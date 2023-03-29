Private companies account for 52% of Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AMWAY) ownership, while sovereign wealth funds account for 20%

Key Insights

Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

52% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Alticor Global Holdings Inc.)

Institutions own 17% of Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad

If you want to know who really controls Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 52% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Sovereign wealth funds, on the other hand, account for 20% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad.

Check out our latest analysis for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Story continues

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Alticor Global Holdings Inc. with 52% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 20% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM14m worth of stock in the RM861m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 52%, of the Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here