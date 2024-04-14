Private companies account for 49% of Aurelius Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:ATECH) ownership, while institutions account for 21%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Aurelius Technologies Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Insiders own 12% of Aurelius Technologies Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Aurelius Technologies Berhad (KLSE:ATECH) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 49% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 21% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Aurelius Technologies Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aurelius Technologies Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Aurelius Technologies Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aurelius Technologies Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Aurelius Technologies Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Main Stream Holdings Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 20%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 19% and 7.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Hock Loh, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Aurelius Technologies Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Aurelius Technologies Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.1b, and insiders have RM127m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Aurelius Technologies Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 49%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Aurelius Technologies Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

