Private companies account for 59% of Plenitude Berhad's (KLSE:PLENITU) ownership, while private equity firms account for 22%

Key Insights

Plenitude Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

54% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Plenitude Berhad (KLSE:PLENITU), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 59% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private equity firms, on the other hand, account for 22% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Plenitude Berhad.

View our latest analysis for Plenitude Berhad

KLSE:PLENITU Ownership Breakdown January 18th 2024

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Plenitude Berhad?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Plenitude Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

KLSE:PLENITU Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Plenitude Berhad. Ikatan Bina Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 32% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 22% and 5.5% of the stock.

Story continues

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Plenitude Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Plenitude Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM31m worth of stock in the RM527m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Plenitude Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 22%, private equity firms could influence the Plenitude Berhad board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 59%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Plenitude Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.