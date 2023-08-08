Private companies account for 54% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.'s (NASDAQ:BWMX) ownership, while individual investors account for 34%

Key Insights

Significant control over Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Campalier, S.A. de C.V. with a 54% stake

12% of Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de is held by Institutions

Every investor in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 54% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 34% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de.

Check out our latest analysis for Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de is not owned by hedge funds. Campalier, S.A. de C.V. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 54% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 0.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

Story continues

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 54%, of the Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.