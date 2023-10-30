Private companies account for 42% of Metro Holdings Limited's (SGX:M01) ownership, while individual investors account for 41%

Key Insights

Significant control over Metro Holdings by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Metro Holdings Limited (SGX:M01) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 42% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 41% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Metro Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Metro Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Metro Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Metro Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Metro Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is Eng Kuan Company Pte. Ltd., with ownership of 23%. With 10% and 6.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Ngee Ann Development Pte Ltd. and Leroy Singapore Pte Ltd are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Metro Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Metro Holdings Limited. In their own names, insiders own S$34m worth of stock in the S$431m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 41% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 42%, of the Metro Holdings stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Metro Holdings (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

