Private companies account for 51% of Pecca Group Berhad's (KLSE:PECCA) ownership, while insiders account for 25%

Key Insights

Significant control over Pecca Group Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

57% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Insiders own 25% of Pecca Group Berhad

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pecca Group Berhad (KLSE:PECCA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 51% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 25% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Pecca Group Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pecca Group Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Pecca Group Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pecca Group Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Pecca Group Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is MRZ Leather Holdings Sdn Bhd with 50% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.1% and 4.6% of the stock. Yin Thing Sam, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Pecca Group Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Pecca Group Berhad. Insiders own RM221m worth of shares in the RM887m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Pecca Group Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 51%, of the Pecca Group Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Be aware that Pecca Group Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

