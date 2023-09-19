Private companies among WCE Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WCEHB) largest shareholders, saw gain in holdings value after stock jumped 13% last week

Key Insights

Significant control over WCE Holdings Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 52% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of WCE Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCEHB) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 37% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, private companies benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by RM239m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of WCE Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About WCE Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of WCE Holdings Berhad, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in WCE Holdings Berhad. IJM Corporation Berhad is currently the largest shareholder, with 27% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 26% and 9.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of WCE Holdings Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in WCE Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM2.2b, and insiders have RM187m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over WCE Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 37%, of the WCE Holdings Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 27% of the WCE Holdings Berhad shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

