter of 2021 demonstrated the resilience of our franchise, the continued dedication of our employees, and the tremendous success we have been able to achieve for our Clients and Stakeholders,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.
Isakow added, “These financial results attest to CalPrivate’s ability to uniquely differentiate itself in the competitive Southern California landscape. The Bank continues to add tangible book value and is well-positioned for sustainable future growth.”
STATEMENT OF INCOME
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter totaled $15.7 million, representing an increase of $2.1 million or 15.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income for the quarter is due to a $1.4 million increase in interest income and a $688 thousand decrease in funding costs. The increase in interest income is due primarily to higher non-PPP loan balances as well as to a $509 thousand increase in PPP fees received compared to the second quarter. The third quarter decrease in funding costs is due to cost savings related to the second quarter prepayment of high cost FHLB borrowings which included a prepayment penalty of $535 thousand.
Net interest income for the year-to-date period totaled $42.1 million representing an increase of $6.5 million, or 18.1% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase is due to increased average loan balances, increased SBA PPP loan income and lower cost of funds, partially offset by year-to-date prepayment penalties in 2021 totaling $1.2 million as a result of prepaying higher priced FHLB term advances.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.39% (4.27% excluding PPP loans) compared to 4.03% (4.14% excluding PPP loans) for the second quarter and 3.94% (3.88% excluding PPP loans) for the same period in 2020. The 36bps increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was due to increased core loan yields and lower funding costs for the quarter. Average portfolio loan yields were 5.38%, compared to 5.21% for Q2’21. The yield on earning assets for the third quarter was 4.60% compared with 4.46% and 4.37% for the same period in 2020. The yield on loans for the quarter increased to 5.38% (5.32% excluding PPP loans) compared to 5.21% (5.50% excluding PPP loans) in the second quarter and 5.21% (5.27% excluding PPP loans) in the third quarter of 2020. The cost of total funding sources was 0.22% for the quarter compared with 0.46% in the second quarter and 0.47% for the same period in 2020.
The net interest margin for the nine months ending September 30, 2021 was 4.10% (4.05% excluding PPP) compared with 4.01% (4.13% excluding PPP) for the same period in 2020. The increase in the net interest margin is due to lower yields on loans, federal funds and increased borrowing costs partially offset by lower deposits costs. In the first nine months of the year, the Company prepaid FHLB term advances and recorded $1.2 million in prepayment fees resulting in a negative 13 bp impact on the net interest margin.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 was $433 thousand, a decrease of $713 thousand compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The driver for the third quarter provision was organic growth in the loan portfolio. While the economy continued to recover in the third quarter, the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to create uncertainty, and this is reflected in our total loan loss provision to total loans of 1.31% or 1.40% excluding PPP loans.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing a $416 thousand or a 14.8% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income for the quarter was primarily due to a similar size decrease in SBA loans sales during the quarter. SBA loan sales for the third quarter were $15.6 million with a 14.5% trade premium compared with $19.4 million with a 15.2% trade premium in the second quarter of 2021. Due to a change in our SBA loan servicing provider, sales of loans originated slowed during the quarter, resulting in $35.4 million of loans held for sale at September 30, 2021, up from $19.6 million at June 30, 2021.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 representing a $1.3 million or 14.3% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. As a result of CalPrivate’s decision to empower its employees by giving them the choice to work remotely, the Bank was able consolidate one of its administrative locations. The increase in occupancy expenses for the quarter was due in part to this decision to vacate, which resulted in an impairment charge of $662 thousand to the right-of-use asset along with a $8 thousand fixed asset write off. As a result of the impairment charges and expected cost savings, occupancy expenses for this location are expected to be reduced by approximately $67 thousand pre-tax per quarter through the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, salaries and benefits increased $629 thousand in the third quarter due to strategic additions to staff and prior period accrual adjustments.
Professional services and other expenses continue to remain at elevated levels given on-going legal and related expenses associated with the ANI Development, LLC and Gina Champion-Cain fraud recovery cases.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Balance Sheet
At September 30, 2021, the Company reported total assets of $1.5 billion representing an increase of $91.9 million or 6.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in assets for the quarter was due to increases in loans and customer deposits. Net loans held for investment increased $43.3 million or 3.7% in the quarter due to a $79.8 million increase in non-SBA PPP loans offset by a $36.5 million decrease in SBA-PPP loans. Total deposits were $1.3 billion representing an increase of $108 million, or 8.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $284.5 million, or 27.7%, compared to September 30, 2020. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 49.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2021. During the quarter, total FHLB advances decreased $20.0 million due to contractual maturities.
Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals
The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $433 thousand to $16.1 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.31% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, compared to $15.7 million or 1.33% at the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve. The coverage ratio at September 30, 2021, excluding the impact of PPP loans, decreased to 1.40% from 1.46% in the prior quarter.
As of September 30, 2021, two PPP loans totaling $200 thousand were past due (30-89 days) with no potential loss exposure. Additionally, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and Classified assets totaled $10.3 million. Ten classified assets include one 57% LTV real estate loan totaling $1.5 million that is on non-accrual and the remaining $8.8 million consisted of nine loans with six of those loans impacted by COVID-19. Five of the ten classified assets are secured by real estate at a favorable leverage position.
