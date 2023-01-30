Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results with Total Assets of $1.9 Billion

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Fourth Quarter Highlights



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million, up 17.0% from the prior quarter and 5.0% from the same period in the prior year

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.31, up 17.0% from the prior quarter and 5.6% from the same period in the prior year

Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) reached $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.9 million or 6.8% from the prior quarter

The allowance for loan losses was 1.21% of total loans HFI at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.28% as of September 30, 2022

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60 thousand, a decrease from $1.3 million for the prior quarter

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which represent 41.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, declined $71.8 million or 9.4% from the prior quarter. Total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, were $1.5 billion.

Net interest margin was 5.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 4.99% for the prior quarter and 4.44% for the same period in the prior year

Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase from 0.36% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits was 0.79%

Tangible book value per share was $25.02 at December 31, 2022, up from $23.51 September 30, 2022 as a result of strong earnings



2022 Full Year and Period End Highlights

Record net income of $24.7 million, an increase of 17.4% from $21.0 million for FY’21

Diluted earnings per share of $4.33, an increase of 17.2% from $3.69 for FY’21

Pretax, pre-provision net revenue of $37.1 million, representing a 13.9% increase from $32.6 million for FY’21

Return on average assets of 1.51%, compared to 1.48% for FY’21

Return on average equity of 18.16%, compared to 17.77% for FY’21

Net interest margin of 4.87%, compared to 4.19% for FY’21

Total assets increased to $1.9 billion, representing an increase of 22.2% since December 31, 2021

Loans HFI reached $1.6 billion, an increase of $363.8 million or 29.7% since December 31, 2021

Total deposits reached $1.7 billion, an increase of $329.5 million or 24.5% since December 31, 2021

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits reached $691.4 million, an increase of $8.8 million or 1.3% since December 31, 2021

Story continues

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $7.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the prior year same quarter. Net income was $24.7 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $21.0 million, or $3.69 per diluted share, in FY’21.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “I am extremely proud of the progress our Team made this year. Earnings set a new record for the Company and despite a challenging environment, CalPrivate’s commitment to our Distinctly Different service remained steadfast and allowed our Team to focus on delivering value to Clients and Shareholders. Loan growth was strong for the quarter and full year, increasing $100.9 million and $363.8 million, respectively.”

Sowers added, “Net interest income was strong at $22.6 million for Q4’22. Additionally, while growing our revenue, we continued efforts to monitor and manage our efficiency ratio, which was 55.2% in Q4’22. While we anticipate that funding costs will increase, and there is mounting competition for deposits, we will continue to invest in our infrastructure to bring world class service to our Clients.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “The Board is pleased with CalPrivate’s financial performance in 2022, and we remain optimistic about management’s ability to react to and successfully navigate the Company during these uncertain times.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $22.6 million, representing an increase of $2.0 million or 9.7% compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven primarily by $4.1 million higher interest income caused by the increase in average loan balances and higher yield on loans partially offset by the $2.1 million increase in interest expense, which resulted from higher deposit costs due to higher average deposit balances along with an increase in deposit rates.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.17% compared to 4.99% for the prior quarter. The 18 basis point increase in net interest margin was due to higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on deposits. The yield on earning assets was 5.97% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with 5.32% for the prior quarter and the cost of total funding sources was 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.36% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60 thousand, as compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decline of $333 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $11.4 million with a 10.23% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $792 thousand, compared with $10.4 million with a 9.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $647 thousand in the prior quarter. The decline in noninterest income was primarily related to faster prepayments in the SBA portfolio which resulted in accelerated amortization and valuation adjustments to the SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.3 million, or 11.5%, compared to the prior quarter. Much of the increase was due to higher variable compensation and benefits expense related to strong loan growth, partially offset by the decline in professional services related to the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan for the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for its alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.

Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 29.3% compared to 29.6% for 2021.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

The Company reported total assets of $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $126.6 million or 7.3% since September 30, 2022. The increase in assets was primarily due to higher net loans, which were funded by growth in deposits and an increase in wholesale borrowings. Loans HFI totaled $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.9 million or 6.8% since September 30, 2022. Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $144.5 million since September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 41.3% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits grew $216.4 million from the prior quarter and included $61.6 million of callable brokered CDs. Additionally, as of December 31, 2022, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $14.4 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $15.2 million as of September 30, 2022. The average duration of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio is 4.7 years.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $19.2 million or 1.21% of total loans HFI (excluding PPP loans), compared to 1.29% at September 30, 2022. The decrease in the coverage ratio was due to adjustments to the historical loss rate factors and qualitative factors which reflects the continuation of a sustained period of no charge-offs and low delinquencies. There were no net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of December 31, 2022, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $15.7 million, down from $15.9 million at September 30, 2022. Total classified assets at December 31, 2022 consisted of 13 loans, of which 7 loans totaling $10.0 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 46%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.2 million where 3 loans were 75% and 2 were 90% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

Dec 31, 2022 (1) Dec 31, 2021 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 9.52% 9.27% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.10% 11.63% Total risk-based capital ratio 11.35% 12.88%

(1) December 31, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.





About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 14,495 $ 13,506 $ 12,336 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 32,175 44,776 39,663 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 83,738 43,891 97,086 Total cash and due from banks 130,408 102,173 149,085 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 6,157 6,157 5,760 Investment securities available for sale 104,652 107,332 102,066 Loan held for sale 6,981 7,789 24,658 Total loans held-for-investment 1,587,960 1,487,098 1,224,158 Allowance for loan losses (19,152 ) (19,092 ) (16,974 ) Net loans 1,568,808 1,468,006 1,207,184 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,020 7,020 4,909 Right of use asset 3,265 2,669 3,759 Premises and equipment, net 1,742 2,040 2,294 Servicing assets, net 3,007 3,502 3,079 Accrued interest receivable 5,291 4,262 3,355 Other assets 16,180 15,951 10,935 Total assets $ 1,853,511 $ 1,726,901 $ 1,517,084 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 691,392 $ 763,227 $ 682,589 Interest Bearing 983,730 767,371 663,074 Total deposits 1,675,122 1,530,598 1,345,663 FHLB borrowings - 30,000 10,000 Other borrowings 17,954 17,952 17,947 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,111 13,417 15,110 Total liabilities 1,710,187 1,591,967 1,388,720 Shareholders' equity Common stock 72,221 71,671 70,850 Additional paid-in capital 3,353 3,568 3,343 Retained earnings 77,810 70,386 54,922 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (10,060 ) (10,691 ) (751 ) Total shareholders' equity 143,324 134,934 128,364 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,853,511 $ 1,726,901 $ 1,517,084





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Year to Date December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest Income Loans $ 24,717 $ 21,028 $ 16,941 $ 80,922 $ 61,806 Investment securities 592 578 352 2,143 1,338 Deposits in other financial institutions 756 372 63 1,467 221 Total interest income 26,065 21,978 17,356 84,532 63,365 Interest Expense Deposits 3,149 1,011 353 4,897 1,689 Borrowings 320 364 314 1,311 2,885 Total interest expense 3,469 1,375 667 6,208 4,574 Net interest income 22,596 20,603 16,689 78,324 58,791 Provision for loan losses 60 1,316 834 2,178 2,713 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,536 19,287 15,855 76,146 56,078 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 274 306 254 1,160 945 Net gain on sale of loans 792 647 3,670 4,678 9,309 Other noninterest income 6 452 348 1,190 1,084 Total noninterest income 1,072 1,405 4,272 7,028 11,338 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 8,482 7,261 6,802 30,430 24,278 Occupancy and equipment 819 756 741 3,106 3,855 Data processing 942 993 703 3,411 2,827 Professional services 1,018 1,493 843 5,261 2,837 Other expenses 1,814 1,224 1,068 6,036 3,756 Total noninterest expense 13,075 11,727 10,157 48,244 37,553 Income before provision for income taxes 10,533 8,965 9,970 34,930 29,863 Provision for income taxes 3,102 2,614 2,891 10,233 8,833 Net income $ 7,431 $ 6,351 $ 7,079 $ 24,697 $ 21,030 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,383 $ 6,306 $ 7,002 $ 24,495 $ 20,746 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.14 $ 1.26 $ 4.40 $ 3.75 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 1.12 $ 1.24 $ 4.33 $ 3.69 Average shares outstanding 5,561,376 5,549,480 5,547,422 5,561,358 5,535,581 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,655,355 5,640,841 5,638,186 5,658,434 5,617,017





