Private companies account for 54% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.'s (NASDAQ:BWMX) ownership, while individual investors account for 33%

Significant control over Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

54% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Campalier, S.A. de C.V.)

Institutions own 13% of Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de

A look at the shareholders of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 54% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de. Campalier, S.A. de C.V. is currently the largest shareholder, with 54% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. MMBG Investment Advisors Co. is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. holds about 0.2% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 33% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 54%, of the Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

