Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results with Total Assets of $1.9 Billion
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million, up 17.0% from the prior quarter and 5.0% from the same period in the prior year
Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.31, up 17.0% from the prior quarter and 5.6% from the same period in the prior year
Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) reached $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.9 million or 6.8% from the prior quarter
The allowance for loan losses was 1.21% of total loans HFI at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.28% as of September 30, 2022
The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60 thousand, a decrease from $1.3 million for the prior quarter
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which represent 41.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, declined $71.8 million or 9.4% from the prior quarter. Total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, were $1.5 billion.
Net interest margin was 5.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 4.99% for the prior quarter and 4.44% for the same period in the prior year
Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase from 0.36% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits was 0.79%
Tangible book value per share was $25.02 at December 31, 2022, up from $23.51 September 30, 2022 as a result of strong earnings
2022 Full Year and Period End Highlights
Record net income of $24.7 million, an increase of 17.4% from $21.0 million for FY’21
Diluted earnings per share of $4.33, an increase of 17.2% from $3.69 for FY’21
Pretax, pre-provision net revenue of $37.1 million, representing a 13.9% increase from $32.6 million for FY’21
Return on average assets of 1.51%, compared to 1.48% for FY’21
Return on average equity of 18.16%, compared to 17.77% for FY’21
Net interest margin of 4.87%, compared to 4.19% for FY’21
Total assets increased to $1.9 billion, representing an increase of 22.2% since December 31, 2021
Loans HFI reached $1.6 billion, an increase of $363.8 million or 29.7% since December 31, 2021
Total deposits reached $1.7 billion, an increase of $329.5 million or 24.5% since December 31, 2021
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits reached $691.4 million, an increase of $8.8 million or 1.3% since December 31, 2021
LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $7.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the prior year same quarter. Net income was $24.7 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $21.0 million, or $3.69 per diluted share, in FY’21.
Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “I am extremely proud of the progress our Team made this year. Earnings set a new record for the Company and despite a challenging environment, CalPrivate’s commitment to our Distinctly Different service remained steadfast and allowed our Team to focus on delivering value to Clients and Shareholders. Loan growth was strong for the quarter and full year, increasing $100.9 million and $363.8 million, respectively.”
Sowers added, “Net interest income was strong at $22.6 million for Q4’22. Additionally, while growing our revenue, we continued efforts to monitor and manage our efficiency ratio, which was 55.2% in Q4’22. While we anticipate that funding costs will increase, and there is mounting competition for deposits, we will continue to invest in our infrastructure to bring world class service to our Clients.”
“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.
Isakow added, “The Board is pleased with CalPrivate’s financial performance in 2022, and we remain optimistic about management’s ability to react to and successfully navigate the Company during these uncertain times.”
STATEMENT OF INCOME
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $22.6 million, representing an increase of $2.0 million or 9.7% compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven primarily by $4.1 million higher interest income caused by the increase in average loan balances and higher yield on loans partially offset by the $2.1 million increase in interest expense, which resulted from higher deposit costs due to higher average deposit balances along with an increase in deposit rates.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.17% compared to 4.99% for the prior quarter. The 18 basis point increase in net interest margin was due to higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on deposits. The yield on earning assets was 5.97% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with 5.32% for the prior quarter and the cost of total funding sources was 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.36% in the prior quarter.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60 thousand, as compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decline of $333 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $11.4 million with a 10.23% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $792 thousand, compared with $10.4 million with a 9.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $647 thousand in the prior quarter. The decline in noninterest income was primarily related to faster prepayments in the SBA portfolio which resulted in accelerated amortization and valuation adjustments to the SBA servicing asset.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.3 million, or 11.5%, compared to the prior quarter. Much of the increase was due to higher variable compensation and benefits expense related to strong loan growth, partially offset by the decline in professional services related to the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan for the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for its alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.
Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.
Provision for Income Tax Expense
Provision for income tax expense was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 29.3% compared to 29.6% for 2021.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
The Company reported total assets of $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $126.6 million or 7.3% since September 30, 2022. The increase in assets was primarily due to higher net loans, which were funded by growth in deposits and an increase in wholesale borrowings. Loans HFI totaled $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.9 million or 6.8% since September 30, 2022. Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $144.5 million since September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 41.3% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits grew $216.4 million from the prior quarter and included $61.6 million of callable brokered CDs. Additionally, as of December 31, 2022, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $14.4 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $15.2 million as of September 30, 2022. The average duration of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio is 4.7 years.
