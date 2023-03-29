Private companies account for 57% of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PBFS) ownership, while individual investors account for 15%

Key Insights

Significant control over Pioneer Bancorp by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

57% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Pioneer Bancorp MHC)

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 57% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 15% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Pioneer Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pioneer Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Pioneer Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pioneer Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 14% of Pioneer Bancorp. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Pioneer Bancorp MHC with 57% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 8.0% and 6.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, FJ Capital Management, LLC and M3F, Inc are the second and third largest shareholders.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Pioneer Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$11m worth of the US$249m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Pioneer Bancorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 57%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

