Private companies account for 59% of Ringmetall SE's (ETR:HP3A) ownership, while individual investors account for 28%

Significant control over Ringmetall by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

59% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Petri Beteiligungen Ug (Haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. Kg)

Institutional ownership in Ringmetall is 13%

A look at the shareholders of Ringmetall SE (ETR:HP3A) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 59% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 28% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Ringmetall.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ringmetall?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Ringmetall. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ringmetall's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Ringmetall is not owned by hedge funds. Petri Beteiligungen Ug (Haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. Kg is currently the largest shareholder, with 59% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Lazard Frères Gestion SAS is the second largest shareholder owning 5.3% of common stock, and Ruffer LLP holds about 3.0% of the company stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Ringmetall

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in Ringmetall. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 59%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ringmetall better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Ringmetall , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