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 91,324 $ 756 3.28 % $ 77,353 $ 372 1.91 % $ 171,279 $ 63 0.15 % Investment securities 114,390 592 2.07 % 122,184 578 1.89 % 96,722 351 1.44 % Loans, including LHFS 1,527,863 24,717 6.42 % 1,438,489 21,028 5.80 % 1,222,234 16,942 5.50 % Total interest-earning assets 1,733,577 26,065 5.97 % 1,638,026 21,978 5.32 % 1,490,235 17,356 4.62 % Noninterest-earning assets 25,627 27,465 24,348 Total Assets $ 1,759,204 $ 1,665,491 $ 1,514,583 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 141,030 $ 295 0.83 % $ 92,986 $ 166 0.71 % $ 74,158 $ 14 0.07 % Money market 597,670 1,674 1.11 % 535,473 680 0.50 % 504,171 202 0.16 % Savings deposits 13,444 18 0.53 % 13,437 8 0.24 % 10,602 3 0.11 % Certificates of deposit 101,202 1,162 4.56 % 69,676 157 0.89 % 68,408 134 0.78 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 853,346 3,149 1.46 % 711,572 1,011 0.56 % 657,339 353 0.21 % FHLB advances 12,195 112 3.64 % 15,299 92 2.39 % 10,000 42 1.67 % Other borrowings 18,063 208 4.57 % 17,951 272 6.06 % 17,945 272 6.01 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 30,258 320 4.20 % 33,250 364 4.34 % 27,945 314 4.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 720,656 771,167 689,438 Total Funding Sources 1,604,260 3,469 0.86 % 1,515,989 1,375 0.36 % 1,374,722 667 0.19 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,614 4,775 12,474 Shareholders' equity 141,330 144,727 127,387 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,759,204 $ 1,665,491 $ 1,514,583 Net interest income/spread $ 22,596 5.11 % $ 20,603 4.96 % $ 16,689 4.43 % Net interest margin 5.17 % 4.99 % 4.44 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 96,277 $ 1,467 1.52 % $ 172,268 $ 221 0.13 % Investment securities 117,870 2,143 1.82 % 84,261 1,338 1.59 % Loans 1,394,369 80,922 5.80 % 1,145,320 61,806 5.40 % Total interest-earning assets 1,608,516 84,532 5.26 % 1,401,849 63,365 4.52 % Noninterest-earning assets 25,719 21,115 Total Assets $ 1,634,235 $ 1,422,964 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 100,216 $ 530 0.53 % $ 66,575 $ 50 0.08 % Money market 531,317 2,789 0.52 % 463,595 915 0.20 % Savings deposits 13,654 33 0.24 % 9,564 10 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 76,717 1,545 2.01 % 78,193 714 0.91 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 721,904 4,897 0.68 % 617,927 1,689 0.27 % FHLB advances 11,889 288 2.42 % 34,521 1,798 5.21 % Other borrowings 17,978 1,023 5.69 % 17,943 1,087 6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 29,867 1,311 4.39 % 52,464 2,885 5.50 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 733,313 621,042 Total Funding Sources 1,485,084 6,208 0.42 % 1,291,433 4,574 0.35 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,120 13,180 Shareholders' equity 136,031 118,351 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,634,235 $ 1,422,964 Net interest income/spread $ 78,324 4.84 % $ 58,791 4.17 % Net interest margin 4.87 % 4.19 %