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $19.2 million or 1.21% of total loans HFI (excluding PPP loans), compared to 1.29% at September 30, 2022. The decrease in the coverage ratio was due to adjustments to the historical loss rate factors and qualitative factors which reflects the continuation of a sustained period of no charge-offs and low delinquencies. There were no net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.
As of December 31, 2022, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $15.7 million, down from $15.9 million at September 30, 2022. Total classified assets at December 31, 2022 consisted of 13 loans, of which 7 loans totaling $10.0 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 46%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.2 million where 3 loans were 75% and 2 were 90% guaranteed by the SBA.
Capital Ratios (1)
The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:
Dec 31, 2022 (1)
Dec 31, 2021
CalPrivate Bank
Tier I leverage ratio
9.52%
9.27%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
10.10%
11.63%
Total risk-based capital ratio
11.35%
12.88%
(1) December 31, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
14,495
$
13,506
$
12,336
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
32,175
44,776
39,663
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
83,738
43,891
97,086
Total cash and due from banks
130,408
102,173
149,085
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
6,157
6,157
5,760
Investment securities available for sale
104,652
107,332
102,066
Loan held for sale
6,981
7,789
24,658
Total loans held-for-investment
1,587,960
1,487,098
1,224,158
Allowance for loan losses
(19,152
)
(19,092
)
(16,974
)
Net loans
1,568,808
1,468,006
1,207,184
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
7,020
7,020
4,909
Right of use asset
3,265
2,669
3,759
Premises and equipment, net
1,742
2,040
2,294
Servicing assets, net
3,007
3,502
3,079
Accrued interest receivable
5,291
4,262
3,355
Other assets
16,180
15,951
10,935
Total assets
$
1,853,511
$
1,726,901
$
1,517,084
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing
$
691,392
$
763,227
$
682,589
Interest Bearing
983,730
767,371
663,074
Total deposits
1,675,122
1,530,598
1,345,663
FHLB borrowings
-
30,000
10,000
Other borrowings
17,954
17,952
17,947
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
17,111
13,417
15,110
Total liabilities
1,710,187
1,591,967
1,388,720
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
72,221
71,671
70,850
Additional paid-in capital
3,353
3,568
3,343
Retained earnings
77,810
70,386
54,922
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
(10,060
)
(10,691
)
(751
)
Total shareholders' equity
143,324
134,934
128,364
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,853,511
$
1,726,901
$
1,517,084
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
Year to Date
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest Income
Loans
$
24,717
$
21,028
$
16,941
$
80,922
$
61,806
Investment securities
592
578
352
2,143
1,338
Deposits in other financial institutions
756
372
63
1,467
221
Total interest income
26,065
21,978
17,356
84,532
63,365
Interest Expense
Deposits
3,149
1,011
353
4,897
1,689
Borrowings
320
364
314
1,311
2,885
Total interest expense
3,469
1,375
667
6,208
4,574
Net interest income
22,596
20,603
16,689
78,324
58,791
Provision for loan losses
60
1,316
834
2,178
2,713
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,536
19,287
15,855
76,146
56,078
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
274
306
254
1,160
945
Net gain on sale of loans
792
647
3,670
4,678
9,309
Other noninterest income
6
452
348
1,190
1,084
Total noninterest income
1,072
1,405
4,272
7,028
11,338
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
8,482
7,261
6,802
30,430
24,278
Occupancy and equipment
819
756
741
3,106
3,855
Data processing
942
993
703
3,411
2,827
Professional services
1,018
1,493
843
5,261
2,837
Other expenses
1,814
1,224
1,068
6,036
3,756
Total noninterest expense
13,075
11,727
10,157
48,244
37,553
Income before provision for income taxes
10,533
8,965
9,970
34,930
29,863
Provision for income taxes
3,102
2,614
2,891
10,233
8,833
Net income
$
7,431
$
6,351
$
7,079
$
24,697
$
21,030
