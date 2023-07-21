Private companies who hold 53% of IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) gained 5.2%, institutions profited as well

Key Insights

Significant control over IOI Corporation Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Progressive Holdings Sdn. Bhd. with a 50% stake

Institutions own 24% of IOI Corporation Berhad

Every investor in IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 53% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private companies gained the most after market cap touched RM25b last week, while institutions who own 24% also benefitted.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of IOI Corporation Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IOI Corporation Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that IOI Corporation Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at IOI Corporation Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in IOI Corporation Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Progressive Holdings Sdn. Bhd., with ownership of 50%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 11% and 8.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia and Permodalan Nasional Berhad are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of IOI Corporation Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that IOI Corporation Berhad insiders own under 1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own RM122m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in IOI Corporation Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 53%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

