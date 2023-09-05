Private companies who hold 41% of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) gained 17%, institutions profited as well

Key Insights

Shield Therapeutics' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

53% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Shield Therapeutics is 35%

A look at the shareholders of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private companies gained the most after market cap touched UK£81m last week, while institutions who own 35% also benefitted.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Shield Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shield Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Shield Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Shield Therapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Shield Therapeutics. The company's largest shareholder is Aop Orphan International Ag, with ownership of 40%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.9% and 4.8% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Shield Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Shield Therapeutics plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own UK£2.2m worth of the UK£81m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Shield Therapeutics. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 41%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 7.9% of the Shield Therapeutics shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