Net income available to common shareholders
$
7,383
$
6,306
$
7,002
$
24,495
$
20,746
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
1.33
$
1.14
$
1.26
$
4.40
$
3.75
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.31
$
1.12
$
1.24
$
4.33
$
3.69
Average shares outstanding
5,561,376
5,549,480
5,547,422
5,561,358
5,535,581
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,655,355
5,640,841
5,638,186
5,658,434
5,617,017
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-Earnings Assets
Deposits in other financial institutions
$
91,324
$
756
3.28
%
$
77,353
$
372
1.91
%
$
171,279
$
63
0.15
%
Investment securities
114,390
592
2.07
%
122,184
578
1.89
%
96,722
351
1.44
%
Loans, including LHFS
1,527,863
24,717
6.42
%
1,438,489
21,028
5.80
%
1,222,234
16,942
5.50
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,733,577
26,065
5.97
%
1,638,026
21,978
5.32
%
1,490,235
17,356
4.62
%
Noninterest-earning assets
25,627
27,465
24,348
Total Assets
$
1,759,204
$
1,665,491
$
1,514,583
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
141,030
$
295
0.83
%
$
92,986
$
166
0.71
%
$
74,158
$
14
0.07
%
Money market
597,670
1,674
1.11
%
535,473
680
0.50
%
504,171
202
0.16
%
Savings deposits
13,444
18
0.53
%
13,437
8
0.24
%
10,602
3
0.11
%
Certificates of deposit
101,202
1,162
4.56
%
69,676
157
0.89
%
68,408
134
0.78
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
853,346
3,149
1.46
%
711,572
1,011
0.56
%
657,339
353
0.21
%
FHLB advances
12,195
112
3.64
%
15,299
92
2.39
%
10,000
42
1.67
%
Other borrowings
18,063
208
4.57
%
17,951
272
6.06
%
17,945
272
6.01
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
30,258
320
4.20
%
33,250
364
4.34
%
27,945
314
4.46
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
720,656
771,167
689,438
Total Funding Sources
1,604,260
3,469
0.86
%
1,515,989
1,375
0.36
%
1,374,722
667
0.19
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
13,614
4,775
12,474
Shareholders' equity
141,330
144,727
127,387
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,759,204
$
1,665,491
$
1,514,583
Net interest income/spread
$
22,596
5.11
%
$
20,603
4.96
%
$
16,689
4.43
%
Net interest margin
5.17
%
4.99
%
4.44
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Year to Date
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-Earnings Assets:
Deposits in other financial institutions
$
96,277
$
1,467
1.52
%
$
172,268
$
221
0.13
%
Investment securities
117,870
2,143
1.82
%
84,261
1,338
1.59
%
Loans
1,394,369
80,922
5.80
%
1,145,320
61,806
5.40
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,608,516
84,532
5.26
%
1,401,849
63,365
4.52
%
Noninterest-earning assets
25,719
21,115
Total Assets
$
1,634,235
$
1,422,964
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
100,216
$
530
0.53
%
$
66,575
$
50
0.08
%
Money market
531,317
2,789
0.52
%
463,595
915
0.20
%
Savings deposits
13,654
33
0.24
%
9,564
10
0.10
%
Certificates of deposit
76,717
1,545
2.01
%
78,193
714
0.91
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
721,904
4,897
0.68
%
617,927
1,689
0.27
%
FHLB advances
11,889
288
2.42
%
34,521
1,798
5.21
%
Other borrowings
17,978
1,023
5.69
%
17,943
1,087
6.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
29,867
1,311
4.39
%
52,464
2,885
5.50
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
733,313
621,042
Total Funding Sources
1,485,084
6,208
0.42
%
1,291,433
4,574
0.35
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
13,120
13,180
Shareholders' equity
136,031
118,351
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,634,235
$
1,422,964
Net interest income/spread
$
78,324
4.84
%
$
58,791
4.17
%
Net interest margin
4.87
%
4.19
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
130,408
$
102,173
$
88,792
$
124,015
$
149,085
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
6,157
6,157
6,157
5,817
5,760
Investment securities
104,652
107,332
113,565
114,382
102,066
Loans held for sale
6,981
7,789
4,460
1,999
24,658
Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans)
1,586,681
1,485,749
1,376,801
1,276,043
1,188,634
SBA PPP loans
1,279
1,349
2,718
8,795
35,524
Allowance for loan losses
(19,152
)
(19,092
)
(17,776
)
(17,117
)
(16,974
)
Net loans
1,568,808
1,468,006
1,361,743
1,267,721
1,207,184
Right of use asset
3,265
2,669
3,037
3,400