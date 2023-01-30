U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.25
    -31.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    -149.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,088.50
    -133.75 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.40
    -17.10 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.02
    -1.66 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0330 (+0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.79
    +1.06 (+5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2374
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1630
    +0.3590 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,086.57
    -465.52 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.49
    +5.48 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.82
    -0.33 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.40
    +50.84 (+0.19%)
     

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results with Total Assets of $1.9 Billion

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
·18 min read
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million, up 17.0% from the prior quarter and 5.0% from the same period in the prior year

  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.31, up 17.0% from the prior quarter and 5.6% from the same period in the prior year

  • Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) reached $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.9 million or 6.8% from the prior quarter

  • The allowance for loan losses was 1.21% of total loans HFI at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.28% as of September 30, 2022

  • The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60 thousand, a decrease from $1.3 million for the prior quarter

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which represent 41.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, declined $71.8 million or 9.4% from the prior quarter. Total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, were $1.5 billion.

  • Net interest margin was 5.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 4.99% for the prior quarter and 4.44% for the same period in the prior year

  • Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase from 0.36% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits was 0.79%

  • Tangible book value per share was $25.02 at December 31, 2022, up from $23.51 September 30, 2022 as a result of strong earnings

2022 Full Year and Period End Highlights

  • Record net income of $24.7 million, an increase of 17.4% from $21.0 million for FY’21

  • Diluted earnings per share of $4.33, an increase of 17.2% from $3.69 for FY’21

  • Pretax, pre-provision net revenue of $37.1 million, representing a 13.9% increase from $32.6 million for FY’21

  • Return on average assets of 1.51%, compared to 1.48% for FY’21

  • Return on average equity of 18.16%, compared to 17.77% for FY’21

  • Net interest margin of 4.87%, compared to 4.19% for FY’21

  • Total assets increased to $1.9 billion, representing an increase of 22.2% since December 31, 2021

  • Loans HFI reached $1.6 billion, an increase of $363.8 million or 29.7% since December 31, 2021

  • Total deposits reached $1.7 billion, an increase of $329.5 million or 24.5% since December 31, 2021

  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits reached $691.4 million, an increase of $8.8 million or 1.3% since December 31, 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $7.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the prior year same quarter. Net income was $24.7 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $21.0 million, or $3.69 per diluted share, in FY’21.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “I am extremely proud of the progress our Team made this year. Earnings set a new record for the Company and despite a challenging environment, CalPrivate’s commitment to our Distinctly Different service remained steadfast and allowed our Team to focus on delivering value to Clients and Shareholders. Loan growth was strong for the quarter and full year, increasing $100.9 million and $363.8 million, respectively.”

Sowers added, “Net interest income was strong at $22.6 million for Q4’22. Additionally, while growing our revenue, we continued efforts to monitor and manage our efficiency ratio, which was 55.2% in Q4’22. While we anticipate that funding costs will increase, and there is mounting competition for deposits, we will continue to invest in our infrastructure to bring world class service to our Clients.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “The Board is pleased with CalPrivate’s financial performance in 2022, and we remain optimistic about management’s ability to react to and successfully navigate the Company during these uncertain times.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $22.6 million, representing an increase of $2.0 million or 9.7% compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven primarily by $4.1 million higher interest income caused by the increase in average loan balances and higher yield on loans partially offset by the $2.1 million increase in interest expense, which resulted from higher deposit costs due to higher average deposit balances along with an increase in deposit rates.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.17% compared to 4.99% for the prior quarter. The 18 basis point increase in net interest margin was due to higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on deposits. The yield on earning assets was 5.97% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with 5.32% for the prior quarter and the cost of total funding sources was 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.36% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60 thousand, as compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decline of $333 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $11.4 million with a 10.23% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $792 thousand, compared with $10.4 million with a 9.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $647 thousand in the prior quarter. The decline in noninterest income was primarily related to faster prepayments in the SBA portfolio which resulted in accelerated amortization and valuation adjustments to the SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.3 million, or 11.5%, compared to the prior quarter. Much of the increase was due to higher variable compensation and benefits expense related to strong loan growth, partially offset by the decline in professional services related to the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan for the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for its alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.

Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 29.3% compared to 29.6% for 2021.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

The Company reported total assets of $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $126.6 million or 7.3% since September 30, 2022. The increase in assets was primarily due to higher net loans, which were funded by growth in deposits and an increase in wholesale borrowings. Loans HFI totaled $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.9 million or 6.8% since September 30, 2022. Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $144.5 million since September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 41.3% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits grew $216.4 million from the prior quarter and included $61.6 million of callable brokered CDs. Additionally, as of December 31, 2022, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $14.4 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $15.2 million as of September 30, 2022. The average duration of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio is 4.7 years.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $19.2 million or 1.21% of total loans HFI (excluding PPP loans), compared to 1.29% at September 30, 2022. The decrease in the coverage ratio was due to adjustments to the historical loss rate factors and qualitative factors which reflects the continuation of a sustained period of no charge-offs and low delinquencies. There were no net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of December 31, 2022, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $15.7 million, down from $15.9 million at September 30, 2022. Total classified assets at December 31, 2022 consisted of 13 loans, of which 7 loans totaling $10.0 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 46%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.2 million where 3 loans were 75% and 2 were 90% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 

Dec 31, 2022 (1)

Dec 31, 2021

CalPrivate Bank

 

 

Tier I leverage ratio

9.52%

9.27%

Tier I risk-based capital ratio

10.10%

11.63%

Total risk-based capital ratio

11.35%

12.88%

(1)   December 31, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

14,495

 

 

$

13,506

 

 

$

12,336

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

 

32,175

 

 

 

44,776

 

 

 

39,663

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank

 

83,738

 

 

 

43,891

 

 

 

97,086

 

 

Total cash and due from banks

 

130,408

 

 

 

102,173

 

 

 

149,085

 

 

Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions

 

6,157

 

 

 

6,157

 

 

 

5,760

 

 

Investment securities available for sale

 

104,652

 

 

 

107,332

 

 

 

102,066

 

 

Loan held for sale

 

6,981

 

 

 

7,789

 

 

 

24,658

 

 

Total loans held-for-investment

 

1,587,960

 

 

 

1,487,098

 

 

 

1,224,158

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(19,152

)

 

 

(19,092

)

 

 

(16,974

)

 

Net loans

 

1,568,808

 

 

 

1,468,006

 

 

 

1,207,184

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

7,020

 

 

 

7,020

 

 

 

4,909

 

 

Right of use asset

 

3,265

 

 

 

2,669

 

 

 

3,759

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

1,742

 

 

 

2,040

 

 

 

2,294

 

 

Servicing assets, net

 

3,007

 

 

 

3,502

 

 

 

3,079

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

5,291

 

 

 

4,262

 

 

 

3,355

 

 

Other assets

 

16,180

 

 

 

15,951

 

 

 

10,935

 

 

Total assets

$

1,853,511

 

 

$

1,726,901

 

 

$

1,517,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing

$

691,392

 

 

$

763,227

 

 

$

682,589

 

 

Interest Bearing

 

983,730

 

 

 

767,371

 

 

 

663,074

 

 

Total deposits

 

1,675,122

 

 

 

1,530,598

 

 

 

1,345,663

 

 

FHLB borrowings

 

-

 

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

Other borrowings

 

17,954

 

 

 

17,952

 

 

 

17,947

 

 

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

17,111

 

 

 

13,417

 

 

 

15,110

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,710,187

 

 

 

1,591,967

 

 

 

1,388,720

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

72,221

 

 

 

71,671

 

 

 

70,850

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,353

 

 

 

3,568

 

 

 

3,343

 

 

Retained earnings

 

77,810

 

 

 

70,386

 

 

 

54,922

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net

 

(10,060

)

 

 

(10,691

)

 

 

(751

)

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

143,324

 

 

 

134,934

 

 

 

128,364

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,853,511

 

 

$

1,726,901

 

 

$

1,517,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

Year to Date

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

24,717

 

$

21,028

 

$

16,941

 

$

80,922

 

$

61,806

Investment securities

 

 

592

 

 

578

 

 

352

 

 

2,143

 

 

1,338

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

 

756

 

 

372

 

 

63

 

 

1,467

 

 

221

Total interest income

 

 

26,065

 

 

21,978

 

 

17,356

 

 

84,532

 

 

63,365

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

3,149

 

 

1,011

 

 

353

 

 

4,897

 

 

1,689

Borrowings

 

 

320

 

 

364

 

 

