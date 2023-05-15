Private companies account for 53% of QL Resources Berhad's (KLSE:QL) ownership, while individual investors account for 22%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in QL Resources Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

21% of QL Resources Berhad is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 22% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of QL Resources Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About QL Resources Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

QL Resources Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see QL Resources Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in QL Resources Berhad. Our data shows that Cbg (L) Pte Ltd is the largest shareholder with 40% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 5.0% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of QL Resources Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in QL Resources Berhad. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth RM461m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 22% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 53%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

