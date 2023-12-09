Private companies account for 54% of Kuehne + Nagel International AG's (VTX:KNIN) ownership, while individual investors account for 24%

Key Insights

Kuehne + Nagel International's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

Kuehne Holding AG owns 54% of the company

Institutions own 23% of Kuehne + Nagel International

A look at the shareholders of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 54% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 24% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kuehne + Nagel International.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kuehne + Nagel International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Kuehne + Nagel International does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Kuehne + Nagel International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kuehne + Nagel International. The company's largest shareholder is Kuehne Holding AG, with ownership of 54%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Kuehne Foundation,Endowment Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 4.7% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 3.1% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Kuehne + Nagel International

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Kuehne + Nagel International AG insiders own under 1% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see insiders own a large proportion of the company. Though their holding amounts to less than 1%, we can see that board members collectively own CHF43m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Kuehne + Nagel International. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 54%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kuehne + Nagel International (including 1 which is concerning) .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

