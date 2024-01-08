Private companies account for 45% of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SURIA) ownership, while individual investors account for 32%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 3 shareholders own 53% of the company

Insider ownership in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is 10%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 45% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Suria Capital Holdings Berhad

KLSE:SURIA Ownership Breakdown January 8th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Suria Capital Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Suria Capital Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:SURIA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 8th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad. Our data shows that Qhazanah Sabah Berhad is the largest shareholder with 45% of shares outstanding. With 3.7% and 3.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Yayasan Sabah Group, Endowment Arm and Capital Dynamics Asset Management Sdn Bhd are the second and third largest shareholders.

Story continues

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad. Insiders have a RM68m stake in this RM661m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 45%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.