Private companies account for 35% of Media Prima Berhad's (KLSE:MEDIA) ownership, while insiders account for 32%

The considerable ownership by private companies in Media Prima Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 57% ownership

32% of Media Prima Berhad is held by insiders

Every investor in Media Prima Berhad (KLSE:MEDIA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 35% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 32% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Media Prima Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Media Prima Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Media Prima Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Media Prima Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Media Prima Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Aurora Mulia SDN BHD with 32% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 25% and 10% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 57% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Media Prima Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Media Prima Berhad. Insiders have a RM161m stake in this RM499m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Media Prima Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 35%, of the Media Prima Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

