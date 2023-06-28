Private companies invested in Tanco Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TANCO) up 12% last week, insiders too were rewarded

Key Insights

Significant control over Tanco Holdings Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 50% of the company

32% of Tanco Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Tanco Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TANCO) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While private companies were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s RM119m market cap gain, insiders too had a 32% share in those profits.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Tanco Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tanco Holdings Berhad?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Tanco Holdings Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Tanco Holdings Berhad. Our data shows that Nam Lee Equities Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 40% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.8% and 4.3% of the stock. Jun Suan Tan, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Tanco Holdings Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Tanco Holdings Berhad. Insiders have a RM344m stake in this RM1.1b business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 26% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 42%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tanco Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

