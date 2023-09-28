Private companies account for 50% of Hannover Rück SE's (ETR:HNR1) ownership, while individual investors account for 27%

Key Insights

Significant control over Hannover Rück by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. owns 50% of the company

Institutional ownership in Hannover Rück is 23%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Hannover Rück SE (ETR:HNR1), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 50% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hannover Rück, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hannover Rück?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Hannover Rück already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Hannover Rück, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hannover Rück. Our data shows that HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. is the largest shareholder with 50% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. The second and third largest shareholders are BlackRock, Inc. and FMR LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 3.0%.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Hannover Rück

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hannover Rück. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 50%, of the Hannover Rück stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

