Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
·19 min read
In this article:
Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $5.1 million, compared to $4.3 million for Q2’21

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.89, compared to $0.75 for Q2’21

  • Net interest margin of 4.39%, compared to 4.03% for Q2’21

  • Cost of funding sources was 0.22%, compared to 0.46% for Q2’21

  • Gross loans increased $43.3 million during the quarter, up 3.7%; excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased $79.8 million, up 7.4%

  • Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew $42.3 million to $646.2 million, representing 49.2% of total deposits

  • Proactively decreased corporate real estate footprint resulting in a pre-tax impairment charge of $670 thousand, which will result in future cost savings

  • Tangible book value per share of $21.27, up $0.94 per share or 4.6% from Q2’21

  • Well capitalized Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.64% (preliminary)

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2021, was $13.9 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million or $1.16 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Despite the global pandemic that continues to weigh on our Clients and the economy, our third quarter results demonstrate the progress we have made executing on our core business plan while continuing to provide Distinctly Different superior levels of service to our Clients. Our Team, including new hires, continues to focus on financial performance and the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise in our core markets. The third quarter reflected strong organic loan production and continued gain on sale of SBA loans. We are pleased with the financial results and have tremendous confidence in our Team and their ability to execute on behalf of our Clients and Stakeholders.”

Sowers continued, “We continue to make progress in improving our operating leverage while strategically adding resources and technology to scale and grow our market share. We are excited about the implementation of new technologies including the nCino Bank Operating System that we expect will drive efficiencies. We are also funding fintech companies focusing on services and solutions for community banks through our investment in JAM FINTOP Banktech, LP.”

“PBAM’s third quarter of 2021 demonstrated the resilience of our franchise, the continued dedication of our employees, and the tremendous success we have been able to achieve for our Clients and Stakeholders,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “These financial results attest to CalPrivate’s ability to uniquely differentiate itself in the competitive Southern California landscape. The Bank continues to add tangible book value and is well-positioned for sustainable future growth.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter totaled $15.7 million, representing an increase of $2.1 million or 15.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income for the quarter is due to a $1.4 million increase in interest income and a $688 thousand decrease in funding costs. The increase in interest income is due primarily to higher non-PPP loan balances as well as to a $509 thousand increase in PPP fees received compared to the second quarter. The third quarter decrease in funding costs is due to cost savings related to the second quarter prepayment of high cost FHLB borrowings which included a prepayment penalty of $535 thousand.

Net interest income for the year-to-date period totaled $42.1 million representing an increase of $6.5 million, or 18.1% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase is due to increased average loan balances, increased SBA PPP loan income and lower cost of funds, partially offset by year-to-date prepayment penalties in 2021 totaling $1.2 million as a result of prepaying higher priced FHLB term advances.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.39% (4.27% excluding PPP loans) compared to 4.03% (4.14% excluding PPP loans) for the second quarter and 3.94% (3.88% excluding PPP loans) for the same period in 2020. The 36bps increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was due to increased core loan yields and lower funding costs for the quarter. Average portfolio loan yields were 5.38%, compared to 5.21% for Q2’21. The yield on earning assets for the third quarter was 4.60% compared with 4.46% and 4.37% for the same period in 2020. The yield on loans for the quarter increased to 5.38% (5.32% excluding PPP loans) compared to 5.21% (5.50% excluding PPP loans) in the second quarter and 5.21% (5.27% excluding PPP loans) in the third quarter of 2020. The cost of total funding sources was 0.22% for the quarter compared with 0.46% in the second quarter and 0.47% for the same period in 2020.