314

 

 

1,311

 

 

2,885

Total interest expense

 

 

3,469

 

 

1,375

 

 

667

 

 

6,208

 

 

4,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

22,596

 

 

20,603

 

 

16,689

 

 

78,324

 

 

58,791

Provision for loan losses

 

 

60

 

 

1,316

 

 

834

 

 

2,178

 

 

2,713

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

22,536

 

 

19,287

 

 

15,855

 

 

76,146

 

 

56,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

274

 

 

306

 

 

254

 

 

1,160

 

 

945

Net gain on sale of loans

 

 

792

 

 

647

 

 

3,670

 

 

4,678

 

 

9,309

Other noninterest income

 

 

6

 

 

452

 

 

348

 

 

1,190

 

 

1,084

Total noninterest income

 

 

1,072

 

 

1,405

 

 

4,272

 

 

7,028

 

 

11,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

 

 

8,482

 

 

7,261

 

 

6,802

 

 

30,430

 

 

24,278

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

819

 

 

756

 

 

741

 

 

3,106

 

 

3,855

Data processing

 

 

942

 

 

993

 

 

703

 

 

3,411

 

 

2,827

Professional services

 

 

1,018

 

 

1,493

 

 

843

 

 

5,261

 

 

2,837

Other expenses

 

 

1,814

 

 

1,224

 

 

1,068

 

 

6,036

 

 

3,756

Total noninterest expense

 

 

13,075

 

 

11,727

 

 

10,157

 

 

48,244

 

 

37,553

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

10,533

 

 

8,965

 

 

9,970

 

 

34,930

 

 

29,863

Provision for income taxes

 

 

3,102

 

 

2,614

 

 

2,891

 

 

10,233

 

 

8,833

Net income

 

$

7,431

 

$

6,351

 

$

7,079

 

$

24,697

 

$

21,030

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

7,383

 

$

6,306

 

$

7,002

 

$

24,495

 

$

20,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

1.33

 

$

1.14

 

$

1.26

 

$

4.40

 

$

3.75

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.31

 

$

1.12

 

$

1.24

 

$

4.33

 

$

3.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding

 

 

5,561,376

 

 

5,549,480

 

 

5,547,422

 

 

5,561,358

 

 

5,535,581

Diluted average shares outstanding

 

 

5,655,355

 

 

5,640,841

 

 

5,638,186

 

 

5,658,434

 

 

5,617,017


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

Interest-Earnings Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

$

91,324

 

$

756

 

3.28

%

 

$

77,353

 

$

372

 

1.91

%

 

$

171,279

 

$

63

 

0.15

%

Investment securities

 

 

114,390

 

 

592

 

2.07

%

 

 

122,184

 

 

578

 

1.89

%

 

 

96,722

 

 

351

 

1.44

%

Loans, including LHFS

 

 

1,527,863

 

 

24,717

 

6.42

%

 

 

1,438,489

 

 

21,028

 

5.80

%

 

 

1,222,234

 

 

16,942

 

5.50

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

1,733,577

 

 

26,065

 

5.97

%

 

 

1,638,026

 

 

21,978

 

5.32

%

 

 

1,490,235

 

 

17,356

 

4.62

%

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

25,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,348

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,759,204

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,665,491

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,514,583

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

 

$

141,030

 

$

295

 

0.83

%

 

$

92,986

 

$

166

 

0.71

%

 

$

74,158

 

$

14

 

0.07

%

Money market

 

 

597,670

 

 

1,674

 

1.11

%

 

 

535,473

 

 

680

 

0.50

%

 

 

504,171

 

 

202

 

0.16

%

Savings deposits

 

 

13,444

 

 

18

 

0.53

%

 

 

13,437

 

 

8

 

0.24

%

 

 

10,602

 

 

3

 

0.11

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

101,202

 

 

1,162

 

4.56

%

 

 

69,676

 

 

157

 

0.89

%

 

 

68,408

 

 

134

 

0.78

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

853,346

 

 

3,149

 

1.46

%

 

 

711,572

 

 

1,011

 

0.56

%

 

 

657,339

 

 

353

 

0.21

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FHLB advances

 

 

12,195

 

 

112

 

3.64

%

 

 

15,299

 

 

92

 

2.39

%

 

 

10,000

 

 

42

 

1.67

%

Other borrowings

 

