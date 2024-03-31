Private companies account for 56% of Dätwyler Holding AG's (VTX:DAE) ownership, while individual investors account for 27%

Key Insights

Dätwyler Holding's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

56% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Dätwyler Führungs AG)

Institutions own 16% of Dätwyler Holding

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Dätwyler Holding AG (VTX:DAE), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Dätwyler Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dätwyler Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Dätwyler Holding. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dätwyler Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Dätwyler Holding is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Dätwyler Führungs AG, with ownership of 56%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. UBS Asset Management AG is the second largest shareholder owning 3.2% of common stock, and J. Safra Sarasin Investmentfonds Ltd holds about 1.7% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Dätwyler Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Dätwyler Holding AG. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CHF20m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Dätwyler Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 56%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Dätwyler Holding you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

