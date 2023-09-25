Private companies account for 49% of Sligro Food Group N.V.'s (AMS:SLIGR) ownership, while institutions account for 35%

Key Insights

Significant control over Sligro Food Group by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 3 shareholders own 54% of the company

35% of Sligro Food Group is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Sligro Food Group N.V. (AMS:SLIGR) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 49% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sligro Food Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sligro Food Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sligro Food Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sligro Food Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sligro Food Group. Stichting Administratiekantoor Slippens is currently the largest shareholder, with 34% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 10% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 10% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Sligro Food Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Sligro Food Group N.V. in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than €2.2m worth of shares in the €749m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Sligro Food Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 49%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