The net interest margin for the nine months ending September 30, 2021 was 4.10% (4.05% excluding PPP) compared with 4.01% (4.13% excluding PPP) for the same period in 2020. The increase in the net interest margin is due to lower yields on loans, federal funds and increased borrowing costs partially offset by lower deposits costs. In the first nine months of the year, the Company prepaid FHLB term advances and recorded $1.2 million in prepayment fees resulting in a negative 13 bp impact on the net interest margin.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 was $433 thousand, a decrease of $713 thousand compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The driver for the third quarter provision was organic growth in the loan portfolio. While the economy continued to recover in the third quarter, the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to create uncertainty, and this is reflected in our total loan loss provision to total loans of 1.31% or 1.40% excluding PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing a $416 thousand or a 14.8% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income for the quarter was primarily due to a similar size decrease in SBA loans sales during the quarter. SBA loan sales for the third quarter were $15.6 million with a 14.5% trade premium compared with $19.4 million with a 15.2% trade premium in the second quarter of 2021. Due to a change in our SBA loan servicing provider, sales of loans originated slowed during the quarter, resulting in $35.4 million of loans held for sale at September 30, 2021, up from $19.6 million at June 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 representing a $1.3 million or 14.3% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. As a result of CalPrivate’s decision to empower its employees by giving them the choice to work remotely, the Bank was able consolidate one of its administrative locations. The increase in occupancy expenses for the quarter was due in part to this decision to vacate, which resulted in an impairment charge of $662 thousand to the right-of-use asset along with a $8 thousand fixed asset write off. As a result of the impairment charges and expected cost savings, occupancy expenses for this location are expected to be reduced by approximately $67 thousand pre-tax per quarter through the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, salaries and benefits increased $629 thousand in the third quarter due to strategic additions to staff and prior period accrual adjustments.

Professional services and other expenses continue to remain at elevated levels given on-going legal and related expenses associated with the ANI Development, LLC and Gina Champion-Cain fraud recovery cases.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2021, the Company reported total assets of $1.5 billion representing an increase of $91.9 million or 6.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in assets for the quarter was due to increases in loans and customer deposits. Net loans held for investment increased $43.3 million or 3.7% in the quarter due to a $79.8 million increase in non-SBA PPP loans offset by a $36.5 million decrease in SBA-PPP loans. Total deposits were $1.3 billion representing an increase of $108 million, or 8.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $284.5 million, or 27.7%, compared to September 30, 2020. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 49.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2021. During the quarter, total FHLB advances decreased $20.0 million due to contractual maturities.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $433 thousand to $16.1 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.31% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, compared to $15.7 million or 1.33% at the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve. The coverage ratio at September 30, 2021, excluding the impact of PPP loans, decreased to 1.40% from 1.46% in the prior quarter.

As of September 30, 2021, two PPP loans totaling $200 thousand were past due (30-89 days) with no potential loss exposure. Additionally, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and Classified assets totaled $10.3 million. Ten classified assets include one 57% LTV real estate loan totaling $1.5 million that is on non-accrual and the remaining $8.8 million consisted of nine loans with six of those loans impacted by COVID-19. Five of the ten classified assets are secured by real estate at a favorable leverage position.

At September 30, 2021, no new deferrals related to COVID-19 were granted during the quarter. The loans that were previously granted payment deferrals have resumed their contractual payments.

Capital Ratios

At September 30, 2021, the Company’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for well capitalized institutions and are as follows:

September 30, 2021 (1)

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Tier I leverage ratio

8.19%

8.36%

7.92%

Tier I risk-based capital ratio

10.64%

10.74%

11.35%

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.48%

13.68%

14.63%

(1) Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2021

Stock Repurchase Program

Since announcing the stock repurchase program in July 2021, the Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. The remaining number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program at September 30, 2021, was 75,000 shares.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Mag Wangsuwana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 348-2145

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

September 30,
2020

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

12,570

$

12,783

$

(213

)

1.7

%

$

10,985

$

1,585

14.4

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

2,736

13,969

(11,233

)

-80.4

%

930

1,806

194.2

%

Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank

123,247

65,356

57,891

88.6

%

143,431

(20,184

)

-14.1

%

Total cash and due from banks

138,553

92,108

46,445

50.4

%

155,346

(16,793

)

-10.8

%

Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions

5,760

5,760

-

0.0

%

5,760

-

0.0

%

Investment securities available for sale

93,099

88,755

4,344

4.9

%

26,525

66,574

251.0

%

Loan held for sale

35,448

19,625

15,823

80.6

%

8,402

27,046

321.9

%

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,192,135

1,164,611

27,524

2.4

%

1,034,384

157,751

15.3

%

Allowance for loan losses

(16,141

)

(15,708

)

(433

)

2.8

%

(12,682

)

(3,459

)

27.3

%

Net loans

1,175,994

1,148,903

27,091

2.4

%

1,021,702

154,292

15.1

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

4,909

4,909

-

0.0

%

4,602

307

6.7

%

Right of use asset

4,115

5,185

(1,070

)

