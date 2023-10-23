Private companies account for 55% of Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) ownership, while state or government account for 25%

Key Insights

Significant control over Far East Holdings Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

58% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 55% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

State or government, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Far East Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Far East Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Far East Holdings Berhad, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Far East Holdings Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Lembaga Kemajuan Perusahaan Pertanian Negeri Pahang, with ownership of 25%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 24% and 9.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Far East Holdings Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Far East Holdings Berhad. As individuals, the insiders collectively own RM218m worth of the RM2.2b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 55%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Far East Holdings Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

