Private companies invested in Senheng New Retail Berhad (KLSE:SENHENG) up 12% last week, insiders too were rewarded

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Senheng New Retail Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Sq Digital Sdn Bhd with a 58% stake

18% of Senheng New Retail Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Senheng New Retail Berhad (KLSE:SENHENG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 58% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While private companies were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s RM53m market cap gain, insiders too had a 18% share in those profits.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Senheng New Retail Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Senheng New Retail Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Senheng New Retail Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Senheng New Retail Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Senheng New Retail Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Sq Digital Sdn Bhd is currently the largest shareholder, with 58% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.7% and 5.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Top Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Senheng New Retail Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Senheng New Retail Berhad. Insiders own RM85m worth of shares in the RM480m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 58%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