-20.6

%

5,186

(1,071

)

-20.7

%

Premises and equipment, net

2,459

2,578

(119

)

-4.6

%

2,859

(400

)

-14.0

%

Other intangible assets

2,374

2,123

251

11.8

%

1,364

1,010

74.0

%

Deferred tax asset

6,256

7,012

(756

)

-10.8

%

4,141

2,115

51.1

%

Accrued interest receivable

3,404

3,501

(97

)

-2.8

%

3,883

(479

)

-12.3

%

Other assets

2,311

2,311

-

0.0

%

4,424

(2,113

)

-47.8

%

Total assets

$

1,474,682

$

1,382,770

$

91,912

6.6

%

$

1,244,194

$

230,488

18.5

%

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

Liabilities

Noninterest bearing

$

646,233

$

603,914

$

42,319

7.0

%

$

471,324

$

174,909

37.1

%

Interest Bearing

667,012

601,530

65,482

10.9

%

557,455

109,557

19.7

%

Total deposits

1,313,245

1,205,444

107,801

8.9

%

1,028,779

284,466

27.7

%

FHLB borrowings

10,000

30,000

(20,000

)

-66.7

%

80,000

(70,000

)

-87.5

%

Other borrowings

17,945

17,943

2

0.0

%

17,938

7

0.0

%

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

11,613

13,059

(1,446

)

-11.1

%

14,227

(2,614

)

-18.4

%

Total liabilities

1,352,803

1,266,446

86,357

6.8

%

1,140,944

211,859

18.6

%

Shareholders’ equity

Common stock

70,470

70,405

65

0.1

%

69,540

930

1.3

%

Additional paid-in capital

3,465

3,179

286

9.0

%

3,230

235

7.3

%

Retained earnings

47,845

42,810

5,035

11.8

%

29,521

18,324

62.1

%

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

99

(70

)

169

-241.4

%

959

(860

)

-89.7

%

Total stockholders’ equity

121,879

116,324

5,555

4.8

%

103,250

18,629

18.0

%

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,474,682

$

1,382,770

$

91,912

6.6

%

$

1,244,194

$

230,488

18.5

%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

September 30,
2020

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

Interest Income

Loans

$

16,068

$

14,637

$

1,431

9.8

%

$

13,578

$

2,490

18.3

%

Investment securities

330

351

(21

)

-6.0

%

231

99

42.9

%

Deposits in other financial institutions

60

40

20

50.0

%

51

9

17.6

%

Total interest income

16,458

15,028

1,430

9.5

%

13,860

2,598

18.7

%

Interest Expense

Deposits

409

409

-

0.0

%

707

(298

)

-42.1

%

Borrowings

332

1,020

(688

)

-67.5

%

656

(324

)

-49.4

%

Total interest expense

741

1,429

(688

)

-48.1

%

1,363

(622

)

-45.6

%

Net interest income

15,717

13,599

2,118

15.6

%

12,497

3,220

25.8

%

Provision for loan losses

433

1,146

(713

)

-62.2

%

1,582

(1,149

)

-72.6

%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

15,284

12,453

2,831

22.7

%

10,915

4,369

40.0

%

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

236

231

5

2.2

%

141

95

67.4

%

Net gain on sale of loans

1,837

2,326

(489

)

-21.0

%

554

1,283

231.6

%

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

-

-

NM

-

-

NM

Other noninterest income

316

248

68

27.4

%

241

75

31.1

%

Total noninterest income

2,389

2,805

(416

)

-14.8

%

1,871

518

27.7

%

Noninterest expense:

Salary and employee benefits

6,595

5,966

629

10.5

%

5,365

1,230

22.9

%

Occupancy and equipment

1,484

820

664

81.0

%

864

620

71.8

%

Data processing

799

690

109

15.8

%

643

156

24.3

%

Professional services

552

791

(239

)

