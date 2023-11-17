Private companies account for 34% of Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) ownership, while individual investors account for 27%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Ta Ann Holdings Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Insider ownership in Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is 27%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TAANN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 34% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Ta Ann Holdings Berhad.

Check out our latest analysis for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ta Ann Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Ta Ann Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ta Ann Holdings Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Mountex Sdn Bhd with 23% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.4% and 7.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Two of the top three shareholders happen to be Senior Key Executive and Chairman of the Board, respectively. That is, insiders feature higher up in the heirarchy of the company's top shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Kuo Hea Wong is the owner of 3.6% of the company's shares.

Story continues

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Ta Ann Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Ta Ann Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.5b, and insiders have RM408m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 27% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 34%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.