At September 30, 2021, no new deferrals related to COVID-19 were granted during the quarter. The loans that were previously granted payment deferrals have resumed their contractual payments.
Capital Ratios
At September 30, 2021, the Company’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for well capitalized institutions and are as follows:
September 30, 2021 (1)
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Tier I leverage ratio
8.19%
8.36%
7.92%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
10.64%
10.74%
11.35%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.48%
13.68%
14.63%
(1) Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2021
Stock Repurchase Program
Since announcing the stock repurchase program in July 2021, the Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. The remaining number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program at September 30, 2021, was 75,000 shares.
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.
Investor Relations Contacts
Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894
Mag Wangsuwana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 348-2145
Safe Harbor Paragraph
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
Dollar
Percentage
September 30,
Dollar
Percentage
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
12,570
$
12,783
$
(213
)
1.7
%
$
10,985
$
1,585
14.4
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
2,736
13,969
(11,233
)
-80.4
%
930
1,806
194.2
%
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
123,247
65,356
57,891
88.6
%
143,431
(20,184
)
-14.1
%
Total cash and due from banks
138,553
92,108
46,445
50.4
%
155,346
(16,793
)
-10.8
%
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
5,760
5,760
-
0.0
%
5,760
-
0.0
%
Investment securities available for sale
93,099
88,755
4,344
4.9
%
26,525
66,574
251.0
%
Loan held for sale
35,448
19,625
15,823
80.6
%
8,402
27,046
321.9
%
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
1,192,135
1,164,611
27,524
2.4
%
1,034,384
157,751
15.3
%
Allowance for loan losses
(16,141
)
(15,708
)
(433
)
2.8
%
(12,682
)
(3,459
)
27.3
%
Net loans
1,175,994
1,148,903
27,091
2.4
%
1,021,702
154,292
15.1
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
4,909
4,909
-
0.0
%
4,602
307
6.7
%
Right of use asset
4,115
5,185
(1,070
)
-20.6
%
5,186
(1,071
)
-20.7
%
Premises and equipment, net
2,459
2,578
(119
)
-4.6
%
2,859
(400
)
-14.0
%
Other intangible assets
2,374
2,123
251
11.8
%
1,364
1,010
74.0
%
Deferred tax asset
6,256
7,012
(756
)
-10.8
%
4,141
2,115
51.1
%
Accrued interest receivable
3,404
3,501
(97
)
-2.8
%
3,883
(479
)
-12.3
%
Other assets
2,311
2,311
-
0.0
%
4,424
(2,113
)
-47.8
%
Total assets
$
1,474,682
$
1,382,770
$
91,912
6.6
%
$
1,244,194
$
230,488
18.5
%
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing
$
646,233
$
603,914
$
42,319
7.0
%
$
471,324
$
174,909
37.1
%
Interest Bearing
667,012
601,530
65,482
10.9
%
557,455
109,557
19.7
%
Total deposits
1,313,245
1,205,444
107,801
8.9
%
1,028,779
284,466
27.7
%
FHLB borrowings
10,000
30,000
(20,000
)
-66.7
%
80,000
(70,000
)
-87.5
%
Other borrowings
17,945
17,943
2
0.0
%
17,938
7
0.0
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
11,613
13,059
(1,446
)
-11.1
%
14,227
(2,614
)
-18.4
%
Total liabilities
1,352,803
1,266,446
86,357
6.8
%
1,140,944
211,859
18.6
%
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock
70,470
70,405
65
0.1
%
69,540
930
1.3
%
Additional paid-in capital
3,465
3,179
286
9.0
%
3,230
235
7.3
%
Retained earnings
47,845
42,810
5,035
11.8
%
29,521
18,324
62.1
%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
99
(70
)
169
-241.4
%
959
(860
)
-89.7
%
Total stockholders’ equity
121,879
116,324
5,555
4.8
%
103,250
18,629
18.0
%
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,474,682
$
1,382,770
$
91,912
6.6
%
$
1,244,194
$
230,488
18.5
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
Dollar
Percentage
September 30,
Dollar
Percentage
Interest Income
Loans
$
16,068
$
14,637
$
1,431
9.8
%
$
13,578
$
2,490
18.3
%
Investment securities
330
351
(21
)
-6.0
%
231
99
42.9
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
60
40
20
50.0
%
51
9
17.6
%
Total interest income
16,458
15,028
1,430
9.5
%
13,860
2,598
18.7
%
Interest Expense
Deposits
409
409
-
0.0
%
707
(298
)
-42.1
%
Borrowings
332
1,020
(688
)
-67.5
%
656
(324
)
-49.4
%
Total interest expense
741
1,429
(688
)
-48.1
%
1,363
(622
)
-45.6
%
Net interest income
15,717
13,599
2,118
15.6
%
12,497
3,220
25.8
%
Provision for loan losses
433
1,146
(713
)
-62.2
%
1,582
(1,149
)
-72.6
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
15,284
12,453
2,831
22.7
%
10,915
4,369
40.0
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
