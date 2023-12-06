Private companies account for 55% of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited's (SGX:BWM) ownership, while private equity firms account for 18%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Institutions own 15% of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding

Every investor in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (SGX:BWM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private equity firms, on the other hand, account for 18% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group Company Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 30% of shares outstanding. Hangzhou Jinjiang Group is the second largest shareholder owning 23% of common stock, and Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd. holds about 15% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$349m, and insiders have S$4.4m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 18%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 55%, of the Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding you should know about.