-30.2

%

514

38

7.4

%

Other expenses

1,034

891

143

16.0

%

846

188

22.2

%

Total noninterest expense

10,464

9,158

1,306

14.3

%

8,232

2,232

27.1

%

Income before provision for income taxes

7,209

6,100

1,109

18.2

%

3,619

3,590

99.2

%

Provision for income taxes

2,158

1,806

352

19.5

%

1,084

1,074

99.1

%

Net income

$

5,051

$

4,294

$

757

17.6

%

$

2,535

$

2,516

99.3

%

Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,984

$

4,231

$

753

17.8

%

$

2,499

$

2,485

99.4

%

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

$

0.90

$

0.76

$

0.14

18.3

%

$

0.45

$

0.45

99.8

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.89

$

0.75

$

0.14

18.0

%

$

0.45

$

0.44

96.7

%

Average shares outstanding

5,543,403

5,536,111

7,292

0.1

%

5,499,970

43,433

0.8

%

Diluted average shares outstanding

5,629,900

5,622,075

7,825

0.1

%

5,516,013

113,887

2.1

%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Dollar
change

Percentage
change

Interest Income

Loans

$

44,865

$

39,999

$

4,866

12.2

%

Investment securities

986

883

103

11.7

%

Deposits in other financial institutions

158

446

(288

)

-64.6

%

Total interest income

46,009

41,328

4,681

11.3

%

Interest Expense

Deposits

1,336

3,773

(2,437

)

-64.6

%

Borrowings

2,571

1,904

667

35.0

%

Total interest expense

3,907

5,677

(1,770

)

-31.2

%

Net interest income

42,102

35,651

6,451

18.1

%

Provision for loan losses

1,879

4,091

(2,212

)

-54.1

%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

40,223

31,560

8,663

27.4

%

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

691

457

234

51.2

%

Net gain on sale of loans

5,639

1,444

4,195

290.2

%

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

751

(751

)

-100.0

%

Other noninterest income

736

808

(72

)

-8.9

%

Total noninterest income

7,066

3,460

3,606

104.2

%

Noninterest expense:

Salary and employee benefits

17,476

16,707

769

4.6

%

Occupancy and equipment

3,114

2,649

465

17.6

%

Data processing

2,124

1,721

403

23.4

%

Professional services

1,994

2,001

(7

)

-0.3

%

Other expenses

2,688

2,521

167

6.6

%

Total noninterest expense

27,396

25,599

1,797

7.0

%

Income before provision for income taxes

19,893

9,421

10,472

111.2

%

Provision for income tax

5,942

2,910

3,032

104.2

%

Net income

$

13,951

$

6,511

$

7,440

114.3

%

Net income available to common shareholders

$

13,744

$

6,407

$

7,337

114.5

%

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

$

2.48

$

1.17

$

1.31

112.4

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.45

$

1.16

$

1.29

111.1

%

Average shares outstanding

5,531,590

5,492,123

39,467

0.7

%

Diluted average shares outstanding

5,611,616

5,522,929

88,687

1.6

%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Interest-Earnings Assets:

Deposits in other financial institutions

$

142,647

$

60

0.17

%

$

137,902

$

40

0.12

%

$

191,912

$

51

0.11

%

Investment securities

92,458

330

1.43

%

88,132

351

1.59

%

31,727

231

2.91

%

Loans

1,185,865

16,068

5.38

%

1,125,958

14,637

5.21

%

1,037,195

13,578

5.21

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,420,970

16,458

4.60

%

1,351,992

15,028

4.46

%

1,260,834

13,860

4.37

%

Noninterest-earning assets

21,308

18,217

10,529

Total Assets

$

1,442,278

$

1,370,209

$

1,271,363

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

68,618

$

14

0.08

%

$

65,283

$

12

0.07

%

$

59,624

$

19

0.13

%

Money market

493,289

245

0.20

%

424,371

231

0.22

%

402,286

349

0.35

%

Savings deposits

9,639

3

0.12

%

9,229

2

0.09

%

9,024

2

0.09

%

Certificates of deposit

68,761

147

0.85

%

75,537

164

0.87

%

97,444

337

1.38

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

640,307

409

0.25

%

574,420

409

0.29

%

568,378

707

0.49

%

FHLB advances

14,783

60

1.61

%

41,153

748

7.29

%

100,924

384

1.51

%

Other borrowings

17,944

272

6.06

%

17,942

272

6.06

%

17,937

272

6.07

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

32,727

332

4.02

%

59,095

1,020

6.92

%

118,861

656

2.20

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

636,042

-

0.00

%

609,932

-

0.00

%

467,845

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources

1,309,076

741

0.22

%

1,243,447

1,429

0.46

%

1,155,084

1,363

0.47

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,584

11,881

