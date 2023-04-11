Private companies account for 46% of Paramount Resources Ltd.'s (TSE:POU) ownership, while individual investors account for 46%

Key Insights

Paramount Resources' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

50% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 46% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 46% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Paramount Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Paramount Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Paramount Resources. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Paramount Resources' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Paramount Resources is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Warner Investment Holdings Ltd., with ownership of 25%. The second and third largest shareholders are Treherne Resources Ltd. and Universal Investment Holdings Limited, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 10%.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Paramount Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Paramount Resources Ltd. in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own CA$38m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 46% stake in Paramount Resources. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 46%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

