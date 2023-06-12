Private companies account for 40% of Thong Guan Industries Berhad's (KLSE:TGUAN) ownership, while individual investors account for 33%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Thong Guan Industries Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

52% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Thong Guan Industries Berhad is 23%

If you want to know who really controls Thong Guan Industries Berhad (KLSE:TGUAN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 33% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Thong Guan Industries Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Thong Guan Industries Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Thong Guan Industries Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Thong Guan Industries Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Thong Guan Industries Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Foremost Equals Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 38%. With 5.2% and 3.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited and Public Mutual Berhad are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Poon Ang, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Thong Guan Industries Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Thong Guan Industries Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM861m, and insiders have RM35m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 33% stake in Thong Guan Industries Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 40%, of the Thong Guan Industries Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Thong Guan Industries Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