236
231
5
2.2
%
141
95
67.4
%
Net gain on sale of loans
1,837
2,326
(489
)
-21.0
%
554
1,283
231.6
%
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
-
-
NM
-
-
NM
Other noninterest income
316
248
68
27.4
%
241
75
31.1
%
Total noninterest income
2,389
2,805
(416
)
-14.8
%
1,871
518
27.7
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
6,595
5,966
629
10.5
%
5,365
1,230
22.9
%
Occupancy and equipment
1,484
820
664
81.0
%
864
620
71.8
%
Data processing
799
690
109
15.8
%
643
156
24.3
%
Professional services
552
791
(239
)
-30.2
%
514
38
7.4
%
Other expenses
1,034
891
143
16.0
%
846
188
22.2
%
Total noninterest expense
10,464
9,158
1,306
14.3
%
8,232
2,232
27.1
%
Income before provision for income taxes
7,209
6,100
1,109
18.2
%
3,619
3,590
99.2
%
Provision for income taxes
2,158
1,806
352
19.5
%
1,084
1,074
99.1
%
Net income
$
5,051
$
4,294
$
757
17.6
%
$
2,535
$
2,516
99.3
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,984
$
4,231
$
753
17.8
%
$
2,499
$
2,485
99.4
%
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
0.90
$
0.76
$
0.14
18.3
%
$
0.45
$
0.45
99.8
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.89
$
0.75
$
0.14
18.0
%
$
0.45
$
0.44
96.7
%
Average shares outstanding
5,543,403
5,536,111
7,292
0.1
%
5,499,970
43,433
0.8
%
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,629,900
5,622,075
7,825
0.1
%
5,516,013
113,887
2.1
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Dollar
Percentage
Interest Income
Loans
$
44,865
$
39,999
$
4,866
12.2
%
Investment securities
986
883
103
11.7
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
158
446
(288
)
-64.6
%
Total interest income
46,009
41,328
4,681
11.3
%
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,336
3,773
(2,437
)
-64.6
%
Borrowings
2,571
1,904
667
35.0
%
Total interest expense
3,907
5,677
(1,770
)
-31.2
%
Net interest income
42,102
35,651
6,451
18.1
%
Provision for loan losses
1,879
4,091
(2,212
)
-54.1
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
40,223
31,560
8,663
27.4
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
691
457
234
51.2
%
Net gain on sale of loans
5,639
1,444
4,195
290.2
%
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
751
(751
)
-100.0
%
Other noninterest income
736
808
(72
)
-8.9
%
Total noninterest income
7,066
3,460
3,606
104.2
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
17,476
16,707
769
4.6
%
Occupancy and equipment
3,114
2,649
465
17.6
%
Data processing
2,124
1,721
403
23.4
%
Professional services
1,994
2,001
(7
)
-0.3
%
Other expenses
2,688
2,521
167
6.6
%
Total noninterest expense
27,396
25,599
1,797
7.0
%
Income before provision for income taxes
19,893
9,421
10,472
111.2
%
Provision for income tax
5,942
2,910
3,032
104.2
%
Net income
$
13,951
$
6,511
$
7,440
114.3
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
13,744
$
6,407
$
7,337
114.5
%
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
2.48
$
1.17
$
1.31
112.4
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.45
$
1.16
$
1.29
111.1
%
Average shares outstanding
5,531,590
5,492,123
39,467
0.7
%
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,611,616
5,522,929
88,687
1.6
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-Earnings Assets:
Deposits in other financial institutions
$
142,647
$
60
0.17
%
$
137,902
$
40
0.12
%
$
191,912
$
51
0.11
%
Investment securities
92,458
330
1.43
%
88,132
351
1.59
%
31,727
231
2.91
%
Loans
1,185,865
16,068
5.38
%
1,125,958
14,637
5.21
%
1,037,195
13,578
5.21
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,420,970
16,458
4.60
%
1,351,992
15,028
4.46
%
1,260,834
13,860
4.37
%
Noninterest-earning assets
21,308
18,217
10,529
Total Assets
$
1,442,278
$
1,370,209
$
1,271,363
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
68,618
$
14
0.08
%
$
65,283
$
12
0.07
%
$
59,624
$
19
0.13
%
Money market
493,289
245
0.20
%
424,371
231
0.22
%
402,286
349
0.35
%
Savings deposits
9,639
3
0.12
%
9,229
2
0.09
%
9,024
2
0.09
%
Certificates of deposit
68,761
147
0.85
%
75,537
164
0.87
%
97,444
337
1.38
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
640,307
409
0.25
%
574,420
409
0.29
%
568,378
707
0.49
%
FHLB advances
14,783
60
1.61
%
41,153
748
7.29
%
100,924
384
1.51
%
Other borrowings
17,944
272
6.06
%
17,942
272
6.06
%
17,937
272
6.07
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
32,727
332
4.02
%
59,095
1,020
6.92
%
118,861
656
2.20
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
636,042
-
0.00
%
609,932
-
0.00
%
467,845
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources
1,309,076
741
0.22
%
1,243,447
1,429
0.46
%
1,155,084
1,363
0.47
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
12,584
11,881