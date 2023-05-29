Private companies account for 53% of Aurelius Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:ATECH) ownership, while individual investors account for 25%

Key Insights

Aurelius Technologies Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 4 shareholders own 55% of the company

12% of Aurelius Technologies Berhad is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Aurelius Technologies Berhad (KLSE:ATECH) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 25% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Aurelius Technologies Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aurelius Technologies Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Aurelius Technologies Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Aurelius Technologies Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Aurelius Technologies Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Main Stream Holdings Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. With 19% and 7.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Main Stream Limited and Estate Of Lee Chong Yeow are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Hock Loh is the owner of 7.8% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 55% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Aurelius Technologies Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Aurelius Technologies Berhad. As individuals, the insiders collectively own RM78m worth of the RM871m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in Aurelius Technologies Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 53%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Aurelius Technologies Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

