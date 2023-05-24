Private companies account for 58% of Southern Acids (M) Berhad's (KLSE:SAB) ownership, while insiders account for 17%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Southern Acids (M) Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

17% of Southern Acids (M) Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Southern Acids (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 17% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Southern Acids (M) Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Southern Acids (M) Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Southern Acids (M) Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Southern Acids (M) Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Southern Acids (M) Berhad. Our data shows that Southern Palm Industries Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 31% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 8.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Lembaga Tabung Haji, Endowment Arm and Southern Realty (M) Sdn Bhd are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Southern Acids (M) Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Southern Acids (M) Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM500m, and insiders have RM85m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Southern Acids (M) Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 58%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

