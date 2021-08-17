U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

Private Capital specialist Holland Mountain accelerates global expansion with opening of New York office

·2 min read

Rapid growth as demand increases for ATLAS data solution

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Mountain today announced the opening of its first North America office, reinforcing its commitment to the US market. The alternatives specialist provides the only industry-specific solution that brings private capital data into one place to create a 'single source of truth'.

Holland Mountain
Holland Mountain

Commenting on the expansion plans, Holland Mountain's CEO Barnaby Piggott said, "Since launching ATLAS we've seen interest from clients grow rapidly as they realise there's finally a data solution that's tailor-made for this industry. We've made a series of strategic hires into our Europe team to support this growth and it was a logical next step to establish a permanent base of operations in the US to service our growing client base".

The award-winning firm has continued to grow to meet the demand for its solutions and services. Earlier this year, the company announced the launch of six new modular options, as well as out-of-the-box connectors to some of the industry's most well-known software solutions.

Building on a decade of operating in the private capital industry, Holland Mountain developed the ATLAS data platform in response to seeing the range and complexity of data challenges faced by fund managers. Harpreet Lakhan, Head of Product and Services at Holland Mountain explains, "Acknowledging that US firms have always seen technology as an enabler, both in terms of operations and informing better decision making, we see this as a natural next step for the ATLAS data solution".

Holland Mountain's ATLAS data platform is increasingly the top choice for fund managers across Europe and the US, solving the most critical and complex data problems faced by firms today.

About Holland Mountain

Established in 2009, Holland Mountain works exclusively with Private Capital managers, supporting them on their journey to 'Data as an Asset'. Firms leverage our ATLAS data platform to connect and integrate industry standard solutions and unlock advanced analytics and reporting. Managers looking to improve their operating model can benefit from our strategic advisory services, systems selection support or implementation services.

For more information, visit www.hollandmountain.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596352/Holland_Mountain_Logo.jpg