 

18,063

 

 

208

 

4.57

%

 

 

17,951

 

 

272

 

6.06

%

 

 

17,945

 

 

272

 

6.01

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

30,258

 

 

320

 

4.20

%

 

 

33,250

 

 

364

 

4.34

%

 

 

27,945

 

 

314

 

4.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

720,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

771,167

 

 

 

 

 

 

689,438

 

 

 

 

Total Funding Sources

 

 

1,604,260

 

 

3,469

 

0.86

%

 

 

1,515,989

 

 

1,375

 

0.36

%

 

 

1,374,722

 

 

667

 

0.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

13,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,474

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

141,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

144,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

127,387

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

$

1,759,204

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,665,491

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,514,583

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income/spread

 

 

 

$

22,596

 

5.11

%

 

 

 

$

20,603

 

4.96

%

 

 

 

$

16,689

 

4.43

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

5.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.44

%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

 

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year to Date

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

Interest-Earnings Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

$

96,277

 

$

1,467

 

1.52

%

 

$

172,268

 

$

221

 

0.13

%

 

Investment securities

 

 

117,870

 

 

2,143

 

1.82

%

 

 

84,261

 

 

1,338

 

1.59

%

 

Loans

 

 

1,394,369

 

 

80,922

 

5.80

%

 

 

1,145,320

 

 

61,806

 

5.40

%

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

1,608,516

 

 

84,532

 

5.26

%

 

 

1,401,849

 

 

63,365

 

4.52

%

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

25,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,115

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,634,235

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,422,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

 

$

100,216

 

$

530

 

0.53

%

 

$

66,575

 

$

50

 

0.08

%

 

Money market

 

 

531,317

 

 

2,789

 

0.52

%

 

 

463,595

 

 

915

 

0.20

%

 

Savings deposits

 

 

13,654

 

 

33

 

0.24

%

 

 

9,564

 

 

10

 

0.10

%

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

76,717

 

 

1,545

 

2.01

%

 

 

78,193

 

 

714

 

0.91

%

 

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

721,904

 

 

4,897

 

0.68

%

 

 

617,927

 

 

1,689

 

0.27

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FHLB advances

 

 

11,889

 

 

288

 

2.42

%

 

 

34,521

 

 

1,798

 

5.21

%

 

Other borrowings

 

 

17,978

 

 

1,023

 

5.69

%

 

 

17,943

 

 

1,087

 

6.06

%

 

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

29,867

 

 

1,311

 

4.39

%

 

 

52,464

 

 

2,885

 

5.50

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

733,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

621,042

 

 

 

 

 

Total Funding Sources

 

 

1,485,084

 

 

6,208

 

0.42

%

 

 

1,291,433

 

 

4,574

 

0.35

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

13,120

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,180

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

136,031

 

 

 

 

 

 

118,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

$

1,634,235

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,422,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income/spread

 

 

 

$

78,324

 

4.84

%

 

 

 

$

58,791

 

4.17

%

 

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

4.87

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.19

%

 


 

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

 

 

Condensed Balance Sheets

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Sep 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

130,408

 

 

$

102,173

 

 

$

88,792

 

 

$

124,015

 

 

$

149,085

 

 

Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions

 

6,157

 

 

 

6,157

 

 

 

6,157

 

 

 

5,817

 

 

 

5,760

 

 

Investment securities

 

104,652

 

 

 

107,332

 

 

 

113,565

 

 

 

114,382

 

 

 

102,066

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

6,981

 

 

 

7,789

 

 

 

4,460

 

 

 

1,999

 

 

 

24,658

 

 

Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans)

 

1,586,681

 

 

 

1,485,749

 

 

 

1,376,801

 

 

 

1,276,043

 

 

 

1,188,634

 

 

SBA PPP loans

 

1,279

 

 

 

1,349

 

 

 

2,718

 

 

 

8,795

 

 

 

35,524

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(19,152

)

 

 

(19,092

)

 

 

(17,776

)

 

 

(17,117

)

 

 

(16,974

)

 

Net loans

 

1,568,808

 

 

 

1,468,006

 

 

 

1,361,743

 

 

 

1,267,721

 

 

 

1,207,184

 

 

Right of use asset

 

3,265

 

 

 

2,669

 

 

 

3,037

 

 

 

3,400

 

Recommended Stories