Private companies are Dottikon Es Holding AG's (VTX:DESN) biggest owners and were hit after market cap dropped CHF152m

Dottikon Es Holding's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is EVOLMA Holding AG with a 57% stake

Insiders own 24% of Dottikon Es Holding

If you want to know who really controls Dottikon Es Holding AG (VTX:DESN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 57% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While insiders, who own 24% shares weren’t spared from last week’s CHF152m market cap drop, private companies as a group suffered the maximum losses

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Dottikon Es Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dottikon Es Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Dottikon Es Holding. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Dottikon Es Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dottikon Es Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is EVOLMA Holding AG with 57% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 7.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Markus Blocher, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Dottikon Es Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Dottikon Es Holding AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF3.4b, and insiders have CHF814m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in Dottikon Es Holding. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 57%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Dottikon Es Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Dottikon Es Holding .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